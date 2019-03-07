Delano Harvest Holidays Association held its first meeting of the new year and outlined plans for the Oct. 4-6 celebration.
The public is asked to submit ideas for grand marshal and the festival theme at the Chamber of Commerce office by no later than June 18.
At the suggestion of queen show chairperson Sumeet Batth, directors are seeking members for a newly formed finance committee which will approach local businesses and growers to seek donations to cover many of the festival’s expenses.
Alice Luque-Duarte, who was chairperson last year, sent out letters to possible sponsors but because of health issues was unable to go personally to approach possible sponsors. A committee of as many as nine persons is sought to approach possible backers during the spring and summer.
Sponsors are sought for the Grand Parade, the queen, runners-up, and special award winners at the royal pageant, and for the barbecue.
Batth and Tiny Tot chairperson April Gonzalez are working together to plan early September dates for the Queen Show and Tiny Tots event.
It was suggested that the annual
Queen’s/Grand Marshal barbecue be moved from Memorial Park to Cecil Avenue Park because of conflicts with the public golf course.
Directors voted to up their dues to $5 each and to elect new officers at their March meeting. Planning facilities for the Harvest events will take place this spring.
March 8 is the deadline for the public to call 661-720-9269 to order the $30 Delano Lions Club dinner fare of two pounds of tri-tip and a pan of rice pilaf. All profits from the sale help the club purchase eight-semester honor roll plaques presented at graduations of Delano, Cesar E. Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high schools.
The food will be available for pick-up on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Vina Middle School parking lot.
A limited number may be bought at the pick-up site, reported Helen Moreno, Lions president.
The 30th annual Tripleheader basketball games at Delano High School began with March 1 match-ups of Delano and Robert F. Kennedy high schools and have the second night of action on Friday when Delano and Cesar E. Chavez teams clash on the basketball court at DHS.
Cheerleaders from the two schools play at 5:45 p.m. to launch the fundraiser for DHS cheer and boys’ basketball with choir teams meeting at 6:50 p.m. and staff teams at 8 p.m.
A special female free throw contest is planned at 6:40 p.m. for the first 10 females to donate a dollar and the first 10 males to sign up will be entered in a 3-point shooting contest at 7:40 p.m.
Tickets at the door are $4. Advance tickets are available from cheerleaders and members of the boys basketball team for $3.
New DHS varsity cheerleaders who have game tickets are Arlette Montano, Brianna Lopez, Yeraldi Sanchez, Yarikza Quiroz, Chirs Barrios, Alyssa Medrano, Hailey Lema, Alyssa Sierra, Benjamin Bulseco, Janna Talabong, Marissa Enriquez and Sophia Lira.
JV squad members selling tickets are Stormie Kates, Britzenia Reyes, Ashley Cardenas, Jasmin Olivera, Robyn Urbano, Neveah Minel, Isabella Montes, Jennifer Nunez, Makayla Olivera, Daphne Diaz and Ruby Canul.
Squad members this spring in addition to selling candy and chocolate pretzels will be selling college and professional sports cups and frozen pizzas. People may order them also from coach/adviser Carmina Reyes at Delano High by calling 661-720-4282 or emailing her at creyes@djuhsd.org.
A reunion celebration for members of the Delano High School classes of 1948, 1949, 1950 and from any Delano High graduating class is planned Saturday, May 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Delano Elks Lodge.
Serving of the luncheon will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Checks for $35 may be made out to Don Hiett, the fee covering the luncheon, tax and gratuity.
People may call Hiett, a 1958 graduate, at 661-809-2951, or Nolan Shaffer, Class of 1950, at 661-345-1503.
Robert F. Kennedy cheerleaders took part in the national cheer championships the weekend of Feb. 23-23 at Anaheim under direction of coach Natalie Fragoso.
A meet and greet mixer of elected officials and the community is being sponsored by the Delano Chamber of Commerce on Friday, March 22, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Delano Hyatt Place.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, the chamber reports. The public is asked to RSVP by March 15 by calling 661-725-2518.
The annual City Health Walk is set for Saturday. Registration will take place starting at 8 a.m. and the walk to begin at 9 a.m. Sign-ups are at the Aviator Casino, 1225 Airport Drive.
People are invited to run, walk or bike from Memorial Park to Cecil Avenue Park.
For the Health Expo at Cecil Park, set-up will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with the event open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mando’s Alignment and Brakes will sponsor a “Car Show and Shine” event with registration 7 to 11 a.m. and the show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cecil Avenue Park.
The first 400 people to register at the City Walk will receive a free commemorative T-shirt. They also may enter a raffle drawing. Sponsors are Delano Regional Medical Center and Kern Family Health Care.
Delano Relay for Life is presenting a “Paint It Purple Paint Night” on Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at Tony’s Firehouse, 502 County Line Road. The $30 entry benefits Delano’s Relay for Life.
Families, church groups, and businesses wishing to form a team may register online at DelanoCARelayforLife or attend a team captains meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Delano Regional Medical Center Scarlett Oak Room. Anyone needing information or help registering may contact Rosa Lugo at 661-370-7586.
Two Delano High seniors have been honored as Tigers of the Month, selected by the school administration from among teacher nominations.
Mirtha Vidal, daughter of Jose and Ofelia Vidal, carries a 4.0 grade average and has been active competing four years in track, three years in cross country, and one year in soccer. For three years she has qualified for the California Scholarship Federation and taken part in Spanish Club.
History is her favorite subject. The advanced placement and dual enrollment classes, which she is taking this year are AP economics, AP government and politics, AP Art History, AP Calculus, English B1A and English B1B. She hopes to attend University of California, Berkeley, where she wants to major in psychology.
The other student honored is Xavier Duran, son of Destini and Manuel Duran. He also has a grade average of about 4.0. He is the top-ranked player on the boys’ tennis team, which has won two straight league championships. This year he is secretary of California Scholarship Federation of which he has been a member for three years. For four years he has taken part in the Black Student Union.
Science is his favorite subject. His difficult academic classes are AP Economics, AP Government and Politics, AP Environmental Science, English B1A and English B1B, AP Calculus and AP Physics.
Duran plans to attend University of Notre Dame as either a bio or human biology major with the goal of gaining a job in the medical field. His biggest goal is to find a career that he will enjoy as opposed to doing something just for the income.
Delano High senior Mariano Balbuena III recently was presented a $700 scholarship by YK America. He is a previous selection as Tiger of the Month and plays on the Tiger varsity baseball team.
Cesar Chavez varsity basketball boys closed an excellent season with a close 69-63 semi-finals loss at Dinuba in Division III.
Head coach Alfonso Hernandez and associate head coach Nicolas Guzman guided the Titans to a co-title in the South Sequoia League. As the No. 8 seed in the division tournament, Chavez turned back Tehachapi on the Chavez court and then went on the road to upset No. 1 seed Mt. Whitney High School before the loss to No. 4 Dinuba.
The Titans are looking forward to next season as they return about nine players among the top 10 from this year’s team, including high scorers Adan Arredondo and Fernando Carranza.
Darian Santaella, a former football and baseball standout at Delano High School, is an officer in the Delano Police Department. I just learned at a Harvest Holidays meeting the other night that he is recovering from surgery after being injured on the job.
