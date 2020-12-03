Decorating with holiday lights at Delano’s Heritage Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, starting at 9 a.m.
Helpers so far have been volunteered for Delano Chamber of Commerce, Harvest Holidays Assn., Delano Kiwanis Club, and Wonderful College Prep Academy Key Club, all as of Nov. 23.
Those taking part must wear masks, keep social distance and follow a protocol list that will be provided once persons arrive. Temperatures will be taken before persons may enter the park.
Other groups or individuals wishing to help should call ahead to 725-1286 or 725-6730. Some decorations are available, but organizers encouraged bringing extra decorations and/or lights.
As of Nov. 23 there were 20 trees purchased by Kiwanis Club seeking $100 sponsors for each. Wonderful Prep and Key Club members from local high schools will help decorate the trees, which will be placed at Heritage Park until a few days before Christmas.
Then the artificial trees with lights and gift cards will be distributed to selected Delano youth.
Kiwanis Club is also sponsoring a writing contest with the deadline 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The theme is “How My Family Celebrates Christmas.” For elementary and middle school divisions there is a 300-word limit and for high schoolers a 500-word limit. For each division $100 will be awarded for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
Co-sponsor for the essays is Sevier’s Auto Supply=CARQUEST.
Teachers should submit entries for their class/school by sending an email to skinsey@lightspeed.net.
Entries must be in document form such as MS Word or PDF. Entries must have the writer’s name, year in school, classroom number and teacher’s name on submitted work.
Persons with questions or to turn in entries for the essays should contact Steve Kinsey or Claribel Gutierrez.
Today is the Fill the Swat Truck from noon to 6 p.m. in front of Delano’s Walmart. This is the 28th annual Shop with a Cop event. Oh, yes, Santa will be present social distancing.
During the one-day drop-off, the Delano Police Association, Explorers, and Cadets hope that enough toys and/or cash to buy toys is received to provide toys for at least 300 families in the Delano area.
The second annual Delano Community Thanksgiving Luncheon at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road drew many more people than planned.
Anthony Martinez Jr. revived the event last fall in honor of his late father who with Mr. Singh had begun the lunches in the early 1990s.
After two years of no giveaway luncheons, Martinez and his Firehouse Grill restarted the program with the aid of the Delano Union School District, Delano Joint Union High School District, city of Delano, Kiwanis Club, District 4 Supervisor David Couch, Delano Community Alliance, Delano Harvest Holidays, DADD and Adventist Health Delano.
Last year about 600 persons were served. Martinez said he prepared meals this year for 800, but by noon the serving of takeouts had reached 1,400 with an additional 50 boxes of turkey only.
Martinez and committee chair Art Armendariz headed the planning with Claribel Gutierrez arranging for the some 70 volunteers who showed up to help. The number included four Harvest Holidays queen candidates who took the bags to vehicles as they parked alongside the street for the takeout-only meals.
Claribel Gutierrez with helpers arranged for delivery of meals to many of the area’s homeless and senior citizens. Matt Cauthron of Adventist Health made the delivery to local hospital caregivers in the COVID-19 unit.
Sign-ups are taking place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Park in Delano off of Garces Highway for the Delano Bengals youth football program.
Youngsters in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to sign up. Prior to Thanksgiving there were already 160 boys signed up for the program, which starts with a Jan. 3 game in Fresno for Senior, Junior, Pee Wee and Bantam teams. Dec. 14 is the first day of full-gear practice.
The Soup Kitchen with No Walls food assistance program run through the First Assembly of God Church took place the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
The organization’s second annual free Community Thanksgiving luncheon group headed by Claribel Gutierrez with many volunteers reached about 75 families with turkeys and other boxed items of food.
Some of the donors to the event were John Andreas, Araceli Beltran, Harvest Holidays Association, Tony’s Pizza/Pat Martinez/Amanda Garza, Zaragoza Shop, Sunshine, Grace Vallejo, Max Bacerra, Sam at People’s Market, Eloise Carrillo, Regina Lopez, Adventist Health, Larry Smith and Octavio Magana.
Julianna Tabian, who will graduate from Cesar E. Chavez High School in the spring, was recently honored by her family and friends at an outdoor signing at their home for Julianna to play softball at Jackson State University in Mississippi starting in September 2021.
She has pitched each year at CCHS and for six years has been a member of the Bakersfield Babes travel team.
The university flew her back to the campus this past January and she toured the campus and was taken to a university basketball game.
While on the full-ride scholarship she will be majoring in kinesiology.
The spring of 2021 is a busy one for the proud parents, grandparents and friends.
Julianna, who has played softball since age 3, will graduate from CCHS while sister Cassandra, a softballer at Bakersfield College and a dance team member at Cal State Dominguez and presently teaching dance in Wasco, will graduate from BC, and Gabriela, who played at Porterville College and BC, will be graduating from Cal State Bakersfield.
Proud parents are Paul and Xochitl Tabian and grandparents Carlos and Laura Ortiz and Paul and Gloria Tabian.
Most of the nation is happy that the elections for 2020 are finally over, though none more so than the postal service and especially the letter carriers who had to tote tons of political mail to homes.
I would hope that a national standard could be adopted for national elections so that the same procedures are followed in all states. Just before Thanksgiving it was learned that Kern County still had many uncounted ballots, and in the Midwest it was discovered that some 400 mail-in ballots had not been opened.
There is always plenty of pre-election media reporting on the presidential races. I wonder, however, how the public is expected to make educated choices on state propositions (yes, there are statements on the sample ballot, but many do not read them or understand them), national, state and county legislators and especially local City Council members and school board members.
I am extremely curious how voters make their choices on local election candidates. I know almost all of those who ran for City Council and school board positions and was able to make an educated guess.
For the rest of the public, do they make their choices by whose mail they receive more of, who has the most signs in yards and on fences, who they are told to vote for by family members and friends, or who has the most social media “push” to vote?
At last report the city staff had not made a decision on whether the three new City Council members would be sworn in in-person in the City Council chambers or virtually.
The regular council meeting is scheduled Monday, Dec. 7, which happens to be the same day that the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941.
