DELANO RAMBLINGS: Go see Christmas in the Park

Saturday is an opportunity for the public to view Christmas in the Park at Delano’s Heritage Park at the intersection of Garces Highway and South Lexington Street.
Kiwanis Club of Delano assisted the Delano Historical Society in lighting the park’s buildings and lawn area on Nov. 26, with about 55 people taking part, including Key Club members from Robert F. Kennedy, Delano,and Wonderful Prep Academy high schools.
“It’s an old-fashioned Christmas atmosphere,” said longtime Kiwanian Steve Kinsey.
The facility will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Vendors will offer many items including apple cider, hot chocolate and churros.
The afternoon/evening affair will offer a tree lighting ceremony, the presence of Santa Claus and a Christmas movie especially for the kids.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving the Key Clubbers, Kiwanis, Historical Society and volunteers gathered to decorate the park with the Kiwanis Club providing 24 Christmas trees.
When Christmas week arrives, the trees are to be donated to families, which will also receive food baskets and gift cards.
Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Guild has joined with the elementary school district to select recipients. The elementary district will handle the distribution of the trees, baskets and cards.
Kinsey, who serves as secretary/treasurer of Kiwanis, says the service group meets each Friday at noon for lunch and business at the Historical Society building and that new members are always welcome.
Installed Oct. 1 as officers were Dan Madriaga, president; Cindy Kinsey, president-elect; Jim Koontz, vice-president; Dorsey Driggs and Jim Sevier, directors; and Claribel Gutierrez, immediate past president.
•••
The Best in Parade entry in the first-ever Delano Veterans Parade was entry 7 in memory of military Sgt. and Delano police officer Jeffery Nacua.
He was a military casualty who served while on leave from the Delano Police Department.
American Legion Post’s Model T vehicle was entry 9 and gained the Best in Veteran Service Organization honor.
Best in non-motorized category was entry 12, which was the Kern River Blue Star Moms.
Bakersfield Young Marines won first in the best in military category.
American Legion Riders, entry 20, won in the best in motorized category.
Best musical entry was entry 10, which was the Delano Union School District Recorders.
Horseless Rider won the animal/mounted entry category.
•••
Delano Community Alliance is one of many local groups that has taken part in making the holiday season a bit brighter for local families.
The Alliance contributed 300 eggs to join the Delano Union School District in donating to 130 families in need.
Steve Kinsey, who has been the president of Community Alliance since its formation in 1988, said that the Alliance was formed when he was on the City Council and has broadened to include community leaders and representatives of the schools and agencies, both area prisons, employment and work force groups, and health agencies.
In early 2023, the Alliance plans to launch a tree planting project. There is need for donations and volunteers to take part in the project in early spring. Cesar Chavez High School has already requested some trees, said Kinsey, and parks in the community also need some as well.
The Alliance also has been working on the mental health issue and may in 2023 also arrange a mental health fair event with Abel Guzman chairing the event.
Community Alliance meets the first Tuesday of the month, except in January and July, with the host agency providing breakfast for the 7 a.m. meeting. Delano Union School District was host Dec. 6 at Morningside School.
•••
The Delano City Council has approved an ordinance amending chapter departmental services charges for community parades, funeral processions, meetings and special events.
Delano’s Hometown Heroes Parade Committee, Inc., has been added to parades which include Cinco de Mayo, Philippine Weekend, Harvest Holidays and the Christmas Parade.
The council has also approved a 2022 alleys improvement project to MAC General Engineering of Exeter for $1,962,475.
Approval was also given for purchase of one new 2023 Excavator Caterpillar Model 305 for $112,429.62 from Quinn Co.
•••
Frank Garay, tennis coach at Cesar Chavez High School, has this fall kept me in the loop of his tennis girls’ team accomplishments as they won their second straight South Sequoia League championship and battled to success in the playoffs as well.
Senior Mailee Francisco again was team MVP and also for this year and last year was team MVP as well as most valuable player for the South Sequoia League.
His only senior girl is also a finalist for the Stacy Burrell sportsmanship award given by the Kern Community Tennis Association.
The Chavez tennis girls listed the one senior, two juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen on this fall’s team and loom as a strong group for the coming years.
•••
“S” Club is continuing its service projects at Delano High School this school year.
Mariana Garcia, an English department instructor, advises the group is headed by president Nathaniel Cavazos, a sophomore.
The organization is wrapping presents for needy children for this Christmas season.
•••
The Dec. 6 “Festival of Carols” at the Delano High auditorium was to involve youngsters of all ages through high school.
Kiwanis Club sponsors the event, and Kiwanian Steve Kinsey said about 200 youth were part of the program.
•••
Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame has set June 15, 2023, as the next induction date for about 20 past athletes who this year for the first time include women.
The committee has been able to track down most recipients but still needs help finding runners Helen Lopez and Clouse Love, footballer Junior Rodriguez and golfer Carl Comer. Give me a call at 725-8803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.