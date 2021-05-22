DELANO RAMBLINGS: Four in-person DUSD graduation ceremonies planned

Four unique graduations are planned in the Delano Union School District to close this school year.
All four of the in-person ceremonies will take place at the athletic field at Pioneer School adjacent to Hiett Avenue.
Each school will have ceremonies from 8 a.m. to noon with each graduate allowed two attendees. There will be two to four graduations each of four mornings, depending upon the number of graduates at the school.
Pioneer students, who will number about 120 eighth grade graduates, will have ceremonies the morning of Friday, June 4.
The some 230 Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy graduates will take part in ceremonies on the morning of Monday, June 7.
There will be about 190 graduates of La Vina Middle School taking part in ceremonies the morning of Tuesday, June 8.
About 174 Almond Tree Middle School students and guests will be present the morning of Wednesday, June 9, for graduation ceremonies.
In addition, each evening of the morning ceremonies, graduates and the public will have virtual ceremonies they can have access online, livestreaming at 6 p.m.
Junior girls and boys in the Delano and McFarland areas are being recruited to take part in the Delano Harvest Holidays 76th annual scholarship program show.
The show will take place in September, but candidates are asked to respond before the close of May in order to begin planning.
Girls may call Delisa Gallego, 778-8777, or email her at degallego89@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Boys should contact Octavio Magana at 333-2778 or email him at octaviom72@yahoo.com as soon as possible.
Delano’s American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring a takeout luncheon Friday, June 4, from the Legion post building at 729 Kensington Street.
Serving of the $10 meal of a tri-tip sandwich, chips, water and a fourth item to be announced will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Interested persons are requested to call in advance Mary Serna, 747-2417, or Dee Hardesty, 586-5253, to reserve a meal.
Monte Marshall, a lifelong friend and sometime Delano historian, has passed away. The 1952 Delano High grad died April 23.
For several years in the 1960s we coached Rotary’s Little League team together. He was editor of the Delano High newspaper the year before I took the position as a junior. He coached third base for the varsity baseball team, and I did later. He quarterbacked one of four straight unbeaten “B” class football teams (I did NOT play football).
Monte wrote many articles about Delano High and the community and its members. Last fall I used his article about Richard Dunn, most decorated military man from Delano, in a Ramblings column.
Monte’s dad, Harold, was a longtime pharmacist in Delano and a high school district trustee for many years. Monte’s mom, Edwinna, was a civic leader, and Monte would tell of his mom’s dad, grandpa Thomas Clark, who planted the first raisin vineyard in the Delano area in 1890 and was first to install a gasoline pump in his well. I believe Monte nominated his grandpa for inclusion in the elementary school district’s Hall of Fame.
Monte was always adventuresome. He often took skiing trips, interrupted his college days to serve as an Airborne military man, finished his pharmacist degree, returned to head Marshall’s Pharmacy after his dad’s retirement, then worked at Safeway Pharmacy in Delano, then in Bakersfield, and often filled in for pharmacist friends when they went on vacation.
Into his 70s he took part with other past paratroopers in annual “jumps” in a different country each summer. His last “jump” was in Afghanistan and left him with a broken hip and a long journey into Turkey and then the Ramstein Air Force Base hospital in Germany.
He returned to the states and rehabbed at the home of his son, Mylon, in the Sacramento area where Mylon is a doctor. Daughter Milan directs a large pharmaceutical distribution center in Bakersfield.
In recent years I had seen Monte on his many long walks near Cesar Chavez High School and at regular monthly meetings of Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Since 2009 he has chaired the committee.
Arleen Villaruz-Gonzales, retired from the Delano Union School District since the close of school in 2020, has just started playing golf as a hobby and is trying to play at least once a week.
On May 2 she shot a hole-in-one on No. 9 at the Delano Golf Course, a distance of 145 yards.
Her golf experience started just a little over three months ago when she began to learn how to use golf clubs. She had never played before her retirement.
“I find golf to be enjoyable and challenging. I’ve played only five rounds of golf, and every round is different. After the hole in one I can’t wait to golf on different courses.
“I was golfing with husband Anthony, son Aaron Gonzales, and Nikka Cabello and Eric Medina. Several of us saw the ball bounce on the green and then disappear. We searched for it and Eric found it in the hole. I was extremely excited as was the group I was with. It was humbling when they started clapping, cheering and congratulating me.”
Her “teacher” was husband Anthony, who taught her how to play the game and how to use each of the golf clubs. “I still have a lot to learn.”
Anthony has played golf for more than 50 years. He medaled at EYL, Area and Valley and played at the CIF state championships his senior year of four years golfing at Delano High. He has made three holes-in-one on the Delano course and one at the North Kern Golf Course.
Arleen spent the last 27 of her 36 years teaching in the Delano Union School District as a fourth grade teacher at Princeton School.
She recommends golf to other retiring women and women who are not retired. “Every round of golf is different and presents different challenges,” she said.
She says she looks forward to learning more and playing with family and friends and hopes her daughter, Aubree Lou, “will join us soon!”
Her other hobbies include taking pictures and making large photo books.
