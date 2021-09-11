DELANO RAMBLINGS: Incoming businesses highlight Delano's growth

Delano IS growing, though I am surprised because I do not see many new homes being built and consider the pandemic a likely cause of a slowdown.
Since I first reported on building of a local Popeyes at the corner of Cecil Avenue and Princeton Street, I have received a few calls from Henry Mendez, a broker for Central Valley Commercial Brokers that has kept me updated on the project.
He says that the “deal” required two years to be completed. Dirt work should take place in the next 30 days, he said, and the business should be open by early 2022.
The business previously on the property, Trujillo’s Automotive, has moved to the old Yonaki automotive building on Ellington Street about a block away from Cesar Chavez Park.
Henry, who as a youngster lived down the block from me and was a wrestler at Delano High, also said that permits were expected to be out this month and by the close of the year or in January that Boot Barn should go up at the corner of 17th Avenue and Glenwood.
The businesses that most people will be excited about are In-N-Out Burger and Chipotle. “They are also on the way,” he said. Location will be west of Home Depot on the northeast corner of Dover Parkway and Woollomes. He said the project has already been approved by the city planning commission.
Henry also said that the state has three acres of property along the Dover Parkway and south of Clinica Sierra Vista that is on the east side of the road. Sometime in the future that will become the new DMV office, he said.
Although it is not property he is working with, he said he knew the brokers who are involved with the Sno White building going up at the Garces and Albany corner just across from the cemetery.
I also told him someone had told me of a Five Guys hamburger business that was to go up near Home Depot. He said he would check with the realtor and get back to me.
The first event of Harvest Holidays is the Tiny Tots, for which the deadline for entry has already passed.
Harvest directors left me with a list of entrants for the Sept. 18 event, which is likely to be limited to parents.
Aaron Angulo, age 8, is candidate for king and Sophia Baker and Genesis Fernndez, both age 9, for queen.
In the 5-6 category, princess candidates are Aubrey Baker and Pilar Cardenas Lopez, both age 6, and Emilie Ramirez, age 5. In the prince category, candidates are Edgar Angul Eloy Mendoza and Nicco Cardenas Lopez, all age 5.
In the ages 3-4 division, Aaron Lopez and Levi Cook, both age 3, and Anthony Gage Jimenez, age 4, are contesting for the title of duke with Analia Gonzalez and Alina Ariza, both age 4, and Violet Rico, age 3, all taking part in the duchess category.
The Harvest Holidays scholarship program for girls vying for queen has been expanded this year to include boys competing for the title of king and scholarships as well.
Liz Morris, Delisa Gallego and Octavio Nunez are preparing the eight girls and four boys for the event, which the group hopes to be able to present to the public on Saturday, Sept. 25. Admission will be $10.
Harvest Holidays directors are selling 2021 grand marshal and king/queen barbecue tickets for $15. At the Saturday, Oct. 9, event at Delano First Assembly of God Church, 2222 9th Avenue, the charge will be $20. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A fire at a Delano packing shed on Glenwood Street recently prompted school officials to cancel classes for the day or delay school’s start in reaction to the possibility of the fire spreading.
COVID 19 has affected some students locally; the rural Columbine School had to actually cancel classes for a few days. Cesar Chavez High because of COVID had to cancel its season-opening football game with Delano High, and it has affected some of its football players and other students.
Delano High’s homecoming on Sept. 3 crowned footballer Robert Andrade as king and Neyda Magallanes as queen.
Other king and queen candidates by couples were Andrew Carrasco/Esmeralda Magallanes and Raymond Delgado/Julissa Tarango.
Underclass prince and princesses for classes were juniors Bryan Garcia and Idallis Torres, sophomores Angel DeGuzman and Demeer Salgado, and freshmen Elijah Storres and Jacqueline Flores.
Class leader positions at Delano High School were voted upon in recent elections.
Leading the seniors will be Andrea Escareno as president and Neyda Magallanes Tovar as vice president.
Nevaeh Minel has been voted the junior president. The vice president post is still vacant.
Leading sophomores are president Ally Herrera and vice president Brianna Galvan.
Leaders of the freshman class are president Andrew Marquez and vice president Aracely Soto.
Homecoming Sept. 3 for Delano High School brought back quite a few alumni.
One parent I ran across was Mrs. Gurrola, whose daughter was a DHS cheerleader several years ago before transferring to Tulare Western. She must have been proud of her grandson, Jayden Gurrola, as he intercepted three passes for Delano in the fourth quarter.
Another former cheerleader who I did not recognize was one of the Magallanes twins. Twins Karina and Korina were senior cheerleaders at Delano High, but I still am unsure which one I spoke to at the game.
Delano High football was set to be the visiting team for a Sept. 9 matchup with Robert F. Kennedy High at Delano High’s Gene Beck Stadium. Kennedy’s stadium is having new astroturf put in.
With only 10 varsity seniors on the team, it was supposed to be a rebuilding year. But with 21 juniors and a handful of sophomores, RFK appears to be a challenger for the South Sequoia League title this fall.
