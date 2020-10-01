Samantha Gonzales has been selected the Queen of the 75th annual Delano Harvest Holidays festival. She was chosen by a panel of judges at the Scarlett Oak room of the Adventist Health hospital facility Sept. 19.
The annual Queen’s/Grand Marshal barbecue of the festival will be a pickup- and takeout-only event from the parking lot of the First Assembly of God Church, 2222 9th Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Profits from the event will help build the scholarship fund for selected senior girls from the queen’s scholarship pageant.
The new queen is a daughter of Juan Carlos and Adriana Gonzales and is a senior at Robert F. Kennedy High School. She has been active in marching band, cheerleading and softball.
First runner-up was Priscilla Gonzalez and the second runner-up Sofia Ceja.
Awards were also given to Marissa Dela Cruz, miss gracious; Cristina Hernandez, scholastic award; Dela Cruz, miss talent; Priscilla Gonzalez, interview and top fundraiser; and Ceja, miss photogenic.
Other area senior girls taking part were Paige Joaquino, Alexandra Santiago, Laisha Velasco and Mya Garcia.
Delano’s City Council has signed a proclamation encouraging local residents to dress western or country during the Oct. 4-11 Harvest Holidays week.
A Delanoan who will truly be missed is Dr. Larry DeDonato, who came to Delano in 1982 to become an optometrist and has announced his retirement. I do know that his office was always the first to reply to Delano High cheerleader requests for advertising in Philippine Weekend and Harvest Holidays souvenir programs.
DeDonato on social media said that for five years he has carried out a nationwide search but has been unable to locate anyone wishing to fill his shoes.
He called Delano a place he decided to set up his practice and raise a family.
Reasons for closing his practice of 38 years included new regulations due to the pandemic, changes in technology, regulatory compliance issues, insurance practices and increasing overhead for a one-doctor practice.
He will stop seeing patients Oct. 31 and will have limited hours in November to allow delivery of optical materials and to complete unfinished care that some patients may require.
Dr. DeDonato deserves best wishes from the community that he has served for so long.
Shop with a Cop for deserving youngsters will still take place this year, reports retired Delano police sergeant Mario Nunez.
The shopping opportunity for youth is set Dec. 12 at Delano Walmart.
Letters seeking support have gone out to some 350 persons or businesses. Donation checks may be mailed to Delano Police Explorers, 2330 High St., Delano.
Nunez reports that the goal is $30,000 to help benefit over 600 families.
Now that I no longer substitute teach because I am not qualified to teach through distance learning, I have just one REAL job, developing this column. A couple of recent weeks I was unable to even get the column through to The Record by email.
I am not very busy, and I try to stay indoors because of the heat — and my laziness. Five or six days of the week I do get up early and head out for a one-mile walk.
I have never spent so much time watching professional golf and pro basketball and baseball on TV. The Dodgers have not been available to me on TV much in past years, but now they are on almost daily.
I think I have almost memorized all the faces on cutouts behind home plate.
I look closely at players in the games, and most have hair sticking out behind their caps, and it is not as neat and straight as women, especially those with neat ponytails. The one exception is Dodger pitcher Dustin May, whose bright red hair appears very fluffy and neat.
One thing that bothers me about pro baseball now is that when I deem it a great opportunity for bunting, pro teams always pass. The game announcer commented once that most players now do not know how to bunt and that managers try to avoid bunting, which is part of the game called “small ball.”
One night I did see the Dodgers bunt one inning, and it was successful, but not after that!!
When I was in grade school, I recall at Delano High seeing a really great bunter, Dave Frederick, who had been taught well how to “drag” bunt by his dad, legendary local coach Ray Frederick, who guided the Delano Tigers from 1932 through the late '60s.
Dave not only could bunt, but he was a fast runner and often beat out a bunt for a hit.
One last thought about Major League Baseball. It seems nearly every player has a big, expensive chain around his neck. To me it would be really bothersome, especially in the heat, to have a heavy chain around the neck.
It’s been a couple of months since I spotted a letter to the editor from Bakersfield resident Betty Kouklis. For years she and her late husband, Andy, founder of Empire Ag Transport, resided in Delano.
Betty was editor of the Delano High student newspaper “Live Wire” in the mid-1940s. From 1952 to 1954 I was for two school years the editor after my junior year the editor got in trouble for something — either throwing beer cans out of a vehicle near the music building or stealing pennies from the teacher’s desk — not sure which one.
I always admired Betty and even recall that after high school she was a writer for The Record. In the early 1970s I enjoyed having her daughter, Kris, as a talented leader on the school yearbook staff.
Back to Betty! One of her paragraphs in her letter stated, “I am sad when people say they don’t read newspapers, watch TV news and listen to interviews.”
I feel the same sadness, and I have concerns when I hear that there are more “drives” to sign up more voters, especially young voters.
Most people, the young ones especially, do not do their “homework” when it comes to voting. They have heard they should vote, but they have not heard the responsibility they have to “study” the candidates and issues BEFORE they go to the polls.
Often the propositions on the ballot have a for and against analysis, but not so for candidates.
I always wonder if people vote according to the ethnicity of the candidate, if the candidate is an incumbent (IF the voter knows what that even means!), or by the political party — or maybe it’s the one with the most commercials on TV or most signs on the streets!!
A better practice would be NOT to vote if you have no idea what or whom to vote for.
I failed to report on time the recent death of Mrs. Wilma McClintock. My parents, since deceased, and I when I played softball as a youth with Walter McClintock Jr., now the Greyhound agent locally, went to the elder McClintock's home, which at the time was the back of the Greyhound building.
The elder Mr. McClintock was for a time the mayor of Delano. After he died, Wilma took over the Memorail (spelled that way, too) Market and ran the quick-stop store on the southwest corner at Garces Highway and Lexington Street intersection.
Somehow the sign, which was supposed to read Memorial, was misprinted. Many persons would enter the store to tell Wilma, but she never corrected the sign because, as she told it, most of her customers were people who entered the store to inform her of the spelling error.
After the store closed, she moved in with her son and worked in the yard for years. I have a friend who tells me that she was 107 years old at the time of her death — a woman who never stopped and just kept working.
The coronavirus pandemic has had its negative effects in Delano as everywhere else. It appears that two dress shops on 11th Avenue have closed their doors, and I hear that Aviator Casino is another casualty.
Face masks with the St. Mary’s Church logo are being sold for $12 at church 7 a.m. Sunday services, plus at CM Enterprises and Fil Bake Shop.
