DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Relay for Life looking for planning committee members

Delano Relay for Life is still looking for teams and individuals to be part of the planning committee.
The next committee and team meeting is Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Persons or groups interested in joining should contact Cheryl Hill at chillrelay2020@gmail.com or sign up on the website delanorelayforlife.org. Persons are advised to be sure they sign up for Delano, Calif., and not Delano, Minn.
“Tackling Cancer” is the theme for this year’s relay. Teams are encouraged to sport their favorite NFL gear and tailgate for a cure.
The relay is planning an in-person event on the Delano High School campus on Saturday, April 23.
Current committee members are Cheryl Hill, lead; Alex Lopez, logistics; Octavio Magana and Glenda Muldrow, team lead and activities; Laura and Melinda Kemph, survivors; Claribel Gutierrez, sponsorship; and Inez Villegas and Jaime Hernandez, committee.
Tentative dates for events of the 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays celebration have been announced by Claribel Gutierrez, president of the Harvest Holidays Association.
The Tiny Tots program is listed for Saturday, Sept. 17; the King and Queen scholarship program for Saturday, Sept. 24; and the Grand Marshal/Royalty barbecue for Saturday, Oct. 8.
Directors hope to be able to sponsor the Grand Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8, but will have to wait for clearance from the city, which in turn awaits information from Kern County and the state.
At the January meeting, directors were advised to think about a theme for the next fall annual celebration as well as to be prepared to give input on new bi-laws that are being proposed.
Current high school junior girls within the Delano Joint Union High School District are invited to take part in the 27th annual Distinguished Young Women pageant.
Delano planners are awaiting word from national headquarters regarding the date of the program and whether programs throughout the nation will take place in person or virtually.
Liz Velasco-Ramirez, local chairman for the program, advises interested junior girls residing within boundaries of the Delano Joint Union High School District to go online to distinguishedyw.org and then go directly to the website to look up Delano and find the questions they are to answer if they wish to participate.
By mid-February, candidates from Delano should submit their applications. Candidates must have at least a 2.0 grade point average. The show in some form is likely to take place in April.
Winners of special awards for some fall sports at Delano High School have been announced by Albino Duran, athletic director.
For varsity volleyball, Daniela Gonzalez was named most valuable player. Esmeralda Magana won the award as best defensive player and Angelina Duran for the coaches award.
Delilah Carino earned the coaches award for JV volleyball with Aidee Acosta named best offensive player.
Dezarae Pimentel was most valuable player for frosh-soph volleyball, and Jodie Dominguez the most improved.
Athena Permejo was named most valuable golfer for girls golf, with Ashley Almendares the most dedicated golfer.
There was no fall girls tennis because there was no coach available.
What a surprise one day when I received a phone call from Larry Dano, who reported he found my phone number on the internet.
I did recall him, as he was a candidate for the Delano Little League team in the 1960s when I was a co-coach of the team.
Later he played some football at Delano High.
His call was to ask if I could find for him a 1970 Delano High annual. His address is 3870 La Sierra Ave., #169, Riverside, CA 92505, or phone him at 951-235-9618. Or persons willing to furnish a yearbook or sell one to him may call me at 661-725-8803.
Imagine the surprise when Mrs. Shondra Walker received a big box in the mail from a Jeff Salgado, a realtor in San Francisco.
Salgado’s father, George, a graduate of Delano High in the 1950s, probably 1957 from what I can determine, passed away, and his son gathered some memory items and mailed them to the school.
Salgado was a Tigers varsity football player, and he had kept many of the printed football programs from his playing days plus some other publications, as well as a Block D sweater and a jacket that was probably a class jacket.
The task for Mrs. Walker is now to determine a location to display the items so that students and staff can view some of the school’s history.
At the same time I passed along a photo of Benita Valente to the principal with hopes that the picture could be framed and hung somewhere of prominence.
One of my early 1950s annuals had her photo in it — I believe 1952 — when she was an outstanding singer in the DHS choir who went on to train in Santa Barbara for a career as an opera singer — the only opera singer in school history.
Benita was a Delano High student from Earlimart, and that community has a street named Valente, and I assume it was named after her.
She now resides in Philadelphia, which has been her home location after her marriage. DHS principal’s secretary Isabel Garza even found on the internet many of the honors she gained, her travels all over the globe, and the fact she even won a Grammy for her singing.
Maybe architects could be advised in the future to include in high school planning a location appropriate to house such memory items.
The mementos sent by Jeff Salgado and pictures of Valente and especially the yearbooks are a reminder that yearbooks may not mean much to a student while in school but gain value later in life.
Delano High boys basketball were to launch East Yosemite League basketball on Jan. 13, but that plan was disrupted by COVID concerns at Delano High, and the game was postponed.
Fitting the game into the schedule will be a difficult task and maybe end up just a no contest or forfeit.
Delano Historical Society will sometime soon be electing new officers.
Officers for 2020-2021 have been Colton Kinsey, president; Jim Sevier, vice-president; Flora Hughes, secretary; Ginda Adkins, treasurer; Jim Sevier, past president; and directors Don Hiett, Linda Hylton and Steven Kinsey.
