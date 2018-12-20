Robert F. Kennedy High School senior cheerleaders Destiny Zermeno and Brianna Zatarain represented their school at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 30, participating in the Main Street Christmas parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom along with 500 girls from all different states.
The Kennedy pair was selected at the National Cheerleader Association summer camp in July as they were titled captains, coach Natalie Fragoso said.
The pair was able to earn the funds to attend the special event, a week-long event touring all the Disney parks and practicing for the parade.
The cheerleaders were accompanied by Jacob and Natalie Fragoso.
-----
Talk about a mixture of happiness and sadness and a lot of swearing.
It was all part of the Dec. 10 scene in Delano with the Delano Union School District swearing in three school board members at its late afternoon meeting and shortly after the Delano City Council swearing in three city councilmen.
The elementary event was preceded by a reception for retiring board member Hubert Rabanal, attended by school people and other family and friends.
“I have experienced more highs than lows,” said Rabanal, who served on the elementary school board from 2002 to 2018. The four-term board member said he worked with seven different superintendents during his school board time.
“I had a great experience — it was a great ride. The Lord works in mysterious ways,” added Rabanal.
Sworn in as board members were incumbents Efrain Rodriguez and Ramon Cardenas and first-time board member Irene Martinez who was the top vote-getter. Four years before, she tied for a board position but lost a flip of a coin.
Rodriguez was voted again as president of the board with Frank Herrera Jr. chosen board clerk.
At the Delano City Council gathering, attended by a near full-house, there were lots of plaudits for retiring Councilman Ruben (Ruby) Hill who lost his re-election bid.
Hill, who starred at Delano High in sports in the mid-1950s, has plenty of things to do to fill the gap of grappling with City Council matters. He is grandfather to 23 grandkids, he said. He reported that his granddaughter, the former Latoya Demery, lived in Camarillo and that her high school son as a defensive back in football already has feelers from five colleges.
Hill worked 30 years as a fireman, 20 years on the Delano Fire Department and another 10 when Kern County took over the services in Delano. For 16 years, Hill was a member of the high school board of trustees and served on the Delano City Council for 12 years. He also was on the college board for two years.
Joe Aguirre noted the high quality of the city staff and said that the city had come a long way and “our goal is to move forward. I am glad to be a part of that and to be your voice,” he told the crowd.
Later, he told the audience that Hill had been a friend of Aguirre’s late father. Choking up, Aguirre described Hill as a mentor and leader in Delano.
“He is a voice of those kids who are challenged,” he said.
Retiring Mayor Grace Vallejo, who continues on the council, said she was proud of “how far we have gotten — the seed was planted even before our time.”
Of Hill, she said that even before his service as a council member that he was working with kids and that he had gained many accomplishments in his personal life as well as in office.
Councilwoman Liz Morris, who was voted back into office, said she appreciated how much Hill’s service meant to her and the community.
New council member Joe Alindajao, voted to a two-year term to conclude the term of Ruben Pascual who left the council and the city last March, recalled how Hill had been his youth basketball coach.
Alindajao, top vote-getter Bryan Osorio, and Morris took the oath of office at the organizational meeting.
The following night the Delano Joint Union High School District returned to board positions three members who were not even on the ballot since they were not opposed.
Returning to the board are Art Armendariz, Lionel Reyna, and Eloise Carrillo.
-----
Many Delano area youth were treated to a “Shop with a Cop” event at the Delano Kmart store which at the close of 2018 will close its doors.
Sgt. Mario Nunez said that for some reason that he could not identify that the Shop with a Cop program was “down” about $8,000 and 2,000 toys from the prior year.
Sgt. Nunez reminded the public that they can give “at anytime” at the police station.
“We can easily find more kids who are in need,” he said.
-----
The Dec. 18-21 “Tour of Lights” sponsored by the Delano Transit Department is still open to the public.
Two tours — two buses — at 30 persons per bus — are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. and again from 7 to 8 p.m.
The charge is just $2 for adults and 50 cents for those age 18 and under. For just $5, anyone may have a photo taken with Santa.
The evening to see the highlights of lights in Delano will conclude with hot chocolate and cookies.
-----
Two Delano High seniors have won Ivy League scholarships which will allow them a trip to visit East Coast schools during the 2019 spring break. Selected in interviews were Xavier Duran and Rebecca Garcia.
Also interviewed for the honor were Guadalupe Flores, Alexandra Santiago, Jamica Nicolas, Lexine Catatoje, and Frences Parami.
-----
To several community leaders I distributed a brief questionnaire asking them to give their Christmas wishes.
Responded Delano High principal Rene Ayon: “Merry Christmas to all the Tiger family! My wish for our students is that they are able to relax, recharge, and come back energized for the second semester. During their break, hopefully they are able to spend quality time with their loved ones. Thank you for making Delano High a great place to be. See you next year and God bless!
-----
One blessing for the end of 2018 already in place is the Delano Police Association joining forces with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and the police department’s Explorer Scouts to sponsor a Saturday Christmas dinner at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Hall, with serving to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sgt. Mario Nunez, of the Delano Police Department, said he expects about 300 people to be served. He said that donations for the luncheon or for bags of toiletries to be distributed to area homeless may be left at the church office or at the police department.
-----
As I visited Robert F. Kennedy High recently, I ran across the wrestling coach who said the T-bird team did quite well in the Coyote Classic at East High.
For girls, Daisy Valdez earned a first place and Heidi Garcia fourth.
All five RFK boys who took part placed at the meet. Eduardo Santiago at 160 pounds was first, Juan Alonso at 182 pounds was third, Fernando Servin at 152 pounds and Oscar Perez at 170 pounds both took fourth, and Renato Ortiz at 138 pounds was fifth.
-----
At a recent Delano High boys basketball game hosting Robert F. Kennedy, I had the opportunity to congratulate Kennedy head football coach Mario Millan who was present along with football assistants Jacob Fragoso and Jonathon Nunez.
Millan led the Thunderbirds to a central section Division V title and to a 13-2 season record, easily the most victories in school history. The only regular season loss was to Shafter, a team that Kennedy beat in the division finals before losing to Los Angeles Garfield in the playoffs.
There was no press box at the Garfield High School site, and the field conditions were very poor. He also agreed that the season had been a long grind.
I explained to Millan that high school principals in the early 1950s through the 60s had voted against playoffs because teams that would win league championships might eventually lose in the playoffs and that the public always thought of the last game — a loss — rather than of the successful league season.
An example is Tulare Union High which Dec. 8 lost to San Joaquin Memorial, 69-25, in the section’s Division II finals. Rather than look at an illustrious 13-0 start, most observers will focus on the championship game defeat.
