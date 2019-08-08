The correct date for the Delano High School Class of 1969’s 50th reunion should have read Oct. 19, not the date that was listed in a recent Ramblings column.
I also received a call that Delano High’s Class of 1979 is having its 40th reunion on Sept. 21 at the Delano Elks Lodge.
For the Facebook page with all the information and a link for registration, class members may use delanohighschoolclassof1979reunion as the page of information.
°°°
The fall semester of the Delano Adult School will begin Aug. 14, reports Director Julio Segura.
Daytime classes start Aug. 14 with evening classes beginning Aug. 20.
The fee is $25 per class for business classes offered both in the day and evening. For the evening nursing assistant training and welding classes the charge is $500.
Most daytime classes are free, said Segura, including those for high school equivalency preparation, GED training and ESL classes.
Office hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. until Aug. 19 and starting Aug. 19 will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fall enrollment is expected to reach 200 students, Segura said.
°°°
A Delano city recreation department “boot camp” had free promotional sessions during July and on Aug. 5 began a $3 per class fee for classes Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Instructor Gabriela Ochoa conducts the sessions at the Ellington Community Center at 925 Ellington St.
The rec department may be contacted at www.cityofdelano.org or by phone, 661-721-3335, or on Facebook at delanorec.
°°°
The combined Delano Joint Union High School band placed first in the band division in the recent Philippine Weekend parade.
Among decorated vehicles, the 2019 Philippine Weekend Tiny Tots gained first place with Harvest Holidays getting second and Delano High cheerleaders nabbing third.
Santa Cruzan Reynas were aboard the winning float entry. Walmart was second and the 2019 Miss Philippine Weekend float third.
The Weekend’s cultural dancers with United Filipino Organizations won the marching group category with Sikaran Global Academy third.
SRB Cycling won the special category with Team NVUS Car Club placing second.
In the Weekend’s dance contest, Public Announcement was first, Penn Point Dance Academy second and Ladies of AOTA third.
Hazel Gloria was first in the adult singing contest, followed by NJ Cartagena and Megan Cartagena. Koumba Diallo won the youth singing contest with Alpha Salviejo second and Eldrin Quinto third.
Isaac Duran of the Duran and Son team took first in the adobo cookoff contest among 15 entrants. Mike Picar/Brayane Baldoz of Big Bros. was second and Rosaline Ilagan of Three RO’s Adobo placed third.
For the Weekend’s tennis tourney, David Garo became a three-time men’s singles champion while Tess Idica won the women’s singles. Mailee Francisco and Xavier Cebrian teamed to take the mixed doubles, Eliza Ceja and Nayelu Jaime won the girls doubles, Alyssa Tartaglia won the high school girls singles, Xavier Duran won the high school boys singles and Garo and Aldrich Cadiz won the men’s doubles.
°°°
The local high school district in recent meetings has approved several coaches at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
They include Miguel Sanchez, head varsity volleyball; Ivan Sanchez, JV volleyball; Roxanne Salinas, freshman volleyball; Roden Leynes, varsity girls basketball; Salinas, freshman girls basketball; Israel Perez-Hernandez, head cross country; and Neomi Perez, assistant cross country.
Other Kennedy coaches approved in football were Mario Millan, head varsity; Chris Tincher, Jonathan Nunez and Joshua Mendoza, all assistant varsity; Jacob Fragoso, head JV; John Paredez, Jr. and Adam Basconcillo, assistant JV; Antonio Medina, head freshman football, and Amador Orozco and Alejandro Rivera, assistant freshman football. Volunteers are Marcos Arias, varsity football, and Ebahn Feathers, freshman football.
Approval was given for these coaches at Delano High School: Marc Gomez, varsity girls and boys tennis; Amadeo Paniagua, head coach varsity girls soccer; Mary Jo Sanchez, head JV girls soccer; Kevin Allred, assistant varsity baseball; Matthew Grijalva, assistant for JV football; Shauna Gravelle, head varsity girls basketball; Larissa Portillo, head varsity volleyball; Carlie Balatico, head JV volleyball; Tony Wright and Jovany Ayon, assistant freshman football; Jerry Angkahan, head cross country; Carmina Reyes, head cheer; Jose Lopez, assistant JV football; Cynthia Segura, assistant cross country; Michael Chavez, assistant varsity football; Jesus Pulido, head freshman football; Christopher Rivas, assistant JV football; and Mario Abundez, assistant varsity football.
Volunteers are Ramon Marquez, varsity football; Carolina Manonog Angkahan, cross country; Bryan Castellanos, JV football; Henry Marquez, Jr., varsity football; Julio Segura, cross country; and Ramon Ayon, freshman football.
At Cesar E. Chavez High School, coaches who have been approved by the school board are Frank Garay, varsity girls tennis; Omar Robles, head varsity girls basketball; Elden Ramos, head varsity volleyball; Maribel Etrata, JV volleyball; Robert Mendoza and Alan Guinto, assistant varsity football; James Gorospe, head JV football; Rene Chavez and Manuel Huerta, assistant JV football; Larry Ronk and Tony Zarate, assistant freshman football; Daniel Alegria, head girls golf; Davina Avelar, cheer coach.
Approved as “rollover” coaches at Chavez are Ilario Prieto, assistant varsity football and head freshman boys basketball; Jesse Ortega, head varsity football and head JV wrestling; Jim Beltran, head freshman baseball; Art Gonzalez, head freshman football; Alfonso Hernandez, head boys basketball; Martin Rios, head cross country; and Tony Mendez, head boys soccer.
Other coaches who have been approved for Chavez are Gina Espitia, JV girls tennis; Thaddeus Esperanza, head JV boys basketball; Zabrina Hollabaugh, head varsity track; Martin Rios, assistant track;
David Trevino, JV girls basketball; James Lopez, frosh girls basketball; and several volunteers, George Mateo to assist in volleyball, Troy Thomas to assist in cross country and Joel Robles and Rafael Campos to assist in girls golf.
Volunteers at Chavez are Selena Baldoz, freshman football; Roman Salcedo, varsity wrestling; Daniel Rocha, Troy Thomas, Albert Soto, Andrew Veloria, Raul Alvizo, and Thomas Myrick, assistant varsity football; Michael Walker, JV assistant football; Alexis Figueroa, assistant freshman football; and Claudia Tavares, cheer advisor.
°°°
It is with sadness that I and many Delanoans learned of the death of Lowell Syers, Delano High School class of 1986, who died in Georgia about five weeks after his induction into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Syers, an all-league second-team selection in football on defense and a son of Keith and Joye Syers, was represented at the induction by his nephew.
Syers served as a pilot in the Middle East during conflicts and had recently been promoted to captain for an airlines company before a medical problem was discovered.
His dad, Keith, was a Delano High graduate, and mom, Joye, was an East Bakersfield High graduate. After their marriage, they resided in Delano with Joye teaching at Cecil Avenue School. Keith and Joye were neighbors of my parents on 16th place before moving from the area.
°°°
Persons wishing to assist the Delano Lions Club fundraiser should call Henrietta Ruiz, 370-6709, immediately to pe-order a 2-pound chunk of tri-tip which along with a pan of rice for $30. Extra rice is $5 per pan.
People may pick up the barbecue sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday from the La Vina Middle School parking lot at 331 Browning Road.
