DELANO RAMBLINGS: Elks Lodge No. 1761 swears in new leaders

DELANO — Alfred Yanez as Exalted Ruler and other officers of Delano Elks Lodge No. 1761 were sworn in at installation ceremonies and dinner March 17 at the lodge.
Other new leaders are Steve Marmolejo, leading knight; Terry Kanter, loyal knight; Matt Ince, lecturing knight; Ernesto Marcial, esquire; Suzanne Mendoza, chaplain; Brian Franks, inner guard; Benny Camit, tyler; Brenda Perry-Reed, secretary; Louis Pandol, treasurer; Lori Howard, 5th year trustee; Monte Harrelson, 4th year trustee; Aaron Medina, 3rd year trustee; John Henry Medina, 2nd year trustee; and Jonathan Musto, 1st year trustee.
•••
Brothers George and James Gorospe were honored as Persons of the Year at the 57th Delano Sports Dinner sponsored by the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation.
Both graduated from Delano High School, George in 1995 and James in 1998. They are sons of George Gorospe Sr. and Terri Gorospe. Both have been great mentors for youth programs in Delano.
George has coached 16 years with the Delano Stallions youth football team and is still active. He and his wife have three children, Brian, Emily and Adam Gorospe, and a grandchild, Brian Vincent Gorospe.
James has coached 24 years, starting with the Stallions and moving to Delano High coaching for three years and Cesar Chavez High for five years. He and his wife of 20 years, Brenda, have sons Matthew and Adrian.
Declared the brothers, “We have coached because of the kids and the passion we have for sports. There is no other feeling quite like helping young athletes further develop their natural persistence, determination, discipline, dedication, resilience, work ethic, heart, leadership skills, connection with and respect for others, not only in competition but in life!”
•••
More than 100 youth of the Delano Union School District took part in the district’s oral language festival for region 10 on March 10 at Harvest Elementary and La Vina Middle school campuses. Organizer was Lea Cantu.
In the seventh- and eighth-grade category, in the serious solo competition, first was Caleb Prieto of La Vina with Jasmine Gill of La Vina in second and Savannah Ramos of Cecil Avenue School Math and Science Academy placing third.
For serious duo, first place were Ezekiel Basconcillo and Andrea Justine Veloya of La Vina.
For humorous solo, first was Kendra Sandoval, second was Ashley Heredia and third was Emma Andrade Smith. All attend Cecil.
For fourth through sixth grades, in the serious solo division, Adalene Flores of Fremont School placed first with two Nueva Vista Language Academy students taking second and third, Yantza Guillen Ceja and Emma Alvarez, respectively.
In the serious duo category, Alexa Robles and Sophia Robles of Nueva Vista were first, Zulema Martinez and Britney Farias of Albany Park were second, and Katherine Camero and Sanna Garcia of Nueva Vista were third.
For humorous solo, Koumba Diallo of La Vina was first, Aleksia Rodriguez Solorio of Morningside was second, and Kayleen Hernandez of Harvest was third.
In the humorous duo category, first went to Ariana Castellanos and Lexie Acosta of Harvest and second to Isabelle Aranda and Jazzlyn Ramirez of Terrace.
In the verse choir category, first were Samantha Lira, Mayra Ortiz Lopez, Martha Guadalupe Alvira, and Victoria Ayala of Princeton Street School. Placing second were Marely Cristel Valdez, Lupita Valdez Sanchez, Gennessis Andrade, Jazlyn Flores, Jesus Gastelum and Sergio Adame of Fremont School. Third were Raylee DeFitch, Sofia Vera and Yarely Martinez of Morningside School.
•••
Each Sunday through May 7 there will be Delano Babe Ruth League Baseball sign-ups from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road just west of the railroad.
Youth must be at least 12 years old but not 18 as of May 1. Parents should accompany candidates and at registration present a birth certificate and a $100 fee. Candidates should reside in the Delano Joint Union High School District or the McFarland district.
Questions may be directed to league President Jesus Cardenas at 661-205-7793 or Vice President Art Armendariz at 661-586-2001.
Bonnie Armendariz is league treasurer and Rita Gonzales the secretary. Babe Ruth baseball in Delano has taken place for more than 50 years.
•••
Another reminder of Delano Kiwanis Club’s return to an Easter egg hunt in Delano High’s stadium on April 8. Preschool youth will start at 10 a.m., kindergarteners at 10:30, first- and second-graders at 11 a.m., and third- and fourth-graders at 11:30 a.m.
The number of eggs purchased by Kiwanis for the 44th annual event will depend upon current egg prices.
•••
Delano High’s Academic Awards will be presented to ninth- and 10th-graders on April 11, and 11th- and 12th-graders on April 13, both nights starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.
•••
Two high school groups are seeking donations to help with school athletic projects.
At Cesar Chavez High School, Dugout Club President Linda Hernandez says funds are needed to purchase a pitching machine to replace a used one purchased in 2006 but no longer functioning. She may be reached at 661-586-6335 or emailed at titanstrongmom@gmail.com
The Dugout Club is sponsoring a cornhole tournament April 15 at 11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency, 1200 Garzoli Ave. Charge is $80 for a two-member team.
Other officers are Ernie Popoy, vice president; Cherry Popoy, secretary; Maria Barron, treasurer; and board members Juan Manuel Carrillo, Maria Garcia and Maria Trujillo.
Donations for central section championship rings for Delano High’s boys soccer team may be mailed to Delano High Boys Soccer, 1331 Cecil Ave., Delano, CA 93215.
There is a need for $8,000 to fund 28 squad member rings. The last soccer title for DHS was in 2013.
•••
A second-place finish in the VEX state championships at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has earned McFarland High School’s VEX Robotics team a trip to the world championships in Dallas.
School district Superintendent Aaron Resendez says even though the team was second, it posted a 6-0 record and was first in overall points.
•••
A community Good Friday service is set for Friday at 6 p.m., reports pastor David Vivas. The site for this event had not been determined as this column was written.
National Day of Prayer observance locally will be May 4 at 6 p.m. with members of the clergy wishing to participate asked to call Pastor Vivas at 661-721-0111 or email him at pastordavidvivas@gmail.com
•••
Yasmen Valenzuela, eighth-grader at Almond Tree Middle School, has been chosen for the Kern County Honor Band.
•••
Delano, Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high schools of Delano, McFarland High, Matilde Torres High of Madera, and Bakersfield high schools Independence, Ridgeview and Mira Monte made up the field for the Delano Relays track and field meet.
Ridgeview won the varsity boys team title with Independence next. Ridgeview was first and Kennedy second in frosh-soph boys. McFarland girls won varsity girls with Ridgeview second.
Delano High coach Jerry Angkahan was meet director for an event that included seldom run events such as distance medley and sprint medley relay events plus the 4x800-meter relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.