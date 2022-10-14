DELANO RAMBLINGS: Harvest Holidays Festival celebrates another year of fun, activities

Delano’s 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival closed down Oct. 8 after a busy day of activities.
A health fair and booths were at Memorial Park from 1 p.m. to the evening with Harvest’s annual grand marshal and royalty barbecue in the evening drawing a large crowd to the grassy area near the entrance to the park.
There were about 25 booths and/or pop-ups near the park entrance, arranged by director Lorri Guzman.
On the morning of Oct. 8, the Grand Parade was viewed by nearly 1,500 people lining Main Street and Jefferson Street for an event that returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns.
A color guard was followed by Grand Marshal Steve Kinsey, courts of the Miss/Mr. show and Tiny Tots and the combined three high school bands of the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Most of the 40 or so parade entries were not judged. Delano High cheerleaders doing cheers on their own trailer won the floats division and the sweepstakes plaques. ...
The event of the day was the Tiny Tots event staged before about 100 family and friends at Delano’s Heritage Park.
Penelope Sophia Venegas, 8, was crowned the queen and Emmanuel Valdez, 7, was the king as there were no boys older than age 7 participating.
Aaron Lopez, 4, was named prince and Anabella Lira, 6, was the princess.
Selected as duke was Mason Perez, 5, with Joanna Maurell Navarro, 5, named as duchess.
The Heart of Gold award for the participant who collected the most items to go to the local food pantry went to Abigail Yanez, 6.
The judges’ choice for the overall talent winner was Joanna Maurell Navarro, 5, and the choice for the best Western was Aleya Perigo, 4.
Others who took part were 4-year-olds Nathan Munoz, Violet Rico, Alexa Gamboa; 5-year-olds Ammit Quevedo, Nico Cardenas Lopez and Byren Russell Gallegos; Matthew Valdez, age 6; and 8-year-olds Pilar Cardenas Lopez, Athena Yanez, and Krytal Angel Domingo, Rivera.
April Gonzalez, event chair, and her committee ran the event. ...
Just around the corner is the Delano Kiwanis Club sponsoring a Pumpkin Patch event at Heritage Park in late October. Kinsey, who's also a local Kiwanian, said the event had not taken place for two years because of the pandemic, and it's now making a comeback.
Elementary school classes from the Delano Union School District will be visiting on a schedule Oct. 17 and 21. More classes will visit Oct. 24-28.
Youngsters will be broken into groups and guided by volunteers to tour the Heritage Park museum and take part in story time, a crafts session and a games and activities session.
It will be open to the public Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until dark with free admission. Kinsey said visitors can take pictures and frequent the concession stands.
The winners of the Kiwanis Club essay contests will be revealed Oct. 29, which is open to middle and high school students. Information on the essay contest was to be distributed to all Delano schools. The top five essay entrants from each school will be submitted to Kiwanis for judging.
There will also be a scarecrow-decorating contest with schools competing for a $500 prize for use in the classroom.
There will also be a costume contest for kids, a pumpkin party and other contests spaced out during the day.
Pumpkins at the park will only be on sale Oct. 29. ...
At a recent Delano City Council meeting, the council was expected to pass a resolution to discontinue the Saturday looper and dial-a-ride services in favor of an “on-demand” only service.
The council was also expected to approve a consulting services agreement with QK Inc. for park design services for $58,500 for the 2022 MLK Park extension design.
Presented for acceptance was a $120 donation from Serda’s Pedal Boat Rentals LLC for crime prevention and community events sponsored by the Delano Police Department. ...
It was passed on to me by a friend that a Crumbl cookies franchise would soon be added in the Marketplace shopping area of Delano.
Someone also mentioned a “brewery” in that location, but I’m not sure what that means.
Work is also ongoing on the new In-N-Out and next to it a Chipotle.
I believe that Fast Freeze at the former Kong’s location is already open. Next to Delano High work is progressing on Popeye’s on Cecil Avenue. Not sure, but it should be open fairly soon. ...
Cesar Chavez High girls tennis recently topped South Sequoia League rival Taft in a league tennis match. Chavez is the defending league champion, and Taft the most formidable opponent in the SSL. In a late report to me, coach Frank Garay listed three wins in a row recently for the team that was nearing a second-straight league championship. Only one top player will graduate, he said.
Winning in both singles and doubles for Titan girls were Mailee Franciso, Kavanpreet Kaur, Llauni Ando and Samantha Valdez. ...
Is there going to be a Delano High School class of 1962 reunion? Mike Young left me a message and his phone number (but I could not hear the last two numbers) saying that he had seen on Facebook a question posed by ’62 grad Joe Campbell asking about a possible reunion.
If anyone knows of such a reunion, contact Joe or Mike or leave me a message at 661-725-8803. ...
In my opinion, President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom have been inspirations. Inspirations for the first time in my life to consider moving from the state and/or nation due to the government policies in the United States and the state of California. I’m sure there are many who have thought about it but rejected the idea because of family and friends nearby.
For more than 20 years, I have had about the same income and about the same in taxes required in April.
Suddenly last spring the taxes rose from 35 percent to 40 percent more than in past years, in federal taxes but moreso in state taxes. For the first time in my life my current funds could not cover the added taxes and I had to dip into savings. I expect the situation to remain the same next spring OR to jump to an even higher level of taxes. ...
Everyone I know is becoming fed up with the election year rhetoric.
There is one federal race for where I have not heard either candidate explain why to vote for them but rather why NOT to vote for the other candidate. What a negative approach!
