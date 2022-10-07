DELANO RAMBLINGS: High school board approves personnel moves

DELANO — Several personnel matters were approved by trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District at a meeting in September.
Involuntary transfers were OK'd for Victor Duran from independent study teacher to ELD instructor at Delano High School, for Ilario Prieto moving from independent study teacher to intervention teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School, and for Jim Beltran from independent study teacher at Robert F. Kennedy High School to opportunity teacher at Valley High School. The board also approved the involuntary transfer of Ernesto Marcial, agriculture teacher at Delano High School to the same post at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
Coaches approved at Chavez High School for the current school year were Ashley Tabajunda, head varsity girls basketball; Janno Rojas, head varsity boys tennis; and three volunteers, Moses Garza as assistant varsity baseball, Roderick Pablo as assistant JV girls basketball, and Omar Robles as varsity assistant for softball.
Coaches approved at Delano High for this school year were Claudia Tavarez, head swim team; Adrian Rodriguez, volunteer for swim team; Adrian Hernandez, head JV wrestling; Jon Martinez, head varsity wrestling; and Rita Banks, head girls freshman basketball.
The board approved posting positions at Kennedy High School for teachers of social science and English.
The board accepted the resignation of Marlex Booc as band and color guard director at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
For Kennedy High School, many coaches were approved. Joel Roman is head varsity boys soccer; Martin Perales, head JV boys soccer; Estella Rodarte, head JV girls basketball; Lucero Rivera, volunteer JV girls basketball; Jamal Martinez, head freshman girls basketball; Briana Leal, volunteer JV girls basketball; Jesse Hernandez, volunteer frosh boys basketball; Ivan Sanchez, head JV wrestling; Andrea Gamboa, volunteer volleyball; Esteban Leon, volunteer cross country; Servando Navarro, head varsity girls soccer; Mayra Martinez, head JV girls soccer; Edward Gines, head varsity girls tennis; Miguel Sanchez, head varsity wrestling; Jacob Fragoso, head varsity baseball; Joshua Mendoza, head JV baseball; Samuel Salinas, head boys golf; and Jim Beltran, head frosh softball.
Other positions approved by the board were Mark Gentry, credit recovery teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School; Sherie Wolosz, credit recovery teacher at Delano High; Hilda Osorio, intern psychologist at Valley High School; Athenna Salazar, nutrition specialist II/driver/serve safe for the district; and Asusena Rivas, bus driver for the district.
Transfers approved were Aline Garza and Abigail Cortez, both instructional aides.
The board also approved Adult School courses, ratified a memorandum of understanding with Earlimart School District regarding an Algebra I course, approved an anonymous donation of $2,500 to Robert F. Kennedy High School, approved a 2023 Grad Nite agreement with Six Flags Magic Mountain, approved a donation from Danhira Barajas Millan to Robert F. Kennedy High School boys golf in the amount of $500, approved donations from Wonderful Giving to Robert F. Kennedy High School, and approved equipment donations to Delano High School athletics of two sets of golf clubs for the girls golf team at an estimated $800, and cheer boxes for Delano High cheer at an estimated $1,400. Adventist Health of Delano donated $2,500 to Cesar E. Chavez High School.
The board approved the certificated salary schedule for the current school year, the classified salary schedule, the administrative salary schedule, the classified administrative salary schedule, and the classified confidential and classified management schedule.
•••
The second meeting of the committee planning the fourth annual community Thanksgiving luncheon was scheduled Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at Tony’s Firehouse Grill.
This year’s event at Firehouse Grill will take place from 9 a.m. to noon noon Thanksgiving Day.
Vehicles are asked to travel from the south on Glenwood Street. Takeouts will be limited to four per vehicle.
Art Armendariz, coordinator for the event, said that organizations, businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate time, funds or merchandise for the free luncheon.
Call Armendariz at 725-586-2001 or contact Claribel Gutierrez.
Tony Martinez Jr., whose late father co-founded the event many years ago, will provide and have workers to cook the turkeys for the luncheon.
Delano Joint Union School District will furnish the mashed potatoes and gravy. Delano Joint Union High School District will furnish the green beans, stuffing, and rolls. Adventist Health Delano will be in charge of the set-up of the serving area.
•••
Directors of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation have slated a luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Delano Elks Club between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Even though the event is billed as a takeout, there will be some space within the Elks building for people who desire to eat on the spot.
Revival of the Delano Sports Dinner, a sit-down event at the Elks, will take place sometime in early 2023, directors decided. Cost of the event will depend upon the meal charge set by the Elks.
The committee is seeking to arrange a speaker for the event and to outline plans for gaining sponsors, raffle prizes and selection of the Person of the Year which was stopped after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directors decided to increase the membership fee by $5 up to $30 annually starting in 2023 and to boost dinner sponsorships slightly up to $200.
There was much discussion about a sign to advertise Youth Foundation events with a sample to be shown at the next meeting. Agreed as the motto for the Youth Foundation is the phrase “Lighting the Way since 1965.”
The Delano High baseball diamond lighting project took place in the early 1960s and in 1965, according to Youth Foundation minutes tracked by treasurer Brenda Perry-Reed, the Youth Foundation was formed in 1965 and began to have its annual membership drive and a Hotstove baseball dinner that was eventually changed to a Sports Dinner to encompass all sports.
Directors also praised a $500 donation provided by Don Hiett. Mrs. Perry-Reed announced that in December she will begin to contact past sponsors of the Sports Dinner and people on the membership list to seek re-enlistments for 2023.
The treasurer’s report noted that the Youth Foundation gave financial support over the summer to one of the five $500 Youth Foundation scholarship recipients, a community softball clinic, Department of Justice, HDP, Chavez boys summer basketball, and Delano High girls summer basketball.
In order to better inform people of the community on the goals and events of the Youth Foundation, president David Amaya is creating an Instagram for the group and secretary Gina Lopez is creating a Facebook account.
Final plans for the November luncheon and distribution of tickets for the event will take place at the Monday, Oct. 17, Youth Foundation meeting.
•••
Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame event for 2023 will take place Thursday, June 15, at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road.
There are 21 former athletes to be inducted. The committee is hopeful that the public will make contact with the selected persons to direct them to me, Gary Girard, 2104 7th Ave., or phone 661-364-7806 or 661-725-8803 or committee members Jerva Winn, 661-565-5609, or Henry or Rachel Mendoza, 661-725-8604.
The committee has information to contact Tim Dawson, Jack Pandol Jr., Patti Wright, Hubert Rabanal, Marlin “Poncho” Wiley, Randy Powell, Joe Medina and Richard (Olmos) Gonzalez. However, the committee has no knowledge of how to reach the following inductees or their families if they are deceased: Stacey Carpenter, Carl Comer, Fred Valov, Roberto Villa, Lupe Diaz, Debbie Bervel, Lisa Yoon, Clouse Love, Ruben Duran, Sergio Badilla, Helen Lopez and Junior Rodriguez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.