One of my past “Ramblings” columns was “apparently” not successfully emailed to The Record.
Thus, I am going to be a bit late on talking about a conversation with Victor Lopez that I had in September which I THOUGHT had been in the paper but was not. I ran across him at the Chamber of Commerce office.
He said that his Toppers Tuxedo store and Echale Ganas (means something like “give it your all,” said Victor), owned by Thomas Fantauzzi, a former student of mine and Delano High football player, were joining to recognize “Players of the Week” at Delano High and Cesar Chavez High.
Victor said he was making the presentations at Delano High and along the way was contacted by Jesse Ortega in regard to doing the same at Cesar Chavez High School.
Sometime each week, Lopez has gone to a team’s practice and presented two pictures of the Player of the Week and some type of gear from Echale Ganas. At the end of the season the weekly winners were to vote among themselves for the Player of the Year. Toppers then provides a free tuxedo rental for the prom for the Player of the Year.
Conversation among Victor, Ginda of the chamber and me shifted to how there are fewer “mom and pop” stores locally and that such stores were the ones that continued to offer support in many ways for the local high schools and youth programs. Local managers seem to have no control over their advertising or other funds and always refer people/organizations to contact the national/state/or district offices/managers. That seems to be a “put off,” so nobody, or at least very few, get any support that way.
In the past, it was easier to gain sponsors for youth sports teams or projects. Not anymore!
-----
I was not present at the Delano City Council meeting where a certain item was discussed, but a good friend of mine and excellent source says the City Council has directed city staff to determine the cost of upgrading the city’s armory facility on South Lexington Street in order to reopen the facility for community use.
I believe that is an excellent idea, especially since when the Jefferson Street Community Center was built, it was possibly not large enough or with needed equipment to serve as a replacement for the armory.
-----
The pumpkin patch created by Kiwanis and youngsters chiefly from Cesar Chavez, Robert F. Kennedy and Wonderful Prep Academy has been open to the public from after school to dusk daily except Sunday up to Oct. 27.
Though the Kiwanis Club is only about a dozen members, they do a great deal for the community. Officers of the organization are Martha Milk, president; Arnold Morrison, vice-president; and Steve Kinsey, secretary-treasurer. Anyone may join, man or woman, and for meeting information contact any officer or the Chamber of Commerce, 725-2518….
From Morrison I also learned that the bands from the three local public high schools are all occupied with competitions this fall in which in the past they have achieved quite well.
A field competition was slated Oct. 27 at Ridgeview High School. The Orange Cove Band Invitational is scheduled Nov. 3 and the Stockdale Band Spectacular is to take place Saturday, Nov. 10.
-----
At Delano High School’s final home volleyball match, a special honoree connected with the team’s observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month was Delano High security officer Rita Banks, who is in her 32nd year working at Delano High.
I believe she is undoubtedly the most well-known and recognizable staff member on the campus.
Ms. Banks is a 1979 graduate of Delano High School where she played three years of varsity basketball — it would have been four, but basketball for girls did not become a sport until her sophomore year.
She also starred in track and field and still holds Delano High School records for the shot put and discus. She went on to Porterville College where she set school marks, was the conference champion in both events, and earned selection to the PC Athletic Hall of Fame.
At the volleyball match, which she always works as security, the DHS volleyball coach, Larissa Portillo, and the girls presented her with a special shirt, a blanket, a scarf, dinner for two, her favorite candy corn, sox, fight cancer bracelets, and other gifts.
Rita, who has been cancer-free for the last six years, gave a shoutout to her friend, school attendance clerk Glenda Muldrow, “because she has been my care giver helping me through chemotherapy and my recovery.”
-----
At C&H Fence, I ran across Kathy (Chavez) Blair, one of three sisters in the family whom I had as a student in one or more of the classes when I was a full-time teacher at Delano High School.
Kathy joked that parents Herman and Patsy Chavez were making their college rounds but a few years late. One of their stops was to be Birmingham, Alabama, where grandson Matt Duran is enrolled in the Master’s program in graduate school. He and Stephanie Duran are kinesiology majors.
Another Chavez grandchild, Katelyn Duran, is finishing up at Cal State Bakersfield and looking forward to graduate school. Ryan Blair is an engineering major at Cal State and Kailey Blair is at University of Pennsylvania. Obviously the parents and grandparents must be very proud of the accomplishments of all their grandchildren.
-----
Jennifer Gutierrez, a junior cross-country runner for Delano High, recently gained first place in the girls’ dual outing vs. Tulare Western. She is one of many young runners that Jerry Angkahan is developing at DHS after a two-year stay at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
Delano High junior Jodi Picar in tennis singles recently qualified for the central section area championships in tennis.
-----
Delano’s Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation has scheduled its 55th annual Sports Dinner Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Delano Elks Club.
Speaker will be Tony Mendez, who guided Delano High to a boys’ soccer section title and a few years later moved to Cesar Chavez High and stepped in at the last moment for an ailing friend as head coach and directed CCHS to two straight section soccer crowns. I can proudly say that I had Tony as a student at Delano High School as well as his wife, Elvia.
The $15 steak dinner and program, at which the Foundation will reveal its “Person of the Year,” is open to the public and always includes ages youngsters to senior citizens.
One of the senior citizens is Mrs. Jeannie Yonaki who reminded me recently to let her know the date of the event which she always attends.
Jeannie and Takashi Kono are the only remaining members of the Japanese Community of Delano which in closing its books made a donation to the Youth Foundation.
-----
For two days recently I substitute taught for Delano High choral instructor Rene Gutierrez. What a treat! His first three classes were music appreciation, and for each class he had a student who knew the procedures and all I had to do was to introduce the students who were making brief presentations that day, several with accompanying videos that were organized in order.
Then for the two singing groups all the students, who chiefly were tops in academics I could recognize from my prior subbing, knew the procedures and followed the process of reviewing their Christmas carols for the upcoming Kiwanis program at Delano High School.
One day the choral groups had the services of former DHS choir members Michelle Garay and Jeremiah Lacerna, both music majors at Bakersfield College.
Michelle told me that Delano High is unique at the many singing festivals in which it competes, because of Mr. Gutierrez’s instruction of the students in African spirituals. It’s easy to see that the students not only know the words to the songs but also coordinate movements and facial expressions that show their passion and love for the singing numbers.
At festivals the choirs sing three completely different numbers, said Michelle. She also said that the Motown annual programs performed at Disneyland are a “tradition” for the DHS choir. “The choir enjoys the songs first presented by DHS singers in the 90’s and still done with movements and show a love of the music from the students,” said Michelle.
Singers study and perform some religious , secular, and art and pop music, said Gutierrez in a letter to parents of his students. The performing group that goes to Disneyland each spring is formed from a select group of show choir students.
It’s clear that Mr. Gutierrez has achieved probably his No. 1 goal of making students enjoy the music.
-----
Checking my notes for this column, I noted that I had to give a shout-out to Janet Rabanal of the Chamber for giving me a pair of scissors the other day to use in my program editing because I had lost the prior ones. Saved me a trip to a store!!....
So that I could headline this column, I had to check the calendar to learn the first Thursday of November, which is Nov. 1, and I learned that day is also All Saints’ Day and a holy day of obligation for Catholics.
