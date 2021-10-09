DELANO RAMBLINGS: DPD 'Trunk or Treat' returns for second straight year

The Delano Police Department, with assistance from the city recreation department and Life House Church, is sponsoring for the second straight year a “Trunk or Treat” event for youngsters to keep the Halloween tradition alive.
Bags of candy will be distributed Friday, Oct. 29, in the police department parking lot between 7 and 9 p.m. but only to youngsters who are in the vehicles.
Officer Rafael Silva, one of the coordinators of the event, said that vehicles are urged to enter the lot from the north end of High Street.
The plan is to prepare 1,000 bags of treats which will be given out until sponsors run out of treats.
Working with Silva are Veronica Maldonado, Suzanne Mendoza and Jenny Recondo of the records department, officer Adrian Garcia, recreation department employees Rosa Lugo, Corina Mojarra and Eric Espitia, and from the church, Alicia Diaz.
°°°
For the third year in a row, the Anthony Martinez family will coordinate a free Thanksgiving luncheon.
Art Armendariz of Supervisor David Couch’s office is helping with planning of the event. He said that volunteers and donors of labor or lunch items may contact him at 661-586-2001. The first meeting of the sponsoring groups was to take place Oct. 6.
The event was originally organized by the late Tony Martinez of Tony’s Pizza and Dalip Singh, who through his car agency worked to start the event back in the 1980s. It continued under Family Motors sponsorship and the city before having a short “break.” It then resumed when Anthony Martinez was at his father’s funeral and spoke with Singh about the longtime event. They decided it should be resumed in honor of Tony Martinez.
Serving of the meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Tony’s Firehouse Grill parking lot on County Line Road.
°°°
Delano’s Harvest Holidays will wind down with its final events today (Oct. 9). A carnival cannot even be considered and a parade not held because of COVID-19 restrictions that are in place in the state, county and city.
Grand Marshals Stuart and Joan Collins along with members of the queen/king and Tiny Tots programs will be present to assist with serving and welcoming those attending the special takeout luncheon at the First Assembly of God Church on 9th Avenue near Cesar Chavez High School.
Tickets have been sold for $15 for the fundraiser but at the event will be $20 for the luncheon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Following the barbecue will be a “caravan” of vehicles through Delano starting at 3 p.m.
°°°
The 50-year reunion of Delano High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Four Points by Sheraton Bistro Room from 6 p.m. to midnight.
°°°
Don Hiett, who was sole organizer of a Delano High School all-classes reunion a few years back and also headed as president the Delano Harvest Holidays when it went door-to-door to raise funds to revive the organization, called me recently in regard to a subject not related to the high school or Harvest Holidays.
Don commented that he had viewed a billboard on Highway 99 south of Delano and that Hiett was misspelled Hiatt. He said he contacted the corporate office but was unsure if or when the sign would be changed.
By the way, the sign referred to the location of a new housing development for Delano at County Line Road and Hiett Avenue. (I still think it should be ROAD because avenues run east and west!)
Hiett’s Dairy was once located at that location, and the dairy owners even opened a Hiett’s Drive-Inn that is now the location of Taco Factory on Cecil Avenue and Main Street.
Family members who have all now passed away were Chester Beck, the oldest, and then Robert Hiett Sr., George Hiett, Allice Hiett, and Harry Hiett, all brothers, and sister Phoebe. All graduated or attended Delano High School and/or were active in this community.
Don, by the way, a 1958 Delano High graduate, says he is “semi-retired."
°°°
With many community members annually observing Day of the Dead at the North Kern District Cemetery in Delano, directors of the cemetery board have approved a plan to sell a special food item at the cemetery during the lunch period Nov. 1 and 2.
Income from the sale will help to finance a marquee at the cemetery to keep the public informed.
°°°
Jazmin Cano, a Delano High senior, is drum major for the Tiger band. She has been in some classes for which I have substituted, and I asked her for the names of the drum majors for the Cesar Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high school bands. She gave me the names, but by my computer the list has been lost from among papers stuffed there.
I recently subbed for the class at Delano High — starting with zero period at 6:45 a.m.!!!
The students themselves run the class while a “sub” is there. Jazmin moved from one section to another, with percussionists in one area and three other groups of the band plus the color guard in another. Then all but the color guard were gathered in one area to present numbers they had practiced. Each area of the group had a student in charge who would offer suggestions in how to improve, and the members listened intently and responded to the suggestions.
Besides learning music, the band class members learn self-discipline and responsibility. I was very impressed and also know that at all three high schools the programs are similar and have similar goals and practice processes.
Congratulations to all those who take on the responsibility of being in a band or color guard group and representing their schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.