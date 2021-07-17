DELANO RAMBLINGS: DJUHSD board approves incoming teachers, coaches

Many personnel actions took place at a recent Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees meeting.
For Delano High, teachers OK'd by the board were Ruby Rivera, English/language arts; Jacog Gutierrez, English/language arts; Julissa Villarreal, science; Manuel Muralles, business education; and Shantelle Andrade, mild/moderate special education.
Ozzie Orozco was approved as a volunteer assistant varsity football coach and Sergio Barajas as assistant varsity football coach.
Approved at Robert F. Kennedy High were Jason Pine to instruct English and Miguel Sanchez as a moderate/severe special education teacher. Erika Madrigal was OK'd as a migrant education health assistant as a community aide for the migrant education program. Beatriz Montemayor was approved as an English teacher at Cesar Chavez.
Resignations accepted were from Victoria Pena, instructional aide at Delano High; Carmen W. Flores, aide at Cesar Chavez; and the retirement of Norma Gomez, construction/facilities technician for the school district.
Also accepted were resignations of Bianka Rios, special education teacher, and Glendy Ardon, English teacher, both at Cesar Chavez High, and Jared Seymour, DHS music teacher.
Teachers approved for Cesar Chavez were Matthew Rivera, math; Sandra Carrillo, English/language arts; Elizbeth Giuntoli, English/language arts; Lizeth Arellano, English/language arts; Fernanda Martinez Vargas, Spanish; Guadalupe Mendivil, Spanish; David Feliscian, mild/moderate special education; Kendyl Chavez, mild-moderate special education; and Martin Ramos, choir.
A long list of athletic coaches for Cesar Chavez were acted upon by the school board.
Robert Mendoza and Alan Guinto were OK'd as assistant varsity football coaches; Tony Zarate, head frosh football coach; Rene Chavez, assistant JV football; Manuel Huerta and Michael Walker, assistant frosh football; Frank Garay, varsity girls tennis; Marites Indica, JV girls tennis; Art Gonzalez, head JV football; Larry Ronk, assistant JV football; Edwin Morataya, head cross country and girls varsity soccer; Guadalupe Mendivil, head girls JV soccer; Klaudia Tavarez, volunteer cheer advisor; Davina Avela, head cheer coach; Jim Beltran, assistant varsity baseball for the last year and head frosh baseball for the next year; Evelyne Galvan, head frosh volleyball coach; George Mateo, volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach; Ilario Prieto, assistant varsity football and head freshman boys basketball; Jese Ortega, head varsity football and JV wrestling; Daniel Alegria, head boys and girls golf; and Juan Antonio Mendez, head boys soccer.
The board accepted donations ranging from $150 to $1,000 from Karen Chin/James M. Zaninovich, George Zaninovich, Michael John Zaninovich, Kay Debs, Glenn W. Layendecke and Michael John Zaninovich.
The board approved certifying the budget process and actions for the 2021-22 district budget.
The board accepted from the California Partnership Academics Program a grant award of $79,830 for the 2021-2022 school year. Funds are awarded to the Delano High Academy of Medical Sciences. Funding is dependent upon legislative action.
°°°
I have been unable and others as well to “follow” the actions of the Delano City Council since they have been virtual.
I wonder why the Council has been so active in voting letters in support of state legislative proposals while not dealing at all with the local water problem.
I wish the Council would give what clout it might have to support water tunnels from Northern California, more dams for water storage in the mountains, and taking an active look at water waste locally.
Some major steps need to be taken on the lack of water issue, and even if action is taken immediately, it will require some 15 to 20 years before results can be seen in some of the proposals.
I wonder how many Council members have an understanding of how the city’s prezoning of 241 assessor parcels will have an effect on local citizens. The proposal will be on the July 19 Council agenda.
The newspaper notice listed costs to citizens, but there is no indication IF the rate stays the same as last year OR at what rate the charge has risen.
There’s no doubt it will add taxes to home and property owners. Has the Council looked at reduction of personnel and/or services or just gone along with the plan to up the taxes? How much in dollars will the assessment affect property owners? How much will be raised from the assessments, and HOW will that extra money be spent?
Under the “virtual” meetings it is much easier for the Council to approve without answering questions.
°°°
President Joe Biden says he does not want to increase taxes on fuel, but his actions on stopping the Keystone pipeline and other actions in line with his environmental views have raised the cost of fuel more than $1.20 per gallon within the past half year.
The recent announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure plan did not mention HOW it would be paid for.
The White House has not mentioned anything but the 4 percent increase in inflation in what I believe is within a half year’s time.
That means that costs of commodities and services have risen sharply and likely will continue to rise as a result of all the current administration’s giveaways of funds.
°°°
Delano Babe Ruth is sponsoring four teams in a local league. They are Tony’s Pizza, Earlimart Knights, STRR and Deltas for ages 13-15.
Two 16-18 Senior Babe Ruth teams are Munger Farms and Pacific Tires.
°°°
In the first St. Mary’s Catholic Church golf tournament, played at the Delano public course, there were 68 participants.
First place with a 56 tally were Jerry, Casey and Jason Lessley and Rudy Alba. Second with a 57.4 were Donald Young and Tony, Linton and Richard Pagalan. Third with a 59 in a card-off were Abram Herrera, Erasmo Martin, Luis Perez and Vincente Guerrero.
The longest drive was Oscar Valdez for the men and Leslie Jiles for the women.
Closest to the pin were Rodney Del Rio, Art Medina, Jerry Lessley and Liton Pagalan.
°°°
Carlos Quintana, a neurologist in San Francisco, organized the first reunion of Delano High’s 1989 boys varsity basketball team, held recently in Bakersfield. Quintana graduated from Stanford after high school.
Attendees included coach Gerry and Sandy Saunders, JV coach Arlin and Cheryl Hill, Jose Ruesga, Denis Cantorna, Edmundo Figueroa, Rodel Pangaldan, Jason Morales and Joseph Medina. Jimmy Castellon Jr. was present representing his late father. Not present were Jason Casillo, Brandon Silva and Junior Elizondo. Recently deceased was Rafael Guerra. Sonnon Silva died in high school but would have been a team member.
Quintana says he hopes the team will be able to meet every five years.
°°°
Freshman orientation for incoming Delano High students is planned the late afternoon of July 28. Activities and signups for campus organizations and the fall athletic teams of football, volleyball, cross country and girls tennis and golf will take place in the afternoon.
Face masks will be required. It is expected that transportation from Earlimart to Delano High will be furnished by the school district.
Athletic director Albino Duran has reported that student-athletes may download the physical form from the school website or pick up a paper copy at the school.
Football practice will begin July 31 with other sports also starting July 31. Before student-athletes can attend a practice, the student must have a physical form and the online program, have the required grade point average, and present a signed COVID-19 waiver form.
A football scrimmage is slated Aug. 12 or 13, with the first games on Aug. 20 at Cesar Chavez High. Only student-athletes who have attended a required number of practices will be allowed to play in a scrimmage or game.
