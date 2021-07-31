DELANO RAMBLINGS: Fingers crossed that all goes well as local schools start year

As the start of school approaches, we are all reminded that how “things will look” are so dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of the summer I looked forward to quick falling numbers of COVID cases throughout the county — but the case rate has still remained rather high.
The CDC came out with a report that vaccinated teachers and students could return to the classroom in the fall NOT wearing masks.
A day or two later, the state took a different stance, saying in California that teachers and students STILL had to wear masks in the classroom. The six-foot social distancing requirement may be altered to three feet, however. Though many want to “open up,” I still think the mask requirement is a good idea, even though wearing a mask bothers me and fogs up my glasses!
I just have my fingers crossed that all goes well when Delano Union School District welcomes students back to the classroom on Aug. 2.
The Delano Joint Union High School District welcomes students back to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 11
The high school district was on July 12 to meet to develop its plan to return, but like most districts and businesses, a wait on state policy was necessary before major decisions could be made.
With past Delano High principal Rene Ayon taking over a new post in the district office, Shondra Walker as of July 1 became principal at Delano High.
She is a graduate of Coalinga High School and then earned her BA at Fresno Pacific and a master’s in education and administrative credential. She taught at Lynwood High School in Seattle, but when she and her husband returned to the valley, she spent two years teaching English, two years in English and as an instructional coach, and then two years as principal at Delano’s Wonderful College Prep Academy.
The last two years she has been the learning director at Delano High. Of her new post, she said, “Our goals continue to grow on the great work that has set the groundwork and tradition. I have been able to partner with some great teachers in the academic growth and strong school culture at Delano High, and I enjoy working with such a strong staff.”
Delano High’s administrative team headed by Mrs. Walker also includes Albino Duran, Jesse Flores and Walter Fontejon. The latter was an outstanding young math teacher who now moves from the mathematics classroom to take Walker’s old spot.
I have not had an opportunity to get to Cesar Chavez High School where Uriel Robles has departed as principal to become the leader at Valley High School.
New Chavez principal Justin Derrick took over his post on July 1.
Dolores Rodriguez at Robert F. Kennedy High is the only returning principal for Delano’s three public comprehensive high schools.
°°°
“Join Us for Lunch at the Library This Summer” has been provided Wednesdays and Fridays at the Delano Branch Library.
In partnership with the No Kid Hungry, Kern County Superintendent of Schools and the Delano Union School District, the Kern County Library has been offering free grab and go meals and take-home activities for ages 2-18. The meals are available from noon to 1 p.m.
°°°
With my fingers crossed, fall sports at the local high schools start with football beginning today and the other sports of girls golf and tennis, volleyball and cross country starting Aug. 2.
Delano High athletic director Albino Duran reports that prospective athletes can download the physical form from the school website or pick up a copy at Delano High School.
Before students can begin practice for a sport, the student must have completed the online form, have a signed COVID-19 waiver form, achieved the required grade point average, and have a physical. He said that walk-ins are being accepted for $20 physicals at Delano Urgent Care at 1201 Jefferson St.
I am unsure when some sports actually begin competition, but the Delano football team has a scrimmage in Delano with Taft and Mira Monte on Friday, Aug. 13, and Chavez probably the same day hosting West Bakersfield for a scrimmage.
Delano and Chavez teams meet on the gridiron at Chavez on Friday, Aug. 20, in the first official games. I am curious if game times will be moved back if the heat wave continues.
It appears that local schools and most schools in the central section will field only varsity and frosh-soph teams. Some parents are hesitant about their youngsters returning for sports, and many youth have become lazy or disinterested in sports, or at least that is a premise that Duran and I agree upon.
°°°
Many activities have resumed for Delano Elks Lodge 1761.
According to the lodge bulletin, regular meetings were planned July 14 and 28 and lunches the same day.
Elks bingo is also now open twice a month on Thursdays.
The lodge has begun ticket sales for its 39th Dallas Night that is slated Saturday, Oct. 16. Tickets will be billed about Aug. 15 and must be paid in full by Oct. 1.
°°°
Sunday, Aug. 1, is the last day for youngsters ages 3 to 9 to be entered in the Tiny Tots event of Delano’s Harvest Holidays. Those interested may email missaprilgonzalez@gmail.com.
Harvest directors followed their last meeting with a potluck meal and then returned to more Harvest business. The next directors meeting is Monday, Aug. 9.
Council members Liz Morris and Joey Alindajao along with Arnold Morrison, Suzanne Villaruz and other local leaders are leading the way in proposing that the city join in to sponsor a Veterans Day parade in Delano in November.
Philippine Weekend, which has tentatively been set for late October, has already dropped its parade, Cinco de Mayo for two years has not had a parade due to the pandemic, and Harvest Holidays last fall had a “caravan” rather than a parade.
Groups are reluctant to have parades because of the city's $75 fee for parades and more than $1,300 in charges for policing the event and having barricades put up and taken down.
The parades used to advertise the carnivals of the celebrations, but carnivals have been dropped because of the cost of the venue and city requirements for policing events plus county charges and insurance.
°°°
A call from Sal Cruz, a friend of mine and 1955 Delano High graduate, inquired into who he might contact regarding naming a Delano street after lifetime resident Monte Marshal, who died recently.
Monte was familiar to many local citizens because of longtime service as a local pharmacist, special attention and advice he offered to clients, and his participation in many local events.
He headed Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee that I also serve on and Monte was known for attending all class reunions of Delano High as well as the Delano Sports Dinner and other local events. He and I for several summers coached together the Rotary Club Little League team, even though neither of us was a Rotarian.
I suggested to Sal that he might contact realtor Maria Galvan who might be the realtor for the new housing development on County Line Road. Maybe the city would even consider changing the two blocks of Madison Street along the west edge of Cecil Avenue Park to Marshal Street, which would keep the alphabet practice for the older streets of Delano.
