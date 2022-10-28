DELANO RAMBLINGS: Honors given at inaugural chamber event

DELANO — The inaugural State of the City/ Community Awards Banquet of the Delano Chamber of Commerce took place Oct. 21 at the Wonderful College Prep Academy.
Sunshine Hernandez, chief executive officer of the chamber, gave the welcome. She said the event was a combination of two past chamber activities.
Pastor David Vivas Jr. of World Harvest International Church gave the invocation. The national anthem was sung by and flag salute led by Koumba Carino Diallo.
Following dinner were words from May Zetina, vice-principal at Almond Tree Middle School and chairwoman of the chamber board, and the State of the City address by Mayor Bryan Osorio.
Jasmin Samano of the chamber was event chair and Elssa Pinoliar the co-chair. Connie Torres of the chamber later gave closing remarks.
Monuments de Esperanza was revealed as New Business of the Year. Also nominated were Essential Business Media and Recovery Credit Repair.
STRR was named Small Business of the Year. Nominees also included Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza, Toppers Tuxx and Bangi’s Express Lube.
Delano Harvest Holidays Association was the nonprofit group honored. Also considered were California Farmworker Foundation and Delano Community Alliance.
Bakersfield College-Delano received the educational award with other nominees Soroptimist International of Delano and Wonderful College Prep Academy.
Komoto Pharmacy received the medical award. Also nominated were Adventist Health Delano and North Kern-South Tulare Hospital District.
Brad Barker was named Volunteer of the Year. Claribel Gutierrez and Annette Salim were also nominated.
Tony’s Pizza Parlor received the Customer Service award. Nominees also included Brandywine Apartments, Hole in One Café, Jenny’s Café and Platt Electric.
Event sponsors were Bakersfield College-Delano, Tony’s Pizza, Wonderful College Prep Academy and Chronos Media.
•••
Delano’s Relay for Life took place last April, but the Relay’s “year” continued into September when lead person Christie Hill revealed that the Delano group had achieved its goal for the year.
The Delano organization recently announced its event leaders and made out a schedule that already has the group planning for the next event in April 2023.
Its first-ever “Striking out Cancer” popup event is planned for Saturday, Nov. 11 in the Delano High School parking lot along Cecil Avenue.
The 21 current vendors, with hopes for more, will open at 9 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m.
Any interested vendor may contact Glenda Muldrow, 661-370-7586. The cost is a $25 donation to Relay for Life, and a raffle prize.
The next team captain meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Scarlet Oak room of Adventist Health Delano.
Individuals wishing to start a team may sign up at American Cancer Relay for Life, Delano or attend the next meeting.
Persons may keep up with Relay events and fundraisers by texting @relay2023 to 81010. It’s the Relay Remind App.
•••
Only the details remain to finish planning the 4th annual Delano Community Happy Thanksgiving Luncheon. The event will take place Thanksgiving Day at Tony’s Firehouse Grill, 502 County Line Road, Delano.
Bags of food will be distributed by drive-thru or pick-up only from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a limit of four meals per vehicle. Persons will be allowed to drive on Glenwood Street from the south going north until the distribution at the west parking lot entrance of Tony’s Firehouse.
Volunteers are needed but must be 18 years old or older. They may call Art Armendariz at 661-586-2001 or Claribel Gutierrez at 661-778-3265.
Committee members include Anthony Martinez (son of the late Tony Martinez who launched the event in the 1990s), Dorsey Driggs, Art Medina, Roy Castillo, Gilbert Martinez, Sunshine Hernandez, Claribel Gutierrez, Art Armendariz, Pastor David Vivas, Steve Kinsey, Matthew Cauthron, Frank Wooldridge, Police Commander Velasquez, John Chavola, Andrea Popoy, Cecilio Velasco, Rachel Mendoza and Henry Mendoza.
•••
Steve Laird in my newspaper class at Delano High School either went out to sell advertising for the school paper during class or transported other staffers to sell ads to keep the paper alive.
He worked on an ambulance in Bakersfield for a time, just recently told me of his connection to health services for businesses, and along the way I have seen him officiating at some Kern County football games as he is a member of the officials association.
He left a message which I returned and asked if I knew who was in charge of his 1973 Class Reunion — the 50th for the class. I had no idea, but he went through social media and I went through the yearbook (by way of phone) and we came up with many names of class members who might be “in the know.”
Student body officers that year were president Bruno Dispoto, vice-president Tommy Marquez, secretary Stacey Carpenter and head cheerleader Leslie Bailey.
Then we spoke of many class members we both recalled, including Ray Mascarinas, Steve Kinsey, Gina Martin, Helen Calip, Shawna Martin, Jeff Beck, Clifford Dunn, Gary Osteen, Adela Agcaoili, Jane Carver, Mark Fernando, Tom Drake, Vernon Espinoza, Don Fipps, Arcadio Jose, Eric Hiett, Pete Hochschild, Donna Zaninovich, Herman Santaella, Violet Reyes, Gus Ortiz and Ernest Perez-Leon.
Persons with information about a reunion may call Laird at 661-808-3344, or me at 661-725-8803.
•••
Want to “feel good” and be a sponsor of Delano’s Toys for Tots drive? Call coordinator Adriana Salinas at 661-202-3377, or contact Alex Grijalva.
•••
Yearbooks at Cesar Chavez High School for 2023 will cost $70 until December when the charge goes up.
Persons may purchase an annual by going online at balfour.com/student-info?smi=121000. They may also be bought at the yearbook room, room 60. For questions contact ccyearbook@djuhsd.org.
•••
Cesar Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy football teams were to meet Oct. 28 in a season-ending game which for the first time will decide the South Sequoia League championship.
Chavez girls already have achieved titles in two sports. Girls tennis coached by Frank Garay for the second straight year has won the SSL crown. If I am correct, singles ace Mailee Francisco will be the only senior loss from the “ladder” of girls on the team.
The Chavez volleyball varsity lost just one league match and also gained the title under head coach Eldren Ramos.
•••
At an October meeting of the Delano City Council, there was the first reading of a city ordinance amending the city code regarding consumption of alcoholic beverages on North Kern Cemetery District property.
The council was also given a request from Spreading Help Around You for a sponsorship for the SHAY 5k run/walk.
