DELANO RAMBLINGS: Distinguished Young Women event tentatively set for April 30

Delano’s 27th annual Distinguished Young Women event, which for years was Junior Miss in the national program, is tentatively set to take place April 30.
Held virtually during the spring of the pandemic, this year’s event is likely to be a hybrid, said chairperson Liz Velasco-Ramirez, who also said the local unit is still awaiting directions from the national headquarters.
Velasco-Ramirez, who shares the chairperson title with Nicole Villaruz, reported there are five confirmed candidates for the honor.
°°°
I asked Liz, who used to be the school newspaper editor at Delano High during the days I advised the paper, if she had any other news tips, and she reported that Feliza Medina had passed away.
I had not known Feliza, though for years I saw her attend Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Delano, but I did not know her by name or that I had taught her son in an English class at Delano High.
Viewing is planned April 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Delano Mortuary and rosary from 4 to 5 p.m. that evening with burial at North Kern District Cemetery from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on April 23.
When my mother lived with me and was suffering from cancer, I reached out to then-Junior Miss chair Sally Schiavon, an acquaintance who worked at the local hospital, to ask if she knew anyone whom I could arrange to take care of my mom while I was working at school.
She suggested Feliza, who had then recently retired from an LVN job (I think) at the hospital.
I called Feliza, who kindly agreed and took care of my mom for something like six months before she finally passed away.
Feliza was well known as an advocate for senior citizens and a pinstriper at the local hospital.
She was active in the Earlimart community and for the Delano Philippine Weekend celebration once served as grand marshal.
She was always a bustling and vibrant woman who will be dearly missed.
°°°
In the Californian I also noted recently the death of Anna Zaninovich, a longtime St. Mary’s Church parishioner who with late husband Nick had three daughters, Mary Ann, Nicole and Donna. On the yearbook staff I had Donna as a student, and I knew of her sisters in high school.
Anna was just a super busy and nice person who was admired by everybody who met her.
At Delano High, Albino Duran is athletic director/vice principal, and he and his wife a couple years back bought from Anna her home, as she needed to move to another home close to family.
Albino at the time of the house purchase always beamed about how pleasant and nice Anna was. I know he will be as crushed as many others are. Anna, like Feliza, was just a special person.
°°°
It’s “last call” for locals to show their support for the Delano Youth Foundation by purchasing tickets for a spring lunch fundraiser. The $15 meal to be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Delano Elks Lodge 1761 at 708 Cecil Avenue may be purchased from any Youth Foundation director.
To purchase by the April 18 deadline, persons may call me at 725-8803 or Ginda Adkins, 661-586-231, or Brenda Perry-Reed, 661-203-6560.
The sack lunch will include a pulled-pork sandwich, coleslaw, corn coblette, a treat and water.
All profits from the event will aid the Youth Foundation in support of its annual projects, including two $500 scholarships at all three local public high schools.
°°°
Delano Kiwanis Club’s “eggvent” is distributing goodie bags today (April 16) at Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to noon.
Vehicles entering the park may pick up a bag, which is limited to youth up to the fourth grade and only those actually riding in a vehicle.
Kiwanis planned to “up” its 1,000 bags of last year to 1,500 to satisfy the high demand.
°°°
Organizers who hope to revive the Delano Jr. Livestock Show are meeting April 21 at the junior livestock fairgrounds office at Memorial Park.
Persons wishing to help with the “revival” are invited.
°°°
Delano High’s new cheerleader squad would appreciate the public’s support of spring fundraisers.
The sale of apparel online has already taken place and cookie dough is also being sold online, so check out the website or contact coach Sharena Gonder at Delano High.
A second tryout to accommodate Earlimart eighth graders and others who could not make the February tryout is to take place later this school year.
°°°
Basketball special award winners at Robert F. Kennedy High School have been announced by athletic director Valeria Rodarte.
For varsity boys basketball, Daniel Rodriguez, a first-team all-league selection, was named Offensive Player of the Year. Jeremiah Guerra was chosen for the Ice Man Award, Nykolas Sanchez for the Floor Burn award, and Jaikel De Leon as Scholar Athlete. Guerra and Gamiez Helm were second-team all-league.
Chosen for junior varsity were Andrew Balbuena, MVP; Justine Jaime, Thunderbird award; and Francisco Ceja, coach’s award.
Freshman awards went to Rommel Caban, MVP; Ahmad Sakr, coach’s award; and Devin Cortez, Thunderbird award.
Honored for varsity basketball girls were Ariana Sanchez, MVP; Diana Jeronimo and Jasmine Bravo, captain award; and MJ Ferrer, most improved.
Kayzel De La Cruz was JV MVP with Akeelah Lucas, coach’s award, and Melissa Garcia, Thunderbird award, also honored.
For freshmen, Lilia Sandoval was MVP, Ashley Garcia the most improved and Maira Avalos recipient of the coach’s award.
°°°
Most of a lengthy meeting of a reported six hours dealt with a request by Councilman Joey Alindajao that an outside investigator should look into a charge made at a City Council meeting by a citizen. The citizen claimed that Mayor Pro-tem Veronica Vasquez had wrongly requested a deletion in a police report and had threatened a city official regarding job status.
A 3-1 vote waived attorney privilege, but in a 2-2 vote, council members Joey Alindajao and Liz Morris voted against tabling the measure.
With Vasquez leaving her seat to avoid a conflict of interest, Mayor Bryan Osorio and Councilman Salvador Solorio voted to table the discussion indefinitely.
A 2-2 vote doomed the request to hire an outside investigator.
Persons speaking against an investigation included Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez.
Alindajao had requested that three emails be revealed from more than 700 pages of material.
It was not clear if Alindajao would again seek to request an independent investigator when the council meets next.
°°°
The fourth and final sign-up for Delano Babe Ruth baseball is Sunday, April 17, according to a flyer distributed. Sign-ups would be at Tony’s Firehouse Pizza on County Line Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with $100 the registration fee. I am not sure if organizers realized that was Easter Sunday.
Players must be 12 years old after May 1, 2021, and cannot be age 18 on or before May 1, 2021. Candidates should have their birth certificate.
Anyone with questions should call Jesus Cardenas at 661-205-7793 or Art Armendariz at 661-586-2001.
The league is also in need of coaches and volunteers as well as umpires, groundskeepers, and scorekeepers
