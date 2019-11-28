Veterans Day is always a time where we are reminded of the great sacrifice of many men and women in the service of our country.
It was about that time when I was approached outside of church by Dr. Arturo Abalos, a doctor who cared for my dad and mom and then for me before he retired.
The doctor gave me a program of the Congressional Gold Medal award ceremony held at the Bayanihan Equity Center in San Francisco on Oct. 28.
The program said “honoring the Filipino veterans of World War II — United States Army Forces in the Far East (USAFFE).”
The doctor’s late father, Agapito Abalos, ASN 0-33420, rank captain in the USAFFE, was a World War II veteran. Dr. Abalos accepted the medal for his father.
The program cover showed one medal stating “Filipino Veterans of World War II” and the other medal had writing of “United States Army Forces in the Far East — Duty to Country, Bataan and Corregidor, Luzon, Leyte, Southern Philippines, 1941, 1945, 1946 by Act of Congress 2016.”
Inside the program was an explanation of the award, starting with “In accordance with Public Law 114-265, the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal (given collectively to the Filipino veterans of World War in recognition of their outstanding war achievements and honorable service to the United States during World War II}.”
It was certainly a great honor, even if it came many years later than when recognition should have been given.
Dr. Abalos also told me that Dommie Tomate had been present for the ceremony to accept the award for his later father.
His dad, Abdon Tomate, was a gentleman whom I knew through many local events. Dommie was a graduate of Delano High School, where he was a standout in football and track, and now I believe he resides in Delano and even teaches a martial arts class through the local recreation department.
Congratulations to both locals and their fathers for a well-earned recognition
Another note is that in The Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 11 was mention of an Adriano Cabatian of Bakersfield whose family received the same medal in the San Francisco ceremony.
The granddaughter recounted his service and told how he had come to the United States in 1958 and took a job at a farm outside of Delano.
°°°
Anthony Lara, a two-year member of the Delano Kiwanis Club, in October assumed the post of president of Delano Kiwanis.
Other leaders of the Delano group are Ginda Adkins as president-elect, Arnold Morrison as vice president, Steve Kinsey as secretary-treasurer, Jim Koontz, a past president, and Jim Sevier and Dorsey Driggs as directors.
“We are looking to advise the public, especially males or females who are 18 or older, of the opportunity to join our service organization to help the community,” said Lara, a past student of mine in the Delano High newspaper class.
Guests are always welcome to every Friday meeting at noon at Heritage Park. A lunch charge is just $8 for guests.
Kiwanis recently finished its pumpkin patch service project, joining the local elementary school district and the Wonderful company.
°°°
At its November meeting the board of trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District breezed through its six-page agenda in about 30 minutes.
Coaches approved at Cesar E. Chavez High School for the current school year were three volunteers — Gerald Saunders and Nick Guzman for varsity boys basketball and Guadalupe Mendivil for assistant varsity girls soccer.
Coaches at Delano High given approval were head JV softball coach Andrea Popoy-Permejo, head boys golf coach Victor Duran, head varsity baseball coach Mike Cardenas, head JV baseball coach Cristian Rubio and head frosh baseball coach Rudy Arellano. Assistants approved were Richdel Brian for varsity baseball and Ray Valdez for varsity softball. Volunteers approved were Gerald Saunders for girls varsity basketball, Paul Gravelle for girls JVS basketball and Angel Mariscal for varsity wrestling.
Coaches approved at Robert F. Kennedy High were Ivan Sanchez for head JV wrestling, John Alcala for head varsity wrestling, Ebahn Feathers for head freshman softball and Ivan Lara for volunteer wrestling.
Resignations accepted by the board were from Jerry Torres, a Delano High English teacher, Marc Gomez, a Delano High business education teacher, and Joseph Thompson, the Delano High varsity head football coach.
Donations approved by the board were from DonorsChoose.org and the Chevron Fuel Your School grant program to the Delano High Avid program in the amount of $1,274.22, Melvin Lee of Snowie Shaved Ice $200 to Delano High, Supervisor David Couch $1,000 and Elvia Mendez $1,200, both to the Chavez High soccer program, and $500 from the Wonderful Giving program to Delano High School.
The board also voted to change the date of the regular and annual organization meeting from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16.
°°°
When the Delano High varsity football team was involved in a sideline brawl that ended its final game of the season after three quarters, the central section of the California Interscholastic Federation passed along to Delano High officials that DHS was on a one-year probation for the 2020-21 school year and that Delano High football would not be allowed to participate in the section playoffs during the 2020-21 season.
The statement also warned that if the football program violated any CIF state or section rules while on probation that additional penalties would be assessed, including but not limited to the loss of games, loss of hosting games or dropped as a member of the Central Section.
The action taken by the central section CIF was appropriate.
But I am curious where the CIF was when the high school during the realignment process a couple of years back requested to leave the East Yosemite League because DHS athletics could no longer be competitive in the Yosemite Division.
The bits of the story that I have heard is that the CIF could find no other school willing to enter the EYL and thus the CIF simply “plugged in” Delano to continue to fill the sixth position in the EYL.
Delano’s sinking enrollment puts Delano High at the bottom of the EYL and at around 100 students fewer than Cesar Chavez High which is in the South Sequoia League. Delano High has about 100 students more than Robert F. Kennedy which is also in the SSL.
The 0-10 past football season has Delano High on a 16-game losing streak in football. In addition, Delano varsity teams are consistently in last place or near it in boys and girls’ basketball, girls’ soccer, softball, baseball, swimming and girls’ tennis.
The boys’ tennis team has gained the league title or a share for three straight seasons and boys’ soccer is usually in fourth or fifth place, but that’s it when it comes to solid athletic finishes at the varsity level.
