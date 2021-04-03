DELANO RAMBLINGS: High schoolers sign up for Distinguished Young Women program; Easter Eggvent set for today

Thirteen high school junior girls have signed up for the Distinguished Young Women program in Delano by the late March deadline, reports show co-chairperson Nicole Villaruz-Ramirez.
The program that went virtual last summer will follow that format again, said Villaruz-Ramirez, but the exact method of preparing for the show will depend upon the changing situation this spring.
Meetings and practices will be virtual, she said. Last summer a recording day was held for candidates with judges by way of Zoom interviewing candidates at their homes.
Paige Joaquino, a Cesar E. Chavez High School senior, was selected last summer as Delano’s 2021 DYW.
Mrs. Villaruz-Ramirez is assisting show chairperson Liz Velasco-Ramirez.
°°°
This morning, Saturday, April 3, is the Easter Eggvent Drive-thru presented for the 39th year by Kiwanis Club of Delano, which lists co-sponsors as Delano parks and recreation department, Delano Police Department, and Key Clubs of Delano, Robert F. Kennedy and Wonderful high schools.
From 10 a.m. through noon today Delano Memorial Park will be the site of youngsters pre-school through fifth grade receiving drive-thru goodie bags, some containing “Golden Egg” prizes as vehicles drive through the location. Children must be present in a vehicle in order for a bag to be given out.
There will be an opportunity for Easter Bunny photos. Drivers are reminded to follow the traffic guides.
°°°
Kiwanis Club of Delano is preparing another yearly project with the Star Spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show slated Saturday, July 3, at the Delano Municipal airport, tentatively to start at 9:15 p.m.
Last year’s event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
The fireworks show is presented by Kiwanis and the city of Delano and is co-sponsored by local businesses and community members.
In order for the $17,000 show to take place, chairman Steve Kinsey, said that donations will be needed and may be sent to Kiwanis Club of Delano, P.O. Box 368, Delano, CA 93216.
Tax ID number for donors is 95-6069908.
Kinsey, who may be reached at 661-725-1286, said the show will feature 1022 shells with 292 shells in the grand finale.
°°°
Retiring at the close of the current school year is Delano High teacher Steve Kennelley, a health and physical education teacher who also directs the school’s Health Academy.
Kennelley, who early in his DHS teaching days was Tiger head baseball coach, was graduated from Visalia’s Golden West High School, College of the Sequoias and Boston University, starring on school football and baseball teams along the way and for a time playing professional baseball.
°°°
Ticket sales for Delano Youth Foundation’s takeout barbecue remain open through Monday, April 5, at noon.
Persons may contact directors Gilbert Martinez, Eddie Espitia, Jerva Winn, Brenda Perry-Reed, Ginda Adkins, Albino Duran, Gina Lopez, David Amaya, Richard Torrez or call Gary Girard, 725-8803, for delivery of tickets.
New sponsors of the barbecue are Delano Fastrips on Cecil Avenue, the Delano City Employees Association and Sevier’s Auto Supply. Sevier’s has purchased two memberships, paid the $150 sponsor fee and also provided the foundation with a sizeable donation.
°°°
I have not had the opportunity to see friend Mina Nabor, one of the Delano Recreation Department employees, for the past year, but I imagine that she is beaming after a notice in The Californian relating to her daughter, Denica. I substituted on occasion in the music department when Denica was at Delano High, and she showed great ability in the music area.
For the recent Cal State Bakersfield spring production “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” play director Mandy Rees gave high praise to the DHS graduate.
Rees credited Denica with stage managing the show as part of her senior project with helping bring the show together on the technological side. The production utilized an open broadcasting technique that transmitted Zoom to YouTube where viewers could stream it.
°°°
Four recent deaths reported in The Californian “rang a bell” for me.
Margaret Mary Zaninovich and her late husband, Martin, were regulars at the Saturday evening Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Delano before they moved to the coast to live close to a daughter.
She was active in many church and St. Mary’s School activities. Daughters Katina and Sonya were song leaders at Delano High, I recall, and son Jon was a class member of a freshman English class that I taught.
Delores Ann Black passed away in early March after a full life with her church, completing the Bakersfield College nursing program and graduating in 1975 and then accepting a position at Mercy Hospital. She was active in Stockdale Country Club and in 1989 was president of Stockdale Women’s Board.
Her late husband, Eugene, farmed in the Pond area and bought some land from my parents and expanded his farm holdings in the 1950s. They had three beautiful daughters, Jennifer (Black) Westbrook, now residing in Tulare, Natalie (Herb) Kohler of Wisconsin, and daughter Denise who is deceased.
Jennifer won several what I call beauty contests, and Natalie was a brilliant student in what I would say was my most brilliant beginning journalism class that I ever taught at Delano High, filled with later college grads, professionals, and successful people.
Natalie, I think, was Miss Kern County, attended Stanford, became a lawyer and married Herb Kohler, who is president or active in the family business of producing toilets, bathtubs, engines, etc. and is known nationwide.
Audrey Nell Blaylock had many jobs, including 25 years in the Delano Union School District where I used to see her for years when I went to the district to gain news information for articles.
Dr. Edward Yoon moved to Delano in 1958 and began a dental practice and was a past president of Delano Rotary Club and on the high school board of trustees. I knew his wife and daughters Susan, Lisa, Wendy and Karen. Lisa and Wendy were both in publications classes that I taught and Lisa still holds a school swimming record for the backstroke.
°°°
Accustomed to providing eight-semester honor roll plaques at the three Delano public high schools, the Delano Lions Club has seen that number more than double while the club struggles to raise funds to cover the more than $3,000 expense.
Lions sell their $30 tri-tip chunk and pan of rice pilaf at monthly events and hope that Pearl Rivera, 725-5750, or Henrietta Ruiz, 720-9269, will receive phone reservations for the upcoming April and May sales.
°°°
Five members of Delano High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America earned places in the 2021 central section leadership conference.
Giselle Etrata won honors in business calculations and introduction to financial math, Cristian Certa in the business law and entrepreneurship categories, Cis Garcia in entrepreneurship and intro to information technology, Carlos Gutierrez in entrepreneurship and sports and entertainment management, and Angel Casabar in introduction to FBLA.
Each student received an award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.