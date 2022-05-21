DELANO RAMBLINGS: First Memorial Day services in 2 years set for cemetery

Memorial Day services will take place this year on Monday, May 30, at the Delano North Kern District Cemetery, thanks to the Merle Reed Post 124 of the American Legion taking over the event.
There were no services during two years of the pandemic, but this year an event is scheduled, reports Casey Rhodes of the Legion.
The 10 a.m. ceremonies will take place at the veterans memorial site in the newer or west side of the cemetery, which is divided by Albany Street.
Rhodes said that local musician Arnold Morrison will play taps, a high school choir is to sing and the North Kern State Prison will furnish a color guard.
The office of Congressman David Valadao has been contacted about a possible speaker.
In the past, Almond Tree Middle School instructor Rick Rivera has enlisted numerous volunteer students from his school to place flags on military graves.
Rhodes said he had tried to make contact with Rivera and expects a positive response. I had heard reports that Leo Club members from McFarland High School were willing to assist, and I am contacting Delano High cheerleaders as well, but nothing related to groups placing flags on graves was certain as this column went to press.
°°°
A community event car show is planned Saturday, June 11, in an area south of MAYA Cinemas in the Marketplace complex.
The show, which is open to the public, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no fee, but persons wishing to be vendors or to enter the show may call the Delano Chamber of Commerce at 661-725-2518.
Helping sponsor the event are the police department, YK America, Hyatt Place and the Marketplace.
°°°
Five junior girls in Delano high schools are taking part in the hybrid Distinguished Young Women program, following national guidelines.
The junior girls who will be recorded in the judging segments of the show are Nevaeh Faith Minel and Kaelynn Hernandez, both of Delano High School; Annie Hirokawa and Gianna Bumatay, both of Cesar E. Chavez High School; and Esmeralda Rodriguez of Robert F. Kennedy High School.
The DYW program for junior girls includes talent, interview and fitness categories among others.
Aubrey Ruanto, last year’s winner from Cesar E. Chavez High School, is the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman for Delano, with this year’s winner to be chosen the 2023 DYW for Delano.
°°°
Student body officers at Cesar E. Chavez High School have been elected and will serve until late in the 2022-23 school year. Lorraine (Leynes) Alvarez, student activities director, provided the new list of school leaders.
Annie Hirokawa will serve as president with Gianna Bumatay the vice-president. Jhymmuel Garcia is the new secretary, and Marcos Cortez serves as treasurer.
The commissioners are Amber Dela Cruz, activities; Marcos Nava and Bryan Esquivel, publicity technicians; Mia Veloria, rallies; Evelina Gil and Amy Razo, recognitions; Kavanpreet Kaur and Mailee Francisco, publicity; Noelani Espiritu and Matthew Garza, clubs and sports; Rebekah Zavala, music; and two lead senators, Ashlynn Herrera and Sidney Ruiz.
°°°
The Cesar E. Chavez High “Grand Masquerade” Prom was attended by 208 students dancing to the music of DJ Jacob Ozuna.
Prom royalty was King Fegimar Pinoliar and Queen Aubrey Ruanto.
°°°
Ritchey Insurance, begun in Delano in 1967, is changing its name. But “principal” William Ritchey says that employees and services will remain the same.
The new name is I-CONNECT Insurance Services, a company that is buying many smaller agencies of late.
°°°
Robert F. Kennedy on April 22 hosted the annual Thunderbird Classic, and the meet, headed by RFK track coach and activities director Tony Medina, was a great success.
The meet attracted 1,300 athletes from 19 high schools as far north as Fresno’s San Joaquin Memorial and to the south including most of the Bakersfield high schools.
The event of the day turned out to be the pole vault, where Lemoore’s Shane Bagley scaled 16 feet, 5 inches, a meet and school record and the second best mark in California high school action up to that date.
°°°
Seniors in area high schools are invited by the Rev. Loji Pilones of St. Mary’s Catholic Church to attend the Sunday, May 29, 9 a.m. Mass in caps and gowns to observe baccalaureate or vespers — a prayer service — as part of the regular Mass.
The seniors wishing to attend are requested to be present by 8:40 a.m. outside the church to arrange entrance to the church.
Parents and families are invited to attend as well and may take pictures as seniors walk down the aisle to be seated at the front of the church.
°°°
Delano High Future Farmers of America hosted 11 other section high schools on May 10 and then May 12 hosted their own year-end banquet, the 91st annual such event.
Grace Elliott, this year’s chapter president, was awarded the State FFA Degree, which required many farm-related tasks.
The 2022 Star Chapter awards went to Matilda Rubalcava Estrada, Nathaniel Carrillo and Jonathon Cervantes.
Recipients of the 2022 Star Greenhand awards were Xavier Palomo, Lindsey Elliott and Evelyn Noriega.
There were 44 chapter members presented the Chapter Degree and 93 received the Greenhand Degree.
°°°
I did some announcing at the May 5 East Yosemite League track and field championships hosted by Delano High — the last year DHS is in the EYL before moving to the South Sequoia League in the fall. DHS began EYL participation in 1971.
Late from the meet, I attended the National Day of Prayer gathering at the Jefferson Center. Co-sponsors were the Delano Chamber of Commerce and city of Delano. Presenting sponsor was Adventist Health Delano and the Gold sponsors Southern California Edison, STRR and YK America.
According to the printed program, Delano City Councilwoman Liz Morris was chair and Silvia Soto the co-chair. Others on the committee were Pastor David Vivas and the Chamber’s Sunshine Hernandez.
Retired Judge Robert Tafoya was the keynote speaker.
Several local ministers led praying, and many emphasized the power of prayer.
The Hula Ministry gave a special performance titled “God Bless, America.” Koumba Carino Diallo sang the national anthem and "Amazing Grace."
About 100 persons attended the evening event, including District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, who Vivas recognized as a newlywed.
