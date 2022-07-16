DELANO RAMBLINGS: DUSD enrollment expected to remain at 6,000 as classes near

Enrollment in the Delano Union School District is expected to remain steady at about 6,000 students when classes begin Monday, Aug. 1.
Of the dozen schools in the district, the only one with a new principal will be Fremont School, where Martha Barajas moves up from the post of vice-principal.
This year’s district theme is “DUSD—Together as One,” reports April Gregerson, assistant superintendent of instructional programs. When I first met her, she was an English instructor at Delano High and later the principal. She continues to have that bubbly personality that made her liked by all.
The district, she said, for the third year will have a breakfast Wednesday, July 27, served at each school site with a welcome by district superintendent Rosalina Rivera and other information streamed to staff at each school site.
Starting time for classes will continue at 8 a.m. Because of privacy issues, said Gregerson, in late June when this information was gathered, it was unsure if grade class lists would be posted on fences outside each school site.
Principals and their staffs are scheduled to return July 18 to each campus.
At an administrative retreat, staffs will be informed of district COVID protocols for health and safety, coordinated by Linda Hinojosa, director of health services for the district. She has been gathering information from the county schools and health departments to implement in the DUSD.
Because of additional funding from the state, the district will be extending its after-school programs this year. Some of the offerings include athletics, keyboarding piano, and other options not available during the regular school day. Parents are encouraged to inquire if they have questions regarding the after-school offerings.
“I’ve never been more excited to start a school year, and it has more of a feeling of back to normal,” reported Gregerson.
°°°
Spring sports award winners for Delano High School have been announced by Albino Duran, athletic director.
For varsity boys track, the MVP award went to Omar Gutierrez. The service award was given to Angel Casillas, and coaches awards went to Carlos Rangel and Andrew Carrasco.
For varsity girls track, junior hurdler/sprinter Kaeleigh Cezar earned the MVP honor. Erilyn Toralba received a service award, and Brianna Galvan and Yaritcza Iribe got coaches awards.
Also presented at the close of the spring were cross country awards. Miguel Lorenzano earned the boys MVP, with Angel Casillas taking a service award and Omar Gutierrez the coaches award.
For girls cross country, the MVP was Edith Ambriz, with the service award given to Kaeleigh Cezar and the coaches award going to Ismoni Valencia.
For the varsity baseball program, William Landin received the coaches award and Adam Nava got the rookie of the year award. Angel Aguilar was MVP and Jose Ramirez was recipient of the coaches award for JV baseball. Damien Soto was MVP and Jose Infante earned the coaches award for freshman baseball.
Athena Permejo received the Tiger of the Year award for varsity girls softball. Mayra Ayala earned the Tiger Strong award, and Mia Chavez got the coach’s leadership award. Natalia Giron was rookie of the year for JV softball with Leslie Gonzalez receiving the leadership award.
David Quintero was varsity MVP for boys tennis, and Luis Ortega was the most improved. For boys JV tennis, Josue Chavez was MVP and Jesus Perez was most improved.
Dhariuz Figueroa was the most improved for boys golf, with Everardo Barajas named MVP.
For swimming, the MVP was Robrt Andrade. Bryan Dugay was named outstanding swimmer, Franz LaForteza was most improved and Isabella Montes got the coaches award.
°°°
North Kern District Cemetery District directors are awaiting the mapping for an addition to the cemetery before moving forward on a third section to the cemetery.
The older section of the cemetery is on the east side of Albany Street at the corner of Garces Highway and Albany. To the west side of Norwalk is the newer section, which is already nearing capacity.
The district owns property to the north of the new section, which can become another section of the cemetery development.
°°°
Because of the continued COVID threat and the summer heat, I have stayed home — after all, my last trip to the grocery store I stocked up for something like five or six weeks.
On a day starting with a post office stop, I saw for the first time in years or at least months Ed Berreth, Eddie Espitia and Al Zaninovich.
°°°
It seems strange that the elementary district is starting classes Aug. 1 and the high school district on Aug. 10. These early starts have been in effect for years.
In the “old days,” I recall schools never opening their doors until the day after Labor Day starting the month of September.
In “those days” most schools did not have air conditioning — though they often don’t function correctly now even though they have been installed — and teenagers often were working on family or large farms.
It concerns me that fall sports such as football, cross country, and girls tennis and golf all take place outdoors during some of the hottest months of the year. When I went to school, I recall the first game a little past mid-September. Practice is now starting in late July, scrimmages in mid-August, and games or meets or matches to follow.
In 1951 I recall Delano in the football playoffs, but playoffs were dropped as a decision of school principals through most of the 1950s through the 1960s.
Now there is a push from coaches, parents and athletes to have playoffs that seem to be more important than league championships.
This “push” to playoffs has been orchestrated by the California Interscholastic Federation. Schools in the playoffs receive a percentage of profits along with the CIF. Once the playoffs advance to a certain level, the CIF receives ALL profits.
For the final state winners it’s a great reward, but not so much for the schools that have lost along the way. I’m not so sure that in football, for example, that playing 13 or 14 or 15 games is such a great idea and extending a season from mid-August to mid-December.
°°°
Though Russia reportedly furnishes only about 4% of the fuel source for the United States, the war between Ukraine and Russia has been tabbed a main reason for the high gas prices in the U.S. by President Joe Biden.
In late June, the president arranged a “big meeting” of the nation’s leading oil producers and accused the companies of price gouging.
When it was time for the meeting, the president apparently was persuaded by his advisors to skip the whole thing. There was no mention that I could find in the newspapers about the White House’s stance on the subject before the oil producers or their response. A lot of nothing about a touchy subject and no solution to the problem.
