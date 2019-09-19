The second event leading up to Delano’s 74th annual Harvest Holidays celebration is the
Queen’s Scholarship program on Saturday in the Delano High School auditorium.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show to start at 6 p.m. Tickets from
candidates or at the Chamber of Commerce office must be purchased for $7 no later than Thursday. At the door the charge is $10.
The five area senior candidates are Tiffany Zamora, Delano High School; Ithzel Duran Nunez, Susana Gonzalez and Megan Reyna, all of Robert F. Kennedy High; and Isabel Garcia, McFarland High.
The final girl to be profiled in this column is Nunez, 17, a daughter of Jose Antonio Duran and Angelica Nunez de Duran. She is treasurer of HOSA (Health Occupation Student Association) and carries a 3.88 grade average. She has taken part in softball for three years and won most improved for that sport. She is also a member of Key Club, Loud 4 Tomorrow Club, Spanish Club, Fashion Club and Thunderbirds Dance Club. She has won honor roll status including the Superintendent’s top award and has volunteered placing flags on military graves for Memorial Day, caring for the elderly, donating canned food and donating gifts for Christmas.
The opening country medley number has been choreographed by Delisa Gallego.
Following selection of the queen and runner-up by a panel of five judges, the new queen will be crowned by retiring Queen Maizy Garza.
More information on the show is available by calling show chairperson Sumeet Batth-Chavez at 661-205-3532.
The royal court will take part in the annual Kiddie Parade on Oct. 4, sponsored by the elementary school district, and the Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 on Delano’s Main and Jefferson streets.
Entry forms for the Grand Parade are available at the Chamber of Commerce, reports parade chair Annette Salim.
The Oct. 5 schedule of events include the Junior Livestock Auction at Memorial Park starting at 2:30 p.m., entertainment, booths and including the Queen and Grand Marshal barbecue.
The Tiny Tots event attended by about 100 people took place at the Delano Elks Lodge Sept. 14.
From 7- to 8-year-olds, Nomar Lopez was selected King and Koumba Diallo the Queen. For 5- to 6-year-olds, Autumn Garcia was selected princess and Andrew Martinez as prince. While those two groups had participants perform a talent, the 3- to 4-year-olds did a combined dance number. Skylynn Espinoza and Sebastian Morales for 3’s and 4’s were selected Duchess and Duke, respectively.
As a charity competition, combined candidates collected about 5,000 items for the local homeless. Athena Yanez was first for the “Heart of Gold” award, followed by Audrina Contreras and Skylynn Espinoza.
This year’s Grand Marshals are Roy and Charlene Bonita.
°°°
The required one-year sit-out for athletics by students who transfer to another school within the Delano Joint Union High School District will remain intact. District trustees voted 5-0 to continue the policy.
Several students had appeared before the school board in late July to request that student athletes be allowed to take part in sports immediately upon their transfer. In late August, the athletic directors of the district’s three comprehensive high schools spoke before the board, all three in favor of continuance of the policy requiring a one-year sit-out period.
°°°
The first event to take place at the new $2 million all-weather track facility at Delano High was the Sept. 14 Twilight cross country meet that drew 12 schools, including Mendota from the north, the four Delano high schools and seven other Kern County high schools.
Delano coach Jerry Angkahan and assistant Cynthia Segura made the meet an “experience” for participants and race followers.
The new track was lit as well as the football stadium, tennis courts and the campus center as runners covered the 3-mile distance in an out of the campus areas, starting with the 6:30 p.m. JV girls race followed at 30-minute intervals by JV boys, frosh-soph girls, frosh-soph boys, varsity girls and varsity boys.
The cool evening run was a welcome respite for runners who normally run in the daytime heat.
A dozen Delano High cheerleaders formed a gateway for runners entering the track after two miles and again at the end of the race while 16 members of the Delano High drum line performed as well.
There were a half dozen food and drink booths and about 200 adults and families sat in the stands or brought lawn chairs to sit on the grassy area at the track facility’s south end to view the runners.
°°°
The Chamber of Commerce Street Fair is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 on Main Street. Vendors may call Ginda Adkins at 725-2518 to arrange for a booth.
There are other upcoming events that may be of interest to the public — the Soroptimist golf tournament on Sept. 23 at the Stockdale Country Club; the Mexican-American Pioneers dinner/dance on Oct. 12 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Hall; the Delano High class of 1969 50th reunion on Oct. 19; and the Delano High Class of 1987 50’s Bash (most class members will be 50 this year, said planners) on Dec. 7 at the Aviator Casino.
°°°
Monte Marshall informed me that the Delano High class of 1979 will have its reunion at the Elks Club on Sept. 21 and the Delano High classes of 1956-59 will have a reunion Oct. 19 at the Doubletree Inn in Bakersfield. Persons may call Mike Turner for more information. The 1999 class reunion, he said, is Sept. 28 at the Hyatt in Delano.
°°°
It was sad when I learned about the death of Delano High class of 1980 member Ruben Duran.
At Delano High, I had Ruben in a freshman English class, and I know he was a fine student and excellent athlete. He was a standout in basketball and even more so as a baseball pitcher for the Tigers.
His brothers and sister were also excellent students and athletes also at Delano High.
°°°
Another passing that I saw in the recent Record was that of Clyde Barbour. I recall he was a custodian and a bus driver at Delano High for a time, and when he went into the electrical business, I had to call him on more than one occasion.
°°°
Henry Mendoza, Rick Chavez, Fred Mendoza and Nikko Chavez gave up their time to light up the lives of the residents of the skilled nursing facility.
°°°
A celebration of life for Lowell Syers, a 2019 inductee into Delano High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame, is planned for Nov. 9 at the First Assembly of God in Delano, 2222 9th Ave..
He and his family were longtime members of that church. His parents, Keith and Joye Syers, and daughter Cindy were neighbors of my parents in Delano for many years, but now reside in Porterville.
