DELANO RAMBLINGS: Group pushing to keep Junior Livestock Show alive

A “restart” meeting of leaders of Delano’s Junior Livestock Show took place earlier this month with the focus on the challenges facing leaders of that event, which had taken place for something like 50 years in a row before being shut down the last two years by the pandemic.
The livestock show, which has been held in conjunction with the Delano Harvest Holidays festival in the fall, faces many new challenges.
Longtime livestock show leader Jim Regan, who had been the “glue” to the organization, died unexpectedly about a month before the start of the pandemic.
His “right hand man” was Cris Wright. But Wright now lives in Bakersfield and made it clear over the years that he was only sticking around as long as Regan was heading the program.
From what I was told, of the some dozen people at the recent meeting, only one was willing to step up and take the leadership post.
Another problem revealed at the meeting was that two main sponsors had declined to provide financial support in the future.
An ongoing problem has been the decline in persons and businesses to be “buyers” of the animals put up for sale by local FFA and 4-H students.
Many of the buyers of the past have either died or moved outside the community. Enlisting replacement buyers has been difficult, if not impossible.
The core of volunteer directors and hopefully other interested parties will seek some solutions when next they meet April 21 at the junior livestock fairgrounds office at Memorial Park.
Good luck to those who attempt to keep the livestock show alive, and hopefully there will be some “new blood” willing to join in the effort.
°°°
In the area of FFA, Ernesto Marcial, FFA advisor at Delano High School, reports that the DHS chapter will be represented by three students at the state leadership conference in Sacramento March 26 to 29.
Adrianna Santos, an advisor, will accompany Grace Elliott, Lindsey Elliott and Sofia Lira. Parents are also expected to chaperone.
°°°
Humprey Corpuz, a Delano High student, has been recognized as a Renaissance Star Reader. The ninth grader was chosen the most improved reader in the program.
°°°
In the Elks Lodge bulletin, I noted a letter passed on to the Elks from Donna (Zaninovich) Hochschild.
Donna was one of the great students I enjoyed on the school yearbook staff during my 16 years advising the Delano High yearbook.
For the recent Elks gathering after the death of Anthony (Tonky) Zaninovich, she had prepared three picture boards of his life.
She mentioned that if the Elks planned a scholarship in the name of “Tonky,” that she and her husband (Pete) would be interested in contributing.
I am sure that such a scholarship would gain great support because “Tonky” was present at almost every community function you could think of in his days with us.
°°°
A recent Californian obituary that caught my eye was that of Dorothy Hefner, age 100.
She had been featured during the summer in a Herb Benham column listing all the achievements of her life just before her 100th birthday.
The column noted that despite her being in a retirement community in Bakersfield, she was still active in many of the community’s programs.
I believe her teaching career in the community began at Cecil Avenue School in Delano in the late 1940s when I was attending that school.
She followed up many teaching years by being a principal at one or more sites in Delano.
I even recall her daughter, Virginia, as a student in a journalism class that I taught at Delano High in the 1960s.
°°°
Anyone in Delano should recognize that Delano has its own way of being a “kingdom.”
Delano has Burger KING, Super KING, Frosty KING, Cali KING Burger and opening soon is KINGS Drive-Thru on Cecil Avenue next to Van’s Market.
What more of a kingdom can you ask than that??
°°°
Delano High’s varsity baseball team has struggled this spring but finally won a game, a walk-off 7-6 victory over visiting Woodlake when freshman outfielder Roberto Garcia raced home from third on a wild pitch for the winning run.
When I finally assembled the roster, I became aware of the problems of the Tiger team. They have only two seniors on the team and start three freshmen. There are even nine freshmen on the JV team. Definitely, they are very young and show great promise for the future.
°°°
Bids are to be opened April 14 for two projects of the Delano Union School District.
The projects are modernization at Nueva Vista Language Academy and at Albany Park Elementary School.
°°°
President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom, as I suspected, deflected blame from their positions on clamping down on domestic oil production to blaming everything on the Russians.
Neither leader wants to ease up on clamps placed on oil production and/or delivery of it, but rather continue to bring in out-of-country oil at exuberant costs.
The growing fuel prices also play right into their hands because they can continue to push for citizens to buy electric vehicles.
°°°
All three local public high schools are scheduled to have on-campus proms May 14, an event that did not take place the last two springs.
Hopefully the COVID cases can decrease enough that full-scale graduations can take place at the end of school this year.
°°°
I was greatly surprised when I returned to substitute teach on March 14. The surprise was that at Delano High I estimated that about 70 percent of the students I saw were STILL wearing masks to school.
