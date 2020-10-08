The Delano Police Department is taking the lead in again sponsoring a “trunk or treat” Halloween event for local youth on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park.
Rafael Silva, crime prevention officer for DPD, says the drive-through contactless version of the Halloween event will translate into distributing more than 2,000 bags to youngsters age 18 and under.
Also helping, he reported, will be the Delano parks and recreation department, Alicia Diaz of the Life House Church, and the office of state Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
Salas is donating 1,000 candy bags and the Community Action Partnership of Kern County is donating the candy.
°°°
Another version of the “trunk or treat” is being carried out at noon on Oct. 18 by multiple sponsors.
It is reported that details on the event are available on the Delano Life Facebook page.
°°°
Delanoans and area citizens are encouraged by the Delano Harvest Holidays Association to dress western or country during the period Oct. 4-11 as recorded on a City Council proclamation from early September.
This year’s virtual fall festival will wind down with a drive-up Grand Marshal and Queen’s barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church on 9th Avenue.
Profits from the event will help the association pay festival bills and fund scholarships for winners in the annual queen show.
Tickets have been sold in advance for $15 by the committee and queen show candidates. There may be $20 meals still available for those who have not purchased tickets in advance. There will also be some copies free of the festival’s souvenir program.
°°°
Virtual activities for Delano High School students are being carried out by student leaders at the school.
Student body president for the current year is Samantha Vielmas, backed by Laysha Gutierrez, vice president.
Commissioners have been selected to the executive council, including Cassandra Nunez, clubs and activities; Alexis Soto, spirit; Shylla Pagatpatan, treasurer; Harold Corpuz, community service; Priscilla Acuna, sports commissioner; Iris Mendoza, recognitions; Rigo Reyes, secretary; Daisy Chavez, public affairs; Natalie Padron, rallies; and Damara Manjarrez, publicity.
Nitzia Rojas is senior class president, assisted by Christopher Barrios, vice president.
Zsaby Diana leads the junior class as president with Reynelle Aricheta the vice president.
Vicki Virgil is the sophomore president and Erilyn Toralba the vice president.
The incoming freshman class is headed by president Angel DeGuzman with Ally Herrera the vice president.
°°°
In September the administration at Delano High School announced two staff members honored for the past school year of 2019-20.
English teacher Lydia Duran was revealed as Teacher of the Year for 2019-20 and Yesenia Rios as the Classified Staff Member of the Year.
°°°
With the forecast unlikely that the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation will be able to sponsor its annual Sports Dinner in February, the all-volunteer directors will be contacting area organizations, businesses and individuals to support the Youth Foundation by mailing in the $25 yearly membership fee to Delano Youth Foundation, P. O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
Foundation president David Amaya said he is hopeful that the community will pitch in to raise the membership list from about 80 the past year to 300 or more by the end of January. At that time directors will determine if they can again offer two scholarships at each of the local public high schools and/or support other youth projects such as youth football and baseball, cheerleaders at local high schools, and summer high school programs ,which by law are not allowed to be supported financially by the schools.
°°°
I am not sold on climate change, but even if it were the only or main cause of the forest fires in California, I believe that the governor should not show great concern for those affected by the fires and blame everything on climate change.
I would suggest that Gov. Newsom get off the TV news every day concerning the latest statistics on coronavirus and instead leave those reports to the state’s medical experts.
That would give Newsom more time to arrange a gathering of state and federal forestry agencies and the lumber businesses that want to cut down trees and have the agencies come up with a plan to reduce the danger of forest fires — and not put the entire blame on climate change.
The governor could also fix up the messes that have or continue to exist in the DMV, the unemployment department, and other areas of the state’s operation.
°°°
One day last month I spent in the delivery of Harvest Holidays souvenir programs, in town but mainly in the farm community. Most of the businesses had signs to leave mail and deliveries in a basket in front or through a slot.
At Jasmine Vineyards I ran across George Zaninovich, who I had a nice talk with. For a moment I recalled a strong core of Delano High students, including George, who enrolled in a beginning journalism class at Delano High in the mid 1960s. Those were among a group of elite students who I had difficulty challenging because they were such “strong” students. Eventually the sign-ups for the class faded and instead of an introductory journalism class, interested students went straight into the school newspaper class.
It was either George’s sophomore year or before or after that year when I had such great students as Natalie Black, Deborah Swan, and a Holland girl all from the Pond area and the likes of Steve Pandol, Jennifer Crockett, Sharon Letlow, Diane Fortier, Violet Rabaya, Elaine and Howard Nagatani, Gail Martin, Irene Torrez, Chris Beck, Robyn Fortier, Tom Roberts, Doug Edick, and Sylvia Yue, plus others I cannot recall. They were excellent students, and they went off to success in college and careers.
°°°
Just recently in my “files,” or if you prefer, my “junk,” I discovered an old yearbook and went to work counting 201 LOCAL advertisers in the ad section of the annual of 1986, I believe.
That was when the Delano population was about 12,000. Delano is now something like four times that in population, but we have far fewer “local” businesses that would advertise in a school publication.
°°°
Delano Adult School classes are being taught through distance learning, reports Julio Segura, director of the Delano Adult School.
In May the school graduated 20 students in the high school equivalency program and 37 achieved a high school diploma.
Currently high school diploma classes are being offered in increments. High school equivalency and ESL classes are offered in the morning and evening. Business classes are also being offered.
Persons 18 and over who are eligible to attend Adult School may schedule the enrollment process by calling 720-4171. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
°°°
Ooops! I mentioned in a recent column the wrong graduation dates for Dick Grogan, should be 1958, and Ann (Barrett) Grogan, should be 1959.
°°°
Delano High’s Class of 1980 reunion has been delayed from Oct. 10 of this year until Oct. 16 of 2021.
Persons wishing more information should contact atseed@att.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.