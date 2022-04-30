DELANO RAMBLINGS: Girls State representatives named for Delano, McFarland high schools

Girls State representatives for high schools in Delano and McFarland have been announced by Zana Chaney, a leader in the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 124.
McFarland Lions Club is sponsoring its community representative. She is Mikayla Ayon. First alternate is Annika Hernandez and the second alternate Sarah Rodriguez Lopez.
Isabel Trevino is Girls State choice for Cesar E. Chavez High School. Daniela Franco was selected the first alternate and Shairelle Queja the second alternate. The CCHS delegate is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
The auxiliary is also sponsoring Delano High’s delegate, Isabella Montes. She is a three-year varsity cheerleader and has won the most outstanding girl swimmer award. Bella Duran is second alternate and Nevaeh Minel the second alternate.
Jannine Abubaker is the choice of Robert F. Kennedy High as delegate. Mariah Mata is first alternate and Julianna Torres Munoz the second alternate.
National Prayer Day in Delano will be observed Thursday, May 5.
The City Council has approved the co-sponsorship of the event with the Chamber of Commerce.
Several ministers are to take part in the service at the city’s Jefferson Street Center. The 6-8 p.m. time was moved to the evening this year to allow more people to attend.
Persons just need to show up. There will be light refreshments provided. At presstime there was still not confirmation of the keynote speaker.
Directors of Delano’s Harvest Holidays Association voted on the Grand Marshal for the fall festival from among five nominees.
The new honoree is expected to be revealed by June.
The queen and king candidates for the fall festival may begin to complete paperwork to take part in practices during summer and the actual show in September.
All current juniors in the Delano and McFarland high school boundaries with at least a C average are eligible to take part.
The City Council was to meet April 18 with the next meeting set for the evening of May 2.
It was possible that Mayor Bryan Osorio would introduce a prior request that city staff be directed to determine what income might be gained if the city allowed the sale of cannabis in Delano.
Council members Joe Alindajao and Liz Morris, a minority among the five council members, have already indicated they oppose a study because they do not favor the sale of cannabis in the community on moral grounds.
Councilman Alindajao and many in the community, especially veterans, have indicated they will organize a Veterans Day parade in Delano for early November.
It is reported, however, that a veteran who broached the plan to the mayor was not given encouragement. If the mayor and a council “block” of three of the new members of the council do not allow the parade, it probably will not take place.
In the past I believe the police chief has studied parade proposals and made a recommendation to the council. I am unsure if that would be the procedure for the veterans event in Delano.
For several decades the city of Porterville has had a veterans parade and related events. Bakersfield also has its Veterans Day parade.
For Cesar E. Chavez High School, winter sports award winners have been announced.
Vincent Edwards was the most valuable player for varsity boys basketball. David Silva was playmaker of the year, Alex Toralba and Jesus Martinez shared the most improved award, and Jefferson Banaag earned the coaches award.
Santa Morales was most valuable for JV boys basketball and Lorenzo Hernandez the most improved. Coaches awards for the frosh-sophs went to Dante Silva and Anthony Bumatay, with Danny Luna the most improved.
In the girls basketball program, Belen Garcia and Emily Melero shared the most valuable player prize for varsity girls. Hannah Diaz was offensive player of the year and Noelani Espiritu the defensive player of the year. Hannah Villaruz earned the Titan award and Rachel Dumlao the award as most improved.
Chloe Lopez was MVP for the girls JV basketball team. Natalie Valle and Madyson Herrera were named rookies of the year, Sara Vargas gained the Titan award, and Emma Robles was recognized with the leadership award.
For frosh-soph girls, Liauni Ando was MVP and Jude Flores the most improved.
For the boys soccer varsity team, Omar Marquez was most valuable offensive player and Joel Rodriguez the most valuable defensive player. Victor Tornero gained the leadership award and Cesar Olivares the coaches award.
For JV soccer, Elian Lara was best offensive player and Tristan San Antonio the best defensive player.
Josey Ruiz was most valuable player for varsity girls soccer, Adriana Sotomayor won as the best offensive player, and Madison Evans was the best defensive player.
For JV girls soccer, Sabrina Navarro was most valuable and Bernice Banuelos most improved.
Andres Rodriguez was MVP and most outstanding varsity wrestler. The coaches awards went to Gavin Contreras and Elijah Guzman. Efren Quinones was most improved.
Damyan Ruiz was MVP and most outstanding for JV wrestling.
A new coach-team dedication award went to Crystal Guzman.
I reported previously on the installation of new Delano Lions Club officers, but now I am told the installation is not going to happen until sometime in June, with president Mary Gutierrez and other officers to take over July 1.
At the Kiwanis Club’s “eggvent,” I was told by one of the workers of the death of Karen Stahl. She was a good friend and colleague over the years.
Mrs. Stahl, born Karen Pedersen in Yankton, S.D., in 1938, graduated from Colorado State University in the PE department in 1960. While in school, she worked at the state house as a guide.
The above is what I found online.
She began as a physical education teacher at Delano High in 1961. The obituary noted that she had coached girls basketball, tennis and track. I was unaware that she had coached basketball, but the obituary left out that for many years she was a coach for girls volleyball.
In 1983 I first became involved with advising Delano High cheerleaders, and I know for a couple of years that she and I worked together helping the cheer squads.
Mrs. Stahl retired in 1994 after 34 years at Delano High. She had married in 1962 Waldo Stahl, a boys PE teacher and coach for Delano High. Karen was a great supporter of all school activities and especially the teams her husband coached.
She remained in Delano after the death of Mr. Stahl until she eventually moved to Visalia to be close to Waldo’s family. Her death was reported April 1.
Back in the day I remember when I met her mom and dad, who were from Colorado but later moved to Delano to be close to Karen.
Karen was always a great role model for students and promoted sports teams and individuals and became a much beloved teacher and coach.
I was late to the Kiwanis Club's “eggvent” at Memorial Park the day before Easter.
There were some 50 signed-up Kiwanians and volunteers assisting in a two-hour distribution.
Not all of the 1,700 bags of goodies were distributed, but the Kiwanis Club was to take those not distributed to another park to give out.
