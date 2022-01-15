DELANO RAMBLINGS: DJUHSD takes actions including approving new staff

Art Armendariz has been elected president of the board of trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District for 2022.
Eloise Carrillo has been voted the clerk of the board for the same period.
The board at its annual organizational and regular meeting in December at the Robert F. Kennedy High School lecture center also took other actions.
The board approved the posting of fall sports coaching positions for the 2022-23 school year at the three high schools.
William Ruiz was approved as a mild/moderate special education teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School for the current school year.
The board accepted the resignation of Cynthia Rivera-Martinez as band teacher at Cesar Chavez effective Nov. 19, 2021.
Also accepted was resignation of Jim Beltran as head frosh baseball coach for Cesar Chavez High.
Spring sports coaches approved for CCHS were Tony Zarate, head frosh baseball; James Lopez, head frosh softball; Brian Franks, head JV softball; Jim Price, head varsity softball; Mariah Morales, assistant JV girls soccer; and Vernon Ronk, head varsity baseball.
For Delano High, the board approved Kim Khoo as special education department chair and Martin Ramos as band and color guard director.
Coaches approved at Delano High for the current school year were head varsity volleyball, Jocelyn Jacquez, and Sharena Gonder, head cheer, both rollovers, as well as Celeste Paniagua, head frosh volleyball; Cynthia Segura, assistant track; Jocelyn Jacquez, volunteer assistant varsity girls basketball; and Sergio Barajas, volunteer frosh boys basketball.
Resignations accepted for Robert F. Kennedy High School were from Carolina Lleyva-Barajas, a teacher, and Pedro Ramos, assistant track coach.
At Kennedy High, approved spring coaches were “rollovers”: Jacob Fragoso, head varsity baseball; Joshua Mendoza, head JV baseball; Samuel Salinas, boys golf; Antonio Medina, head varsity track; and Shade Staples, assistant varsity track.
Other Kennedy coaches approved were Jim Beltran, head frosh baseball; Jerome Jones, head varsity softball; Edward Gines, head varsity boys tennis; Roden Leynes, head JV boys tennis; Arlin Hill, head JV softball; Amador Orozco, assistant varsity baseball; Jonathan Nunez, assistant varsity track; Adrian Rodriguez, assistant varsity softball; Julian Lopez, volunteer varsity baseball; Mark Fuentez, volunteer JV baseball; Diamond Hernandez, volunteer frosh baseball; Mariano Balbuena, volunteer frosh boys basketball; Jesse Hernandez, head JV boys basketball; and Thaddeus Esperanza, volunteer JV boys basketball.
Approved by the board were Alicia Diaz, opportunity teacher at Valley High; Iris Guerra, attendance date processing clerk at Cesar Chavez; transfer of Henry Hensley to Cesar Chavez High effective Jan. 11; Guadalupe Magana transferred to instructional aide at Chavez effective Jan. 11; James Mike Myers as maintenance technician for the district; Eleazar Robles, utility worker for the district; Mark Edward Dumlao, bus driver for the district; Quitzia Ramirez Woolfulk, custodian for the district; Jon Martinez, part-time custodian for the district; Rupinderjit Gill, special education instructional aide at Delano High; and Maria Lira, cook/serve safe/drive for the district.
The board also approved Leticia Ornelas as district bus driver, Jocelyn Barajas as special education instructional/specialized physical health care aide at Cesar Chavez High; Trish Weedon as transportation supervisor for the district; and Alicia Avalos as account clerk III as categorical programs secretary for the district.
The board approved a $500 donation from Wonderful Company Foundation Inc. to the Delano High UFO club; a $1,250 Wonderful donation to Cesar Chavez High; and a Wonderful donation of $500 to the Chavez ASB on behalf of Narcizo Sanchez and $250 each to the Chavez Art Club, Ecolution Club, and to the Chavez ASB on behalf of Jaime Solemne.
A $500 donation from Jostens to Cesar Chavez was accepted with funds to be deposited in the CCHS Titan project fund.
The board approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with Mark Louise Solito for the current school year not to exceed $1,000. He is the current color guard consultant who will provide necessary training and assistance in creating, producing and coordinating color guard students at Delano High School.
The Delano High library and the social studies department has received a donation of books with a value of about $800 from community member Jerardo Bravo on behalf of the estate of William McLean, a longtime family friend and educator in the Bakersfield area.
The board approved the 2022 calendar of board meetings to be held the second Tuesday of each month except when there is a conflict with a holiday or the opening of school.
°°°
Jan. 24 is an important date and deadline for a physical and packet return for candidates for the 2022-23 Delano High spiritleading squad.
Candidates may be any student who plans to enroll in the fall at Delano High School, including current eighth graders.
Coach Sharena Gonder reports the tryout process will be a hybrid-style model of in-person and online. Actual tryouts will be in person following CDC guidelines.
A packet from Gonder available in her Room 1, library annex, classroom must be completed and returned along with a completed physical form by Monday, Jan. 24. Forms after Jan. 24 will not be considered, she reports.
The completed packet including a COVID affirmation form and a physical must be returned to the Delano High associated student body office, located in the southwest corner of the cafeteria, by no later than Jan. 24.
An application from coach Gonder can be sent to print via email at sgonder@djuhsd.org. Candidates may also join the 22-23 band for updates at https://band/us/n/a8ac62z4b3obe.
Tryout clinic practices, which are all mandatory and from 4 to 6 p.m., will take place Mondays, Jan. 24 and 31; Thursday, Feb. 2; Friday, Feb. 4; Monday, Feb. 7; Tuesday, Feb. 8; and Thursday, Feb. 10, all in the upstairs dance room at the southeast corner of the girls or south gym. Candidates must report to practices wearing proper athletic wear, possibly athletic shorts or leggings/pants, a T-shirt, cheer or running shoes, hair in a ponytail, and no jewelry. In case practices move outside, candidates should bring a jacket.
Actual tryouts will be Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the north gym.
°°°
The Jan. 3 scheduled Delano City Council meeting was canceled.
The next council meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.