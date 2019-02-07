Gilbert Martinez Jr. was honored at a reception at the Jefferson Center attended by about 150 family members, business associates and other friends. In January he completed 40 years of service with the city of Delano.
The message among all speakers was similar — that Martinez went beyond the call of duty to serve citizens of the community and to do a ton of volunteer work.
“A dedicated husband, father and city worker” said many of those who spoke.
“The son I never had,” said Alice Luque-Duarte, chairperson of the community’s Harvest Holidays who related that Gilbert put up the festival sign on Main Street on a last-minute request.
“He was just an all-round great guy at Delano High, and still everyone talks about how he goes above and beyond what is necessary,” said Janet Rabanal, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
“He always stepped up at Christmas time to help put up the decorations for City Hall,” reported city manager Maribel Reyna.
From street department workers he was praised as a great role model who set a high standard that workers wanted to achieve. They presented him a barbecue grill. Besides a plaque from the city, workers gave him an eagle as he was advised to take flight and enjoy himself — an apt gift because later his own family presented him a similar eagle with the same advice to go out and enjoy himself.
Others speaking about Gilbert’s work with the city and volunteering in the community included retired city councilman Ruben Hill, educator Brenda Reed whose son was mentored in wrestling by Gilbert, Elvia Mendez of the Delano DADD, co-worker Pete Nebre and family members.
Martinez joined the city staff in November 1978 and retired January 2019. He was a maintenance worker when hired in 1978, promoted in 1980 to mechanic. In 1985, he became an equipment operator and closed as city street supervisor.
From 1992 to 1995 he was an official for softball and youth football for the city.
For many groups he was called on to barbecue and prepare dinners, including the Albany Park School PTA, which he served as president. He took part in Boy Scouts drives, in Delano High School Boosters and the high school wrestling boosters, Delano Youth Foundation, Little League, 35 years with the Stallion youth football program, assisting at the Jesse Owens track meets, refereeing many youth sports, participating in the Latin-American Citizens Association and heading with his wife and family the youth wrestling program in Delano for 35 years.
He is a past grand marshal of the Delano Cinco de Mayo celebration and a Man of the Year selected by the Delano Youth Foundation.
He was a recipient for a part-time employee award from the California Parks & Recreation Society and honored for 320 hours of volunteer service to the city in one year. He has been a leader in youth wrestling in Kern County and the Martinez family is known as the “go to” people in Delano when it comes to youth wrestling.
Thousands of Delano youth have become acquainted with him and gained benefits from his role modeling through coaching and officiating.
Said his longtime wrestling friend and city worker Pete Nebre, “Everything said about you has been true, but you should come back to work!”
For years I knew his father, Gilbert Sr. who coached every type of sport to local youth including Little League baseball, and worked for the elementary and high school districts as a groundsman and even was the yard man at my home. He was much appreciated by my late mother who spoke of him in glowing terms each time he worked at my home or visited with my mom.
Most of the city employees I do not know by name but recognized many of their faces at the tribute. Some I did recognize were Roy Castillo, a loyal St. Mary’s Church parishioner like Gilbert, Ricardo Chavez, Sumeet Batth, Stu and Joan Collins, Art Armendariz, John Escalante, officer Raul Alvizo, Mrs. Kraft, Frank Marquez, Mike Gutierrez, Dr. Robert Aguilar, Tony Martinez, Ginda Adkins, Russ McNutt and so many more.
-----
Another 40-year service gentleman, Eric Schroeter, retired as a custodian at Robert F. Kennedy after previously doing the same work at Delano High where he started in 1978 as a classified employee, followed by Cesar E. Chavez High, then Kennedy.
Though he is also retired, he remains active at Kennedy helping out with every barbecue that comes along. I spotted him and spoke briefly to him at the recent Kennedy and Chavez boys’ basketball game.
-----
Delano’s 55th annual Sports Dinner, open to the public for the $15 steak dinner and program, will take place Saturday at the Delano Elks Club.
The easiest director to contact for a ticket is Ginda Adkins at the Chamber of Commerce office. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner to start at 6:30 p.m.
A talk by Tony Mendez, coach of two straight section championship boys’ soccer teams at Cesar Chavez High School, will be followed by presentation of the Person of the Year and a special awards by emcee Jay Tamsi.
-----
The same Saturday also applies to the Delano Tiger baseball golf tournament fundraiser at the Delano course.
The four-person scramble teams require a $300 minimum donation. Charge is $75 per player with groups to be formed for those players who do not have teams. The cost includes green fees, longest drive, closest to the hole, cart and lunch.
For tournament information, call Ramon Cardenas, 661-474-9456, or the golf course, 661-485-0115.
Alice Luque-Duarte, chairperson of Delano’s Harvest Holidays Association, was lamenting the first meeting of the year for the organization, which had only four people present and thus could not conduct business.
She said that maybe the group needs to find another day and/or time for the meetings.
-----
I was surprised to check my calendar and learn that Ash Wednesday is very late this year, on March 6.
-----
To celebrate accomplishments of African-Americans in the Delano area and throughout the country, Delano Union School District-sponsored 28th annual Black History Month celebration will take place today (Feb. 7) at 6 p.m. at the Chichester auditorium at Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, 1430 Cecil Ave., Delano.
Groups from throughout the school district and Delano community will take part, featuring music, singing and oratorical selections. Delano resident Rita Banks will be recipient of this year’s Outstanding Leadership Award.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Patricia Mejia, 661-721-5000, ext. 00104.
-----
The Robert F. Kennedy section championship football team was recognized at the Jan. 15 meeting of the Delano Joint Union High School Board of Trustees.
At Delano High, approved for the current school year were Lydia Duran, English teacher; Sergio Barajas, head frosh-soph softball coach; Cynthia Segura, head track coach; Andrea Popoy-Permejo, head JV softball coach; and Michelle Lumabao, volunteer assistant for swimming.
At Cesar Chavez High, Bianka Villarreal was approved as mild/moderate special education teacher; Zabrina Hollabaugh, head track and field coach; Ramon Figueroa, volunteer baseball assistant coach; Thomas Myrick, baseball JV head coach; Brian Osorio , David Gill, John Acuna, and Jacob Ortiz, volunteer baseball assistants; Enrique Perez, volunteer softball assistant; Jacob Ozuna, softball JV head coach; and James Lopez, softball frosh-soph head coach.
The board also approved Jonathon Nunez as assistant track and field coach at Kennedy; the transfer of Eliseo Garza as a counselor at Kennedy to a counselor at Chavez; Laura De Lira as Delano High attendance secretary; Maria Isabel Valdez as a nutrition specialist and driver for Delano High, and Aura Virginia Contreras as a classified substitute for food services.
-----
Trips approved were the Chavez band to La Verne and San Bernardino, the Delano High choir to Disneyland, Alex Gonzales and chaperones and students in the band program to the WGI finals in Ohio April 10-14, and agriculture instructor Ernesto Marcial, chaperones and students to the Western Bonanza Livestock Show in Paso Robles Feb. 15-17.
Donations accepted by the board were $500 from Jostens to Chavez High and $2,300 from Wonderful Giving to the Chavez class of 2020 ASB account.
In addition to Robert F. Kennedy head football coach Mario Millan being named “Coach of the Year” by The Bakersfield Californian, Kennedy lineman Ivan Garza and running back Tyreak Walker were both selected to the All-Area first team on offense. Yoncanni Sandoval was an offensive utility player on the second team.
At the Kennedy football awards night, the varsity had a long list of honorees: Ivan Garza, Thunderbird of the Year; Yoncanni Sandoval, Offensive Specialist of the Year; Juvenal Herrera, Defensive Specialist of the Year; Tito Enciso, Defensive Player of the Year; Tyreak Walker, Offensive Player of the Year; Cristian Maldonado and Luis Perez, Coaches award; Francisco Medina, Offensive Underclassman of the year; Pedro Garcia, Defensive Underclassman of the year; Johnny Carrillo, Utility Player of the year; Jesse Fierro, Special Teams Player of the year; Juvenal Herrera, Built-Not-Born award; three-year varsity player awards, David Estrada, Ivan Garza, Luis Perez; Team Captain award, David Estrada, Tyreak walker, Cristian Maldonado, and Juvenal Herrera; Heart of a Warrior award, Juvenal Pimentel; Team First Award, Angelo Garcia; and Commitment Award for players not missing a practice in four years, David Estrada, Tyreak Walker, Fernando Herrera, Juvenal Herrera, Luis Perez, Johnny Carrillo, Ivan Garza, and Juvenal Pimentel.
At the JV level, Antonio Meza was chosen MVP, Alex Contreras as Offensive Player of the year and Xavier Enciso as Defensive Player of the year; David Alvarez as Lineman of the year; and Juan Garcia and Joe Aguilar, Coaches award.
Joseph Alfaro was MVP for freshman football, Avian Pesina honored as Player of the year on offense and Manuel Ayon on Defense, and Ronaldo Monroy as Special Teams Player of the year.
-----
At Christmas, I received a card from former Delano High Homecoming queen Nancy (Gracia) and husband Bob Sutton, noting that they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.