DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Union School District recognizes top teachers, classified employees and students

DELANO — Teachers Yazmin Herrera and Rita Sotelo are nominees of the Delano Union School District for Teacher of the Year for Kern County and Lonie Bautista is the district’s nominee for the county’s Classified Person of the Year.
A luncheon at Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy recognized all the selections from the district. Thanks to April Gregerson of the district staff and former Delano High teacher and principal, I received an email with the information.
Cecil’s selections were Rochelle Rosales, certificated, Rhonda Respicio, classified, and Ayan Pompa Manjarrez, student.
Chosen from Almond Tree Middle School were Yazmin Herrera, certificated; Laura Montes, classified; and Alyssa Barragan, student.
Named for Del Vista Math and Science Academy were Maria Ledesma, certificated; Angela Magana, classified; and Jesus Esquivel, student.
Fremont School choices were Antonette Veloria, certificated; Salvador Tamayo, classified; and Aubree Bravo, student.
Harvest School choices were Joanna Rafal, certificated; Breanna Benitez, classified; and Ali Acosta, student.
La Vina Middle School named Cristina Medrano, certificated; Consuelo Corpuz, classified; and Jorge Alfaro, student.
Morningside School picks were Cecilia Ozaeta, certificated; Patricia Serda, classified; and Amalia Gonzalez, student.
Nueva Vista Language Academy choices were Basilisa Ramirez, certificated; Vanessa Duran, classified; and Nicolas Alvizo, student.
Pioneer School named Tricia Del Rio, certificated; Adriana Sanchez, classified; and Isaac Vazquez, eighth grade, and Sammy Khoo, fifth grade, as students.
Recognized at Princeton Street School were Roger Baldoz, certificated; Julia Garcia, classified; and Demarie Macias, student.
Honored at Terrace School were Flor Medina, certificated; Kathleen Clift, classified; and Zyanya Perez, student.
Classified selections were also Luci Usochu, food services; William Sanchez, MOT; and Gloria Mondragon, district office. John Chavolla was recognized for management.
•••
There were 21 teams taking part in Delano’s April 22 Relay for Life raising funds to fight cancer.
Events prior to and during the one-day event at Delano High School raised $76,598.76. Participants still have until September to strive for the goal of $100,000.
Supporters of the late Inez Figueroa Villegas, the Clemente Crusaders, raised $12,390. Villegas on Aug. 1 was killed in an auto accident on her way to a Delano Relay for Life event.
The North Kern State Prison team led the 21 teams in earning $17,346.
About 500 participants in all filled the grassy area at the southeast corner of the Delano High campus.
Other teams in the program were All Night for the Fight, Adventist Health Delano, Albany Park School, Bakersfield College Delano Campus, Catering for a Cure, Central Valley Cosplay, Clinica Sierra Vista, Consuelo Torres Insurance Solutions, Delano First Assembly Church, Delano Ravens, HD church, Imagine the World Without Cancer, San Joaquin Tractor, Survivor Squad, Team Menchaca, Team Tackle Cancer, Team GG Thank You for Being a Friend, Team Touched by an Angel, and Wonderful Citrus.
•••
I made three stops in one morning trip when not substitute teaching, and every stop was a reward for this column.
At Robert F. Kennedy High I spoke with counselor/cheer coach Natalie Fragoso whom I had as a freshman English student and four-year cheerleader at Delano High and later as cheer coach there.
Natalie was readying for her next cheer squad’s April 22 selection and starting the new squad off with a fundraiser.
I also was directed to junior counselor Mrs. Carver whom I requested information from in the future of the school’s Girls State and Boys State selections.
At Delano College Center I really hit the jackpot!
I was looking for the director’s office and looked around as I entered a busy part of the main building. I was very fortunate to spot Angel Mariscal whom I recall as outstanding wrestler in the heavyweight division at Delano High and later an assistant coach in the program.
I asked Angel what he was doing in coaching wrestling as I had not seen him for over a year. He told me he was doing some volunteer coaching and then took me to one of the offices where I was surprised to see Carolina Madrigal.
As others passed the office and said hi to her and/or me, I learned that she had been a freshman English student of mine a few years back. I knew that the daughter of hers and Ricardo Andrade, Maria Andrade, left Delano High as supra valedictorian and had been co-head cheerleader after four years in the cheer program where I first met her.
Maria is a UC San Diego graduate of class of 2021, four years after her Delano High graduation, and she was a structural engineer major.
Her mom reported that she interned for a year at Power Engineer in San Diego and right after graduation was working full-time for the firm.
On Carolina’s desk I noticed a colorful flyer noting a Bakersfield College performing arts presentation by Luis Valdez.
Carolina reminded me that Valdez was from Delano and said that she and her husband both planned to attend the showing at the BC campus either April 27, 28 or 29.
I was surprised to spot in smaller print the notice “Directed by Professor Kimberly Chin.”
I told Carolina that Kimberly had been a four-year cheerleader at Delano High when I was active as adviser and that she was one of the outstanding students in the only honors English class that I ever taught at Delano High.
Kimberly was always pleasant and helpful and even then had a tremendous amount of interest in drama. Unfortunately, drama is one of the many electives at Delano High that is no longer offered.
Moments later Carolina introduced me to the Delano College Center director, Brian Rodriguez. I had chiefly been looking for him and had a list of questions written on paper that I hoped that he could help me with in the coming weeks.
Rodriguez was very cordial, said he was happy that I stopped by, and promised to email me some college information in the coming weeks.
•••
The elementary district awards luncheon I was alerted to when I stopped by the Chamber of Commerce office just as CEO Sunshine Hernandez was heading out the door for the luncheon.
She told me of the grand opening and ribbon cutting April 19 at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Also she reminded me of the Cinco de Mayo mixer and vendor fair May 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Legacy Auto Center on High Street, featuring musical entertainment and food and drinks. The location is 1225 High St.
•••
Delano’s participation in the National Day of Prayer will take place Thursday, May 4, starting at 6 p.m. at Lifehouse on 11th Avenue across from St. Mary’s School.
Several local ministers will take part. Keynote speaker is Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
The public is invited. Light refreshments will be available.
•••
Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation is offering two scholarships each at Delano High School, Cesar E. Chavez High, and Robert F. Kennedy High as well as one at Valley High.
Scholarship entry closes at the schools on May 12. Senior counselors at the schools were to be alerted and a form was to be available online for seniors wishing to apply.
Contrary to what many students believe, applicants need not be active in athletics., even though they may.
Monte Harrelson was welcomed as a new Youth Foundation director.
Next meeting of directors is Monday, May 15. Meetings will resume in August after two summer months off.
