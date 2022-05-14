DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Music Memorial concert off, but scholarship winners selected

There will be no Delano Music Memorial concert this spring, but the memorial’s scholarship winners have been selected.
In the vocal division, Isadora Bravo of the TMS Music Academy and Yanet Ruiz of Robert F. Kennedy High School are selections for scholarships.
In the piano category, earning awards are Morrison Dobere of Cesar Chavez High School, Chrostopher Ramirez of McFarland High School and Seth Antonio of Almond Tree Middle School.
Instrumentalists earning scholarships are Alyanna Cooper and Fernando Sanchez, both of Cesar Chavez High School; Carlos Aguayo and Christina Palapuz both of Robert F. Kennedy High School; and Dayanura Bravo, Millie Garcia and Brianna Felix, all of TMS Music Academy.
There were no certificates of merit offered this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
°°°
The three comprehensive high schools of the Delano Joint Union High School District have adopted the same plans for their graduation ceremonies in early June. Robert F. Kennedy High and Valley High will both graduate on Wednesday, June 1, with Cesar E. Chavez High on Thursday, June 2 and Delano High School on Friday, June 3.
For Delano High, and likely for all three schools, tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 23, at the student body office in the southwest corner of the school cafeteria. Sale of the $6 tickets will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. with no limit. Graduates will each receive five tickets on the day of graduation after graduation practice at the senior breakfast in the school auditorium.
The valedictorian, eight-semester honor roll plaque recipients, and four-year perfect attendance students will not be known until the final week of classes.
The 109th graduating class is expected to include 325 graduates.
Gates will be open at 5 p.m. with the band and choir entertainment to start at 6 p.m.
The only items allowed to be sold at graduation are bottled water and Powerade.
The public is reminded that no balloons, noisemakers, air horns, or outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the stadium. Security at the west and east gates will collect all items that the public may attempt to bring into the stadium.
°°°
The final weeks of the school year are busy for followers of Delano High School and probably near the same at Chavez and Kennedy high schools.
DHS’s Future Farmers of America Banquet took place May 12.
The first Pilipino Cultural Night since before the pandemic took place May 13.
The school prom is scheduled for Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. in the school quad area.
Senior awards will be presented May 19 at 9 a.m. in the school auditorium.
A band concert is also planned May 19 at 6 p.m. in the school north gym. A choir concert is scheduled May 26 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.
°°°
At Robert F. Kennedy High, graduation ticket sales start May 23 through May 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the administration building.
With May 27 a minimum school day, tickets that day will be sold from noon to 2 p.m. On May 31, the ticket sales will be 2 to 4 p.m.. On June 1, tickets sales will only take place after graduation practice in the cafeteria.
All three public high schools have minimum days on three Fridays, May 13, 20 and 27.
°°°
Robert F. Kennedy lists Karina Alonso and Ian Hernandez as two of the three Kern County students who have qualified for the national exam of the United States National Chemistry Olympiad.
°°°
The Distinguished Young Women selection in Delano this year will again follow national guidelines.
The selection of the 2023 DYW winner from among 10 candidates will be announced probably in late May. The talent portion in the hybrid competition is scheduled in mid-May.
Categories include talent, physical fitness and interview.
°°°
A local committee, which includes Delano City Councilman Joe Alindajao, had its first meeting in organizing Delano’s first recognition of Veterans Day.
One committee member reported the parade will probably be in early November but not on the actual Veterans Day in order to not conflict with similar longtime celebrations in Porterville and Bakersfield.
°°°
The city of Delano has been busy offering services to the community.
Input was sought May 3 at a community Workshop regarding suggestions for about $579,000 provided by the Community Development Block Grant.
A first-dose clinic of COVID-19 vaccinations took place at the Jefferson Street Senior Citizen Center April 16 and a second dose clinic on May 7.
The city will adjust the holiday schedule for residential refuse and recycling collection.
Usual refuse services for May 30, Memorial Day, will be moved to Tuesday, May 31, with the rest of the week to remain on the regular schedule.
For Juneteenth, Monday, June 20, refuse services will be on Tuesday, June 21, with the rest of the week to be on regular schedule.
For Independence Day, Monday, July 4, refuse services will be on Tuesday, July 5, with the rest of the week on regular schedule.
For Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, recycling and green waste services will be delayed one day.
For Monday, June 20, recycling and green waste services will be delayed one day and the same for recycling and green waste services on July 4 to be delayed one day.
°°°
Any senior from an area high school is welcomed by Rev Loji Pilones to attend Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s on Sunday, May 29, at 9 a.m., as it will include baccalaureate or prayer service for high school seniors.
Seniors are asked to wear caps and gowns and to be present at 8:40 a.m. for a lineup into the church. Families and friends are also invited.
°°°
Delano Youth Foundation president David Amya is thanking Delano and area residents for support of the foundation’s recent paper bag takeout luncheon. Profits help the foundation support local youth projects, including two $500 scholarships at the three local comprehensive high schools and one at Valley High School.
Families of treasurer Brenda Perry-Reed and Richard Torrez and daughter Gina (Torrez) Lopez were especially helpful in donations and “working time” at the event. Bottled water in all bags was furnished by Monte Harrelson.
I was surprised to see eating indoors Nick Dunn, retired Kern County fire chief, and two other Delano High alumna who I remember from my teaching days —Sharon Fisher and Jana Horton being their maiden names.
I missed seeing two of the many event sponsors, longtime Delano High coach/athletic director Gerry Saunders coming all the way from Bakersfield to pick up meals and local retired FedEx driver Edd Cadena.
