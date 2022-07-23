DELANO RAMBLINGS: High schools set freshman orientation, prep for first week classes

Incoming freshman orientation to include new ninth graders and parents has been scheduled for the three comprehensive high schools of the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Robert F. Kennedy freshmen are scheduled for Aug. 2, Cesar Chavez freshmen for Aug. 3 and Delano High freshmen for Aug. 4.
The usual times are 6 to 8 p.m. at the respective campuses, though no definitive time had been established at the time this information was gathered.
A back-to-school luncheon is planned Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the respective campuses.
Parents are receiving notification of a day that students of a specific class level will be able to meet with a counselor prior to the start of school on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The district expects a few students more than 4,000 total at the start of school.
Assembly Bill 130 regarding independent study expired the last day of June. The district expects its number of independent study students, which was about 400 last year, to be half that number. Schools will be altering their independent study policies of last year.
District rules regarding COVID will continue as they were at the close of last year, which was no masks required but recommended.
COVID rules are subject to change at any time, in line with county and state standards.
On the first day of school students will meet in the central area of the campus, where they will be notified of first day plans.
The week before school starts, parents or students can check Aeries online for plans for school opening.
As rural schools, schools in the Delano high school district will continue to begin classes at 8 a.m., as the district has received a waiver from the state from a new mandate that calls for an 8:30 a.m. start.
There are 22 new teachers who are scheduled to start the year at the district schools.
Retirement honorees are Tom Brown, 36 years of service; John Collins, 24 years; Adelaida Ramos, 19 years; Lynne Wood, 24 years; and James McConnell, 5 years.
At Cesar Chavez High, Juan Jose Madrigal moves from learning director to assistant principal/discipline; Dr. Matthew Grijalva becomes assistant principal/athletics; and Thomas Yasenchak moves from Kennedy to Cesar Chavez as learning director.
Guillermo Santana becomes the new assistant principal/discipline at Delano High School. At Robert F. Kennedy High, the new learning director will be Raudel Rojas, Sr.
Kenneth Moore becomes the new assistant superintendent of educational services for the district.
Schools are evaluated on a rotating basis by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, which this year has a visitation to Delano High School Nov. 14 to 16.
The Delano Union School District gets a “jump” on the high school district with about 6,000 students in the district to start school on Monday, Aug. 1.
Staff breakfasts will take place Wednesday, July 27, at the campuses of the dozen district schools. Information and recognitions for the district will be streamed to all the schools.
The Deltas Babe Ruth League baseball team closed an undefeated 11-0 season by beating the league’s No. 2 team, Tony’s Pizza, in a playoff game.
Deltas manager Jacob Gutierrez was assisted by Eric Ruiz and Manuel Carrillo.
Members of the unbeaten team were Carlos Gutierrez, Manuel Carrillo Jr., Daniel Carrillo, Miguel Ramirez, Manuel Madrigal, Lionel Madrigal, Jose Agredano, Jordan Leyva, Eric Ruiz Jr., Christopher Leal, Julian Hernandez, Julian Montano and Raul Quezada.
It was with great sadness that I read in The Californian the services pending notice for Winifred Mary Pandol, 96, of Bakersfield.
For years I recall seeing her and late husband, Jack, at Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
For years they were faithful members of St. Mary’s Catholic parish.
I remember many of their children when they were just teens attending Delano High School, and I was fortunate to have some in my classes.
Just before “retired” Mario Nunez became even busier with the Fourth of July Fireworks booth for the Delano Bengals program, I was able to snare him to gain information about the Bengals football team and cheerleaders.
There are four groups of cheer squads, said Mario, and they involve 84 girls whose fundraising and receipt of uniforms has already taken place under leadership of Katie Viramontes, cheer advisor for the Bengals.
After a summer break, July 11 was the resumption of football practices at 6 p.m. at the Almond Tree Middle School athletic grounds.
Nunez says the 10-and-under and 8-and-under teams have already filled their 45-member squads.
As this column was being written, there were still openings on the 14-and-under and 12-and-under team levels. When rosters are filled, there will be 180 team members in the Bengals football program.
On July 30 a football carnival in Lemoore will involve all four Bengals teams and as many as 80 teams from around the valley taking part.
Because of COVID concerns that broke out Halloween week last year right in the middle of playoffs, the start of football has been moved up three weeks.
The regular season will start the first week of August in order to finish by Halloween.
Aug. 6 will be the start of the regular season, but only the Sr. Bengal team will be playing that night, which happens to be Mario’s birthday and the birthday of his only grandchild.
Saturday, Aug. 13, will be home games vs. Corcoran teams at Cesar Chavez stadium. Aviators will play at 1 p.m., Spartans at 3, Jrs. at 5 and Srs. at 7.
Asked for individuals or groups that have contributed to the Bengals program, Nunez noted that Jennifer Schnell of T&T Fireworks has furnished full insurance coverage and league fees for all four Bengal teams.
Other major donors to the Bengals are Juvenal Montemayor, Jessie Rodriguez, Zeke Rodriguez, Delano Police Officers Association, Delano City Employees Association, CM Enterprises, Sevier’s Auto Parts and Big Dogz Recycling.
