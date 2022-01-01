DELANO RAMBLINGS: First parade since 2019 draws about 3,000 people to route

With the community apparently “thirsting” for a parade, the Delano Christmas Parade on Dec. 16 attracted about 3,000 people to line Main Street and Jefferson Street to view 57 entries in the event.
There was no parade last year due to the pandemic, with the last parade in December of 2019 and no Cinco de Mayo, Philippine Weekend or Harvest Holidays parades in between.
The Delano Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event. Sunshine Hernandez, chief executive officer for the chamber, praised the support from the city for setting up and security on the route.
Plaque awards were presented to first, second and third place in each category rated by four judges.
The combined Delano Joint Union High School District band got first place in the band category, ahead of Del Rocio Transport and the Richgrove School District.
Air King was first and Brandywine Apartments second among commercial floats.
In the youth, non-profit and civic float category, La Mision de Jesus was first, Pond School District second and Wonderful College Prep Academy third.
SA Trucks Delano chapter was first in the decorated vehicle category, ahead of San Joaquin Valley College and Hazardous Truckin’.
For dance, drill, and cheer, Delano Stallions grabbed the top award. Delano Line Dancers and the Cesar Chavez Titan cheer squad followed.
Global Sikaran Federation was first in the best marching group category.
Sylvia Soto was parade chair for the chamber, assisted by co-chair Candace Franks.
American Legion Post 124 provided the color guard leading the parade behind the police chief's vehicle.
The next chamber event is its annual crab feed scheduled tentatively at the De Vino Center on Feb. 12.
°°°
From David Amaya, Earlimart postal worker, Delano Youth Foundation president and scoreboard operator for Delano High football and basketball, I received a recent phone call reporting that on Facebook he had learned of the death of Lorenzo Morales.
I first knew Lorenzo’s older brother, Abraham, an early 1950s Delano High graduate who starred as a tackle on the football team and played one season at Bakersfield College before dropping out of school to help his family. Abraham, who also was an outstanding Delano High baseball pitcher, was really nice to me when I was a barely five-foot freshman at about 105 pounds.
When Lorenzo came along — he graduated in 1958 from Delano High — he also played baseball and posted a 10-0 pitching record on a Tigers team that won the league championship with a 13-2 record and for the season was 28-4. Another brother, Frank, pitched for Delano a few years after Lorenzo.
Lorenzo entered the military and something like four years later enrolled at Bakersfield College to play for Gerry Collis. The Bakersfield paper referred to the ace Renegade pitcher as “Lenny.” After BC he pitched at Idaho State College and was a standout pitcher there and normally would have been courted by pro scouts. There was little interest, however, because of his age, which was due to his stay in the military.
He taught at Valley High in Delano and then social studies at Delano High School and coached varsity baseball and freshman football before retirement. In recent years he passed along his pitching knowledge in Babe Ruth League baseball while battling a bad back that often forced him to sit through practices and games.
I was fortunate to have some of his children in high school, two daughters for sure and later a grandson, Daniel, when I was substitute teaching.
My condolences to his family for the loss of a longtime Earlimart resident, Delano High graduate and teacher, and a friend to many.
°°°
Only a few days after Lorenzo’s death was the death of another Delano High graduate from Earlimart, Andrea Turnipseed.
At her funeral in Bakersfield, I met up with my cousins, Frank Martin (and Kathy) and Gina (husband Al) at Andrea’s funeral.
It was not until I read a printed program at the funeral mass that I realized the eulogy was being given by Frances Escobar, who had been a publications student of mine at Delano High and also the Delano Cinco de Mayo queen. Frances did a super A-plus job in relating stories from Andrea’s early years of school through to her recent days. What a life she led, I learned from Frances’ story of Andrea’s life.
Because of the years that have passed and the fact that the pandemic has separated many of us from the public that I have not seen in years — maybe 50 years at that — I saw so many familiar faces, though I had trouble recalling the names.
Some I did recognize, or gained names from Kathy Martin seated next to me, were Andrea’s sister, Marianne — she looks just the same as when she was on the Delano High newspaper staff I advised — and brothers Michael and David, who I have seen over the years.
There were Luanne Cesare, Jon Zaninovich, Matt Pandol and wife, Ken Kovacevich Jr., Terry Andreas, Milan Marshall, Winifred Pandol (widow of the late Jack Pandol), Jack Pandol Jr. and wife Carolyn, Glenn Basconcillo, Lisa Kruger, and others who looked so familiar! It was outside after the service that I saw Grace Yoon, former Delanoan whose daughters, Lisa, Wendy and Karen, were all students of mine. Karen was with Mrs. Yoon, whose late husband had been a dentist and high school board member.
A gentleman who approached me asked if I still lived on Washington Street, and then I knew that it was Matthew Park. I informed him that the very next day I had an appointment with his optometrist brother, Mark.
°°°
An active organization for years at Cesar Chavez High School under the direction of advisor RoseMarie Dao has been the Future Business Leaders of America.
Officers of the Chavez FBLA this year are Gurnoor Bhatti, president; Karanbir Sunner, vice-president; Harshan Sunner, secretary; Mandeep Singh, treasurer; Nicholas Elizondo, public relations; and Ishean Chhina, historian.
