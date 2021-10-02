DELANO RAMBLINGS: Harvest Holidays queen, king crowned

Gurnoor Bhatti was crowned queen of the 76th annual Delano Harvest Holidays celebration and Morrison Dobere as king of the first-ever scholarship program including senior boys as well as senior girls.
A crowd of about 200 viewed the program in the Delano High auditorium on Sept. 25.
The new queen, daughter of Harjit and Ranbir Bhatti and sponsored by Soroptimist Club of Delano, won a $1,000 scholarship from Max Bacerra of Pacificus IV Company. Dobere earned $1,000 presented by Victor Lopez of Topper’s Tuxedos and Wedding Services.
In all, about $5,000 in scholarship awards were funded by businesses, organizations and individuals. That total will climb as at the end of the night it was revealed that YK America and Montemayor Farms would see that all 12 of the participants received at least a $100 scholarship.
For the girls, all of whom are seniors at Cesar E. Chavez High School, except for KarmenDee Rodriguez of Delano High, the first runner-up earning $500 was Aubrey Ruanto and gaining $400 as second runner-up was Hannah Villaruz. Karanbir Sunner was first runner-up for the boys and gained $500.
Gaining Irene Strickland talent awards and $200 each were Dobere for the boys and Tiffani Mata for the girls. The $300 Scholastic Achievement awards went to Bhatti for the girls and Sunner for the boys.
The $200 interview award was earned by Dobere for the boys and Ms. Mata for the girls.
Julio Gutierrez, a Wonderful Prep Academy student with the other boys from Cesar Chavez High, gained the Mr. Congeniality $100 award. Most Photogenic award gaining a plaque went to Kayla Zuniga for the girls and Efren Quinones for the boys.
Other show participants were Katherine Cardenas and Avery Herrera.
Delano native and show emcee Dan Madriaga commented to the crowd that “this show demonstrates how many young people we have in the community who are talented and intelligent.”
Judging standards were 25 percent each for scholastic evaluation before the show and a 10-minute interview with the five-judge panel. Talent counted 20 percent and self-expression on stage and formal wear and stage presence counted 15 percent each.
Participants along with the grand marshals, Stuart and Joan Collins, will appear and help at the annual grand marshal/queen/king barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the First Assembly of God Church between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets from the harvest committee and royalty are $15 in advance or $20 at the barbecue.
A 3 p.m. “caravan” through Delano on Oct. 9 will cap the festival’s program.
Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez has encouraged all of the community to dress western for the week of Oct. 4-9.
The Delano City Council at its meeting Sept. 20 tabled discussion of a letter from the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation on the immigrant legal defense fund of $80,000 proposed by Juan Diego Hernandez and presented before the council by Mayor Bryan Osorio.
The council did approve a $300 police officer hiring bonus program. At least one council member pointed out the difficulty the city has had in recruiting new officers when competing with higher-paying law enforcement agencies.
Approval was also given by the City Council to an agreement with QK Inc. for on-call planning and land surveying services and awarding of a contract for the “Update Dispatch Console Furniture” to Russbassett in the amount of $104,325.72.
A city resolution declaring properties a public nuisance under Municipal Code 7.32 Property Maintenance was also OK'd by the City Council.
Delano’s Harvest Holidays Association received a major boost with large donations from Wonderful Company and Clinica Sierra Vista, harvest president Claribel Gutierrez has announced.
The Harvest Festival’s Tiny Tots and queen/king scholarship programs took place Sept. 18 and 25, respectively.
Nine members of Delano High School’s chapter of the Future Farmers of America are entering the sale of animals at the Kern County Fair.
Ernesto Marcial, advisor to the FFA chapter, said that animals were to be hauled in for the fair on Sept. 22.
The sheep and goat showmanship event was Sept. 26, with swine Sept. 27 and the auction Sept. 30 for swine and Oct. 1 for goats and lambs.
Chapter members Aimy Bravo and Sophia Lira showed lambs and Jonathan Cervantes exhibited a goat.
Entering swine were Andrea Negrete, Jennifer Nunez, Julissa Hernandez, Yasmen Heredia, and Grace and Linday Elliott.
The S Club of Delano High School, a service organization, aided with the Harvest Holidays Tiny Tots event on Sept. 18.
Mariana Garcia is advisor to the group, whose officers are Joselle Talabong, president; Alejandro Mata, vice-president; Madelaine Juan, secretary; Rica Marie Ballesteros, treasurer; and Alessandra Hernando, student body representative.
Delano Lions Club has voted to reduce the number of meetings from two to one each month. The club will still add some special meetings when there is a need.
The membership was informed at the Sept. 20 meeting that members may attend the MD4 convention in San Diego on Feb. 21, 2022. Nov. 9 is the date of a new member night.
Members discussed the need to attend the Kern County Fair to show support for the event.
Zana Chaney presented an idea for a bead tip noodle sale. The event will be discussed in more detail at the club’s November meeting.
