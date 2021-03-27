DELANO RAMBLINGS: Easter eggvent drive-thru coming to Memorial Park

Delano Kiwanis Club is co-sponsoring with Delano's Parks and Recreation Department and the Delano Police Department as well as Key Clubs of Delano High, Robert F. Kennedy High and Wonderful High the 39th Easter eggvent drive-thru on Saturday, April 3.
The event will be at Delano’s Memorial Park from 10 a.m. until noon.
There will be a drive-thru goodie bag handout for children pre-school through fifth grade, with some containing “Golden Egg” prizes.
Children must be present in the vehicle in order to receive a bag.
There will be an opportunity for Easter Bunny photos.
Those taking part are advised to follow the traffic guides. Persons with questions may gain more information by calling 661-725-1286.
°°°
Wonderful Giving has awarded numerous donations to Robert F. Kennedy High School, it was reported at the February school board meeting of the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Presented were $500 each in behalf of Moises Balderas, Jose Luis Carlos Ruiz, Mary Jane Pagala, Karen Ponce Dominguez, Cristina Vizcaino Hernandez and Ismael Lopez, $250 on behalf of Randy Pagala and $300 on behalf of Hugo Cazares.
Wonderful also donated $1,750 to Cesar E. Chavez High School and $750 to Delano High School.
A donation of $721.95 from the California Future Business Leaders of America was awarded to Delano High’s FBLA.
The school board ratified an agreement with Balfour to publish the Chavez yearbook this spring and ratified agreements with Josten’s to publish yearbooks for Delano and Kennedy high schools this spring.
Spring sports coaches at Delano High approved as rollovers were Sergio Barajas, frosh softball; Shauna Gravelle, head girls golf; Victor Duran, head boys golf; and Sharena Gonder, cheer adviser.
Resignations accepted were from Angel Villalobos, varsity boys golf at Kennedy, and Marc Booc, head boys tennis at Kennedy.
Kennedy coaches approved for spring sports were Jacob Fragoso, head varsity baseball; Joshua Mendoza, head JV baseball; Angel Villalobos, head varsity girls golf; Antonio Medina, head varsity track and field; Shade Staples, assistant track and field; and Natalie Fragoso, cheer adviser.
Spring sports coaches at Chavez who were rollovers approved were David Feliscian, varsity baseball; Jim Beltran, freshman baseball; Zabrina Hollabaugh, head track; Brayan Gonzalez, assistant track; Danny Alegria, head boys golf; and Janno Rojas, boys varsity tennis.
Many coaching positions for spring sports at the three schools were approved for posting.
The school board accepted the resignation of Jennifer Wright, English teacher at Kennedy effective June 4, ratified an agreement with Solution Tree to provide virtual staff membership for Delano High School staff not to exceed $6,640, and approved a WorkAbility I program grant award for the current school year in the amount of $80,025.
The board also approved Safe School Plans for all district schools and for the district school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
°°°
If anyone wishes to acquire a 1982 Delano High yearbook for FREE, give me a call, 725-8803.
The above is a reminder that students/parents may have forgotten that 2021 yearbooks will soon be distributed, and now is the time to place an order before the last “jump” in the cost of annuals.
°°°
Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation will hold a fundraising luncheon at Delano Elks Lodge 1761 on Friday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Tickets for $10 are being sold by directors until noon on Monday, April 5, as all ticket money and unused tickets must then be turned in.
The drive-thru takeout-only event features a tri-tip sandwich with beans and salad.
Selling tickets are David Amaya, Brenda Perry-Reed, Ginda Adkins, Gilbert Martinez, Eddie Espitia, Albino Duran, Gina Lopez, Richard Torrez and myself, who may be reached at 725-8803 to arrange ticket delivery.
Barbecue profits will help the Youth Foundation fund two scholarships at each of the three local public high schools.
°°°
At the Chamber of Commerce, Ginda Adkins introduced me to her helper, Sunshine, who was working with her on a Chamber job.
I had met her a year ago and though she was from out of town, but now I have learned that she attended Garces Memorial High School.
I asked her if she knew of Stephen Bower, a family friend, and she responded that she and Stephen were both Class of 1999 students at Garces.
Stephen, the son of Rick and Grace Bower formerly of Delano, was the last Delanoan who had attended the Naval Academy or any of the academies, if my recall is correct, before Delano High grad Miguel Huerta in 2016.
°°°
Delano Lions Club today held its first $30 tri-tip chunk and pan of rice pilaf sale from the Harvest School parking lot.
The club hopes to be able to have similar sales in April and May in order to raise enough funds — about $3,000 — to cover costs of eight semester honor roll plaques for all three local high schools.
Persons wishing to learn dates and/or reserve food for future sales may call president Henrietta Ruiz, 720-9269, or Pearl Rivera, 725-5750.
°°°
Spring sports of baseball, golf for girls and boys, tennis for boys and girls, swimming, softball, and track and field began March 15 with practices at Delano, Cesar Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high schools.
Baseball starts April 7 for the schools and continues through May 21, with track starting April 14 and continuing until May 15, softball from April 9 through May 19, and golf April 20 through May 24. Tennis will begin April 6 and concludes May 13. Fans will not be allowed at any of the sports events.
The Delano schools will host but not travel farther than Wasco. The schools will host Tehachapi and Taft but not travel there. McFarland is the other school in the group of schools playing unofficially but not in a regular league.
°°°
A couple of months back I wrote about Allensworth and Delano High School product Eddie Cotton. I had seen many of his athletic accomplishments reported in the 1944 school yearbook.
After the article, I viewed a 1945 annual which had his picture in the senior section and included in a photo of the school’s bus drivers.
There is no mention of him in athletics, so I am unsure if he enlisted in the Navy early his senior year or had to go to work to help the family, as I learned there were 12 children in the family.
°°°
Today — March 27 — is the last day for current Delano High students and eighth graders planning to attend Delano High in the fall can sign up to take part in cheerleading tryouts for the 2021-22 cheer squad.
Interested students must today contact adviser/coach Sharena Gonder, whose email is sgonder@djuhsd.org.
