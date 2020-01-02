North Kern State Prison has been helpful to the community of Delano in several ways.
At a recent Delano Community Alliance meeting, Danny Espitia, of the prison staff, reported the sponsorship of a golf tournament. Donations from the prison have gone to Delano Thunder and the Cesar Chavez High cheerleaders. The group is also working with Claribel Gutierrez in arranging donations of food baskets for homeless people in the area.
The Kern Valley State Prison took part in the Trunk or Treat program and made blankets for the local convalescent hospital. They are also donating to Pond School for Christmas and other citizens in need.
Jim McConnell, athletic director at Cesar E. Chavez High School, showed up for the first day of finals wearing a Santa outfit.
Administrators were serving breakfast for staff that day and his “dress” for the day was a Santa suit. He also greeted many students who were headed to their first period finals and wished them well on their exams.
High school district board of trustee member Art Armendariz said as he was leaving the CCHS breakfast, he had to fulfill a “bell ringing” assignment at the Delano Walmart.
Armendariz said that administrators from the high school and elementary school districts were all providing a day of bell ringing to help raise funds for the Delano Community Connections.
Lionel Reyna has been re-elected president of the Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees. At the organizational meeting, Art Armendariz was chosen as board clerk, superintendent Jason Garcia was confirmed as secretary to the board, Arnold Morrison is the trustee representative and Jesus Cardenas is the alternate trustee representative.
At the December board meeting, several football players from Cesar E. Chavez, the South Sequoia League football co-champion, were present along with Robert F. Kennedy football players, including senior Anthony Ontiveros, who earned a $1,000 scholarship as the 2019 Hometown Sports Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Board member Morrison was honored for 15 years of service with a certificate from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and Eloise Carrillo was awarded a five-year service certificate.
The board approved Estevan Ramirez as WASC Focus on Learning chairperson at Cesar E. Chavez High School for the 2019-20 school year.
At Chavez, a list of coaches for the current school year wsd approved. Named were Jacob Ortiz, assistant varsity baseball; Ashley Tabajunda, assistant varsity softball; and Guadalupe Mendivil, head varsity girls soccer. Volunteers approved were Tommy Soto, assistant varsity basketball; Raul Munoz, assistant varsity boys soccer; Rodrigo Ramirez, assistant JV girls soccer; Alex Rodriguez, assistant varsity girls soccer; Jose de Jesus Zepeda, assistant track; Eliseo Lira and Rolando Lira, assistant JV wrestling; and Elizabeth Manjarrez, assistant varsity girls soccer.
Coaches approved at Delano High were Jerry Angkahan, head varsity track; Cynthia Segura and Karlie Angkahan, assistant varsity track; and Melanie Juan, volunteer varsity track. Head coaches approved were Claudia Tavarez, varsity swimming, and Raul Tavarez, varsity softball. Maklen Escarcega was approved as a volunteer for varsity baseball.
For Robert F. Kennedy High, Jonathan English was approved as head frosh baseball coach; Shade Staples, assistant track; and volunteers, Carlos Nuno for JV girls soccer, Isidro Alvarado for JV wrestling, Claudia Valdez for JV wrestling, Arlin Hill for varsity softball; and Eric Barraza for varsity baseball.
The board accepted the resignation of Jonathon Porter, an agriculture teacher at Delano High. Craig Nieblas was approved as business department chairman at Delano High for the current school year.
Persons to be inducted into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame on June 13, 2020, have been revealed by the selection committee.
Chosen from graduating classes from 1970 through 1976 are wrestlers Jack Pandol, Larry Percy, Doug Klinchuch, and Jerry DeLa Rosa; basketball players David Fernando and George Alvarez; tracksters John Beck, Willie Jenkins and Ken Watkins; golfer Edwin Comer; swimmers/water polo players David Fernando, Don Fipps, and Mark Taylor; and baseballers Herman Santaella, Ron Hill, Robert Markham and Ray Mendoza. The committee has contacts for Pandol, Percy, Santaella, Hill and Markham, but needs readers’ information on the other selections.
Chosen from the late 1980s and early 1990s were football players Mario Millan, Tony Carbajal, Ryan Basconcillo, John Hooks and Jorge Mariscal. Jaime Robles is the coach to be honored.
Addresses and/or phone numbers are needed for the inductees, so persons with information on any of the selections should call Delano High athletic director Albino Duran at 720-4378 or committee members Monte Marshall, 725-7541; Jerva Winn, 565-5609; Gary Girard, 725-8803 or 364-7806; Roger Andreas, 586-4873/725-1981; or Roger Gadiano, 725-7031.
Each inductee or their family will receive two free tickets to the catered dinner and ceremonies. Others may purchase tickets for $40 by calling any committee member.
Gisselli Garcia, associated student body adviser at Delano High School, has been selected Staff Member of the Month. Ashley Rabanal, a student body officer and volleyball standout, was the Student of the Month choice.
Outstanding fall athletes for Delano High School have been announced by athletic director Albino Duran.
Bianka Casillas won the Tiger Strong Award for varsity volleyball and Alondra Carrasco as the Breakout Performer. For JV volleyball, Daniela Gonzalez was the Most Valuable Player, and Maylin Vergara was the Tiger Strong recipient. Abigail Ayon was MVP, and Athena Permejo was the Tiger Strong award winner for freshman volleyball.
For tennis, Jodi Picar was most valuable player for the varsity, and Alondra Galindo was the Most Improved.
Jessica Beltran was MVP, and Angel Casabar was the Most Improved for JV girls tennis.
Eddel Policarpio was the Most Valuable Player for girls golf, and Laura Arciga was the Most Dedicated.
For cross country, Miguel Lorenzano received the MVP award for varsity boys, and Angel Casillas gained the serving award. For varsity girls, Yareli Lorenzano was varsity MVP, and Jennifer Gutierrez was the service award winner. For frosh-soph girls, Yesenia Hernandez was MVP, while Cesar Reyes was MVP for frosh-soph boys.
