Megan Reyna, a junior at Robert F. Kennedy High School in Delano, was selected the 26th Distinguished Young Woman for Delano in the annual scholarship program in the Delano High School auditorium.
The 2020 DYW of Delano winner, the daughter of Lionel and Melissa Reyna, has won a $1,5000 scholarship as well as $100 each for winning the interview and scholastic categories in the program.
Reyna, who will represent Delano in the state event during the summer in Bakersfield, has competed for the Mock Trial team at Kennedy, took part in an intensive law and trail program during the summer at Stanford University and now wants to attend that university to prepare for a career as an attorney.
She has taken dance instruction for nine years, competed two years on the varsity softball team, been a member of Spanish and Fashion clubs, is her class president for 2020, and is a KernYes 2019 selection.
The winner was chosen on the basis of 25 percent each interview and scholastics, 20 percent on talent, and 15 percent each on fitness and self-expression.
Alina Iem, selected the first alternate, will receive $1,000. She won the talent and fitness categories, and received $100 each. Jessica Chavez was the second alternate and receives $500 as well as $100 for winning the self-expression category. Valeria Fajardo earned the Spirit plaque.
Others taking part in the scholarship program were Anabelle Herrera, Tiffany Zamora, Emily Flores and Jesus Liliana Ojeda.
Elizabeth Velasco-Ramirez was the local chairperson, Nicole Villaruz the production chairman, Nikka Cabello the judges’ chairperson, Suzanne Villaruz in charge of program book and advertisements, Arleen Villaruz-Gonzales the head mother hen and Liz Morris, Amie Ancheta and Emma Ancheta mother hens.
N. Villaruz was production chairman, producer, and director with Mrs. Villaruz-Gonzales the backstage director, Carlos Salcedo in charge of the crew, Aubree Lou Gonzales the associate producer/director, Arnold Morrison, video and music editing, PacWest the sound, and Innovative Concert Lighting the lights.
-----
A public meeting to be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Zacharias Center of the Delano Regional Medical Center administration building is for the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed change in control and governance of DRMC.
The meeting is also to consider the Health Care Impact Statement for DRMC prepared by consultants engaged by the state Attorney General's Office.
Prior to the meeting, the Health Care Impact Statement is available on the attorney general’s website which may be accessed at http://www.oag.ca.gov/charities/nonprofithosp.
-----
Early June is the deadline to complete a packet at the Delano Union School District main office regarding nominations for the district’s community Hall of Fame.
The packets are available at the main office and must be returned there by the June date, it is reported.
-----
Often in talks with friends, I am asked what new businesses are to occupy the many structures going up adjacent to Delano’s Marketplace.
Some of the names thrown out to me — which were mentioned as far back as two or three years ago — are Applebee’s, a bowling alley, Sky Zone, Forever 21 and Popeye’s Chicken.
There are also new luxury apartments that seem to be constructed already and just waiting for occupancy.
-----
Delano’s Friends of the Library organization will be presenting eight book scholarships to local high school seniors at the close of this school year.
Funds for the scholarships come from people buying memberships, which are $10 for an individual or $15 for a family. I was informed by Friends of the Library president Sumeet Batth-Chavez, a former student newspaper editor and president of Delano High’s student body and later the Bakersfield College student body. I meekly informed her that in the side pocket of my front seat sits an envelope which contains a check I wrote for the Friends last summer. I better make out a new membership check and get it to her before I forget again.
She is assisted by Dwight Todd, secretary; Judy Todd, treasurer; Angelica Sanchez, membership; and board members Barbara Kulukjian, Ricardo Chavez and Norma Perez.
By the way, May is the Friends’ membership drive month, so get your checks there quickly to the library at 925 10th Ave.
Also, the library sells books and accepts donations of books.
-----
Cesar Chavez High School has honored 27 students as Student of the Month.
Honored are Jose Gallardo-Martinez, Ishaan Chhina, Saul Berber, Gilbert Navis, Brayan Tapia, Najavi Duenas, Eryl Anne Aguinaldo, Jorden Lawson, Oscar Pineda, Maria Figueroa, Carolina Diaz-Garcia, Ryan Angel Rafanan, Eduardo Zaragoza, Armando Espinoza, Selena Wilson, Elizabeth Renteria, Guadalupe Garcia, Felipe Parra, Silvia Padilla, Mary Ojeda, Angela Leal-Garcia, Julisa Mendoza-Vallejo, Jorge Miranda, Adilene Hernandez, Adan Garcia, Angela Dela Cruz and Jessie Rodriguez.
-----
Delano High’s Class of 1969 reunion committee is looking far to the future. I recently received a call from Michael Young, former State Market owner and now retired, asking if class members could visit the campus on reunion day which is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Young may be reached by phone or text at 661-370-1111.
-----
At a store, I ran into Sheila Avalos, Delano High Class of 2012 graduate, who gave me information on her cousin, 2014 graduate Mariah Wilkerson.
I knew Mariah for three years in high school after she joined the cheer squad as a sophomore. She had the difficult task her senior year of being head cheerleader and at the same time the student body president.
Sheila told me that this year Mariah is graduating from Fresno State.
-----
Delano High football players and coaches are seeking public support for three planned car washes.
All car washes are tentatively set for the school parking lot on Cecil Avenue and from 8 a.m.t o 4 p.m.
For a $5 charge for autos and a slightly higher rate for SUV’s, vehicles will be washed on May 18, June 29 and July 27.
-----
Delano High’s girls’ basketball program held a recent car wash at which Coach Shauna Gravelle and team members raised some funds but at day’s end were exhausted.
-----
Just around the corner are local graduations. Middle schools in Delano will graduate the final week of May while high schools will graduate in early June — Robert F. Kennedy on June 5, Cesar E. Chavez on June 6 and Delano High on June 7.
Delano High’s senior awards night is slated May 22 at 5 p..m. at the school auditorium.
Graduation tickets for Delano High will go on sale May 28 after school in the career center adjacent to the counseling offices.
Tickets at $8 are the early bird tickets with $6 general admission tickets as long as supplies last. Each graduate will receive a specific number of free tickets at graduation practice the day of graduation. The sold tickets will be available from athletic director Albino Duran in his office at the north end of the school administration building.
-----
Tickets for the general public for Delano High School’s 11th annual Athletic Hall of Fame event are on sale. The event will take place Saturday, June 15, at the Delano High cafeteria with doors to open at 4:30 p.m. with appetizers and tea available, dinner at 5:30 p.m. and ceremonies at 6:15 p.m.
People may purchase tickets for $35 by mailing checks out to Monte Marshall at Monte Marshall, PO Box 922, Delano, CA 93216. People may also phone him at 661-725-7541.
This is the first year the Hall of Fame will include athletes from sports other than football.
To be inducted are footballers Lowell Syers, Jason Morales, Osbaldo and Johnny Orozco, Armenio Camat, Brandon Holthaus, Benny Farinas and Shade Staples.
The early 1970 athletes to be honored are Jeff Beck, Clifford Dunn, and Gary Jenkins, all for track; Pete Nebre, Alvin Shirley, Mike Peevyhouse and Julio Morales, all for wrestling; Jim Regan, Gus Ortiz and Mark Fernando, for swimming and water polo; Fernando also for basketball; Ed Fruta, Louie Perez-Leon and Steve Audap, all for baseball; and Paul (Champ) Casares, golf.
-----
Delano High cheerleaders as a fundraiser are selling $10 tickets for a tri-tip sandwich take-out luncheon Saturday, June 15, at the Delano Elks Lodge.
Tickets are available from the 22-member cheer squad by contacting Gary Girard, 661-725-8803, or by calling cheer coach Carmina Reyes at Delano High, 661-720-4282.
-----
Earlier in June, Monday through Wednesday, June 10-12, Delano High will be the host school for a United Spirit Association three-day instructional camp.
Individuals or cheer groups interested in attending the camp may contact United Spirit Association or Reyes.
Speaking of cheerleading, both Delano High and Robert F. Kennedy have already selected their 24 or fewer member squads for the next school year.
At the recent Cesar E. Chavez High School cheer tryouts, there were 75 candidates for next year’s squad.
-----
From her sister, I learned that Lupe Reazola, a Delano High School graduate, is now a mechanic in the U.S. Army and stationed in Texas.
