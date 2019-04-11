With a few days remaining before the 19th annual Delano Relay for Life to fight cancer, participants were nearing their money goal for the event.
Glenda Muldrow, Relay chairperson, said that the $75,000 mark had been reached as of the end of March and she hoped this year’s event would surpass its goal of $100,000.
Pictures for luminarias may no longer be submitted, she said, but persons may up to 6 p.m. Saturday purchase luminaries which will be part of a ceremony taking place between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
The quad area of Delano High School’s campus at Cecil Avenue and Norwalk will again be this year’s site.
Muldrow invited the public to visit the Relay site at anytime, especially for the 9:30 a.m. opening survivor laps or the program starting at 10 a.m. There will be several food and other types of booths open to the public.
Parking will be available, she said, on Cecil Avenue or around Cecil Avenue Park for those wishing to visit the Relay.
Many adult and youth volunteers will gather April 18 at the local elementary school district central kitchen to dye 500 dozen eggs that will be searched for by about 800 youth on April 20 at the Delano High School stadium.
The 38th annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Delano Kiwanis Club, city of Delano recreation department, and high school Key Clubs from Delano, Robert F. Kennedy and Wonderful College Prep Academy, will start at 10 a.m.
Following the 8:30 to 10 a.m. set-up April 20, the hunt for preschool students will start at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. for kindergarten students, 11 a.m. for first and second graders and 11:30 a.m. for third and fourth graders.
Parents are encouraged to be on time, to bring their own baskets for the hunt and to be aware that parents are not allowed in the “hunt area.”
There will also be an egg toss contest, bounce houses, costume characters, snow cones, kettle corn, other food booths and a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny.
More information is available by contacting Kiwanian Steve Kinsey, 661-725-1286, or at skinsey@lightspeed.net.
Reem Hassan, a Cesar E. Chavez High School senior, is one of five Kern County students who are being considered for the Early College Initiative Award.
The honoree is a daughter of Qayed and Nadia Hassan and is an honor student at CCHS.
Delano High senior Stephanie Santiago is one of two awardees for the Judi McCarthy Women’s Philanthropy award.
As president of Delano High’s Black Student Union chapter, she is being recognized for her community service as the first recipient ever from Delano to receive the award.
The Women’s and Girls’ Fund annual spring luncheon at which awardees will be honored will take place May 2 at the Seven Oaks Country Club, with the social starting at 11 a.m. and the program at 11:30 a.m.
For information or to arrange for $65 tickets, persons may call 661-325-5346, or purchase tickets at kernfoundation.org/events. The event is sponsored by the Kern Community Foundation.
Eight junior girls representing the community’s three public high schools are taking part in the 25th Distinguished Young Women scholarship pageant scheduled April 27 at the Delano High School auditorium.
The girls are Robert F. Kennedy students Megan Reyna, Valeria Fajardo, Jessica Chavez and Emily Flores, Cesar E. Chavez students Anabelle Herrera and Alina Iem, and Delano High students Liliana Ojeda and Tiffany Zamora.
Tickets may be purchased from the girls for $10 each or starting April 13 at the Chamber of Commerce office. At the door the charge will be $12.
For the two-hour show, Nicole Villaruz is the co-director and Elizabeth Velasco-Ramirez is the program chairman.
Delano High principal Rene Ayon was to be recognized April 10 at the Kern County Fair Goode Pavilion as the Star Administrator at the South Valley Future Farmers of America gathering.
Susana Salazar, counselor at Delano High, was recognized at the banquet as the Star Counselor.
Seven Delano High students were also honored at the banquet.
A long list of 220 students made up the Superintendent’s Honor Roll at Cesar E. Chavez High School as they and other top students were honored at the Salute to Scholars Night.
The Superintendent’s Honor Roll is made up of students who achieved a 4.0 or above grade average for the fall semester of 2018-19.
Recognized were Leonardo Abad, Eloisa Abarca, Nancy Alarcon, Alhassan Alhassan, Alnawwar Alhassan, Jagr Alindajao, Kosta Alindajao, Fatima Alvarado, Felipe Alvarez, Cesar Aranibar, Jasmine Arellano, Mark Arellano, Johanna Arreola, Adilene Arroyo, Dorien Augusto, Bryan Avelar, Anthony Bartolome, Jessa Bayudan, Christian Becerra, RoseMarie Bermudez, Gurnoor Bhatti, Bryan Bravo, Lucero Bustamante, Christopher Caasi, Zhakeila Cabico, Shennylee Cadiz, Andre Calibuso, Biviana Camacho, John Capalac, Marian Cardenas, Victoria Carranza, Giselle Carreon, John Carter, Annalia Castrejon, Regina Castro, Juan Centeno, Nathan Chavez, Samantha Chavez, Benjamin Chavez, Gurleen Chhina, Ishaan Chhina, Debra Cibrian, Alyanna Cooper, Jeffrey Cooper, Nadine Cornejo, Ruben Cortez, Charlene Cubangbang, Rachel Cubangbang, Nikhil Datta, Elyssabella De Leon, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Carolina Diaz, Morrison Dobere, Noah Duenas, Jugraj Dulay and Rick Ecijan.
Others on the elite list were Julissa Elizondo, Raul Escobar, Malaya Espiritu, Madison Evans, Aaron Fernandez, Noelyn Flores, Wilfredo Francisco III, Christian Franciso, Jorell Galindo, Jose Gallardo, Leslie Gamboa, Jocelyn Gandarilla, Brendali Garcia, Melody Garcia, Paola Garcia, Monserrai Garibay, Maizy Garza, Mariana Garza, Raquel Godinez, Tirsa Godinez, Aaron Gonzalez, Adalia Gonzalez, Karisia Gonzalez, Maleny Gonzalez, Mayra Gonzalez, Monica Gonzalez, Samuel Gonzalez, Kenneth Gorospe, Alyssa Guerra, Andrea Guinto, Anthony Gutierrez, Karen Gutierrez, Miguel Gutierrez, Marisol Guzman, Gabrielle Haggerton, Reem Hassan, Sam Hassan, Iris Heredia, Wendy Hernandez, Eliseo Hernandez, Isabella Herrera, Jacqueline Herrera, Josuany Herrera, Marcos Herrera, Alina Iem, Ellizette Ignacio, Ezekiel Ignacio, Christopher Ines, Edem Ipac, Randi Joaquino, Reynaldo Kates, Jr., Reyann Kates, Alaina King, Samara King, Yobert Labasan, Elizabeth Lamas, Gabriela Lara, Mayra Lara, Chelsea Lauricio, Edward Ledezma and Kaylien Ledezma.
Others recognized were Samantha Ledezma, Claudia Lemus, Daniel Leon, Aurelio Lopez, Ivan Lopez, Kevin Lopez, Liliana Lopez, Yesenia Macario, Carlos Macias, Isabelle Magana, Santos Maldonado, Clarisse Manalastas, Cassandra Mangohig, Karyme Mariscal, Guillermo Martin, Marlene Martinez, Cheyenne Mata, Tiffani Mata, Jonathan Medel-Perez, Alyssa Medina, Daisy Medina, Emily Melero, Giovanni Melgoza II, Leanne Membreve, Alan Menchaca, Diavany Menchaca, Nadia Mendez, Karen Mendoza, Gabriella Mendoza, Jacqueline Mendoza, Madison Mendoza, Noly Mercado, Enrique Mojarro, Nicole Mojarro, Daisy Mora, Angel Morales, Mariana Moreno, Mariel Munoz, Katia Navarro, Menall Obeid, Yaquoob Obeid, Benhur Ortaleza, Mikaela Ortega, Alejandro Ortiz, Christina Pabalate, Jylen Paraiso, Yly Paraiso and Juan Perez.
Completing the list are Jericho Picar, Mark Pinoliar, David Ramirez, Gabriel Ramirez, Marc Ramos, Riley Anne Ramos, Jeslie Rendon, Elizabeth Renteria, Melanio Retuta, Jenifer Reyes, Lauren Wai Rigucira, Adriana Rivera, Marisol Rivera, Auliyah Robles, Gavin Robles, Daisy Rocha, Leydi Rocha, Sayra Rocha, Kaitlin Rodriguez, Ryan Rojas, Loise Rosales, Aubrey Ruanto, Timothy Ruiz, Lorence Salango, Jose Salaz, Yesenia Saldana, Aziza Saleh, Daniel Sanchez, Fernando Sanchez, Julissa Sanchez, Kayla Sanchez, Zaira Sanchez, Aydin Silva, Arianna Silva, Briana Silva, Daisy Silva, Trisha Silva, Jamie Solemne, Isaac Soria, Valeria Sotelo, Gabrielle Sotomayor, Karanbir Sunner, Caitlin Tinajero, John Toribio, Calvin Uclaray, Imanol Ulloa, Olivia Umipig, Sergio Uribe, Adrian Uribe, Viviana Velasquez, Hannah Villaruz, Cynthia Zamora, Yahir Zamora, Jasmine Zendejas and Carlos Zepeda.
At the Robert F. Kennedy track invitational meet local athletes did well.
Jaden Veloria of Cesar Chavez High won the frosh-soph 100 and 200 meter dashes and anchored CC to a relay victory.
Delano High’s Pablo Alonso was second in the varsity boys shot put and discus and frosh-soph Ruben Lopez second in the frosh-soph shot put and discus. Fernando Nunez won the 300 hurdles and was third in the 100 in frosh-sophs.
With two league matches left, the Delano High boys tennis team had an 8-0 East Yosemite League record and was on the path to its third straight league championship.
