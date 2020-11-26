James “Jim” Sevier, a Delano native who owns and operates Sevier’s Auto Supply, says he may be giving up his job as president of the Delano Historical Society — but not right away.
He became president of the Historical Society in 2002. Even before that date, he was a supporter of the historical organization for many years through donations, membership and advertising.
“I was asked numerous times to be a director and always said no, until I was told you only needed to go to one meeting one a quarter, nothing else," Sevier said.
“Then I was told I should be vice-president, same requirement, and I said OK again. I went to only about two meetings, the president quit and the directors told me I was now president. I have never done anything like this in my life, I said, but I’ll give it a shot. Then the secretary-park manager quit. Then the city quit helping fund us for a few years.
“Then it was me, Joe Fulmer and Dwain Smith maintaining and running the whole place with no money other than memberships.
“Since I have been president, we have made many repairs to our buildings. New roofs on all, all have been painted more than once in the 18 years, new canopy added between the school and office, two more buildings moved in, and a new porch on the Weaver House.
“We now have one employee, Alma Garza, to manage the museum and keep the park open six days a week (except in 2020) and a part-time maintenance man. I thank the city of Delano for all the help of funds to keep the museum open and the yard care.”
Sevier, whose family business is probably the longest such business to survive in Delano, having opened in 1939, said he has been driving the Historical Society’s 1937 Ford fire truck in most local parades with his daughter, Denise, since she was six months old.
Sevier’s Auto Supply has been advertising in the Harvest Holidays souvenir program since the 1950s and has had a part in most Harvest Holidays Tiny Tot pageants and in the Old Timers picnic at Heritage Park Museum. The business continues to donate to most school fundraisers.
Sevier’s Auto Supply was started by “our grandparents, Cecil and Marie Sevier, in 1939 in the 900 block of High Street and moved to the present locations in 1941," Sevier said. The original store burned down in 1989.
“I was born in Delano on August 22, 1951, moved to Bakersfield in 1965, and started working in the automotive business at service stations since 1967 and parts stores since 1972. I came to work with my father at Sevier’s Auto Supply in 1991 and myself and my brother, Don, acquired the store from our father in 1993, and in 2015 myself and son Jimmy are now running the store.
“I came to work for my dad in 1991 to help move into our new building that replaced the burned one. My son Jimmy started working at the store after high school and is the fourth generation Sevier in our auto parts business. We joined the CARQUEST group as an independent supplier of the CARQUEST brand in September of 2009."
For 25 years Sevier has been a member of Delano Elks Lodge and is a current board member, is a past president of Delano Kiwanis Club and has been a committee member for the Star Spangled Spectacular for Fourth of July celebrations, and is president of Delano Historical Society/Heritage Park Museum.
Sevier’s hobbies are fishing, target shooting, the Heritage Park Museum and casinos. In July 2014 he went on a five-day fishing trip to Canada sponsored by CARQUEST.
He attended Terrace Elementary, Cecil Avenue in Delano and then South High School in Bakersfield and some college business classes.
He has a son, Jimmy, and daughters Jennifer and Denise.
Sevier’s family has included grandmother Mabel “Weldon” Pattison and mother Billie Joan, Uncle Roy, Aunts Leona and Jean, who moved to Delano from Oklahoma in 1929, and a brother, Don, and son, Jimmy, still in Delano.
Coaches at each high school in Delano have gained board approval for the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Approved at Cecil E. Chavez High for football were head varsity coach Jesse Ortega, assistants Ilario Prieto, Art Gonzalez, Robert Mendoza, Alan Guinto and Larry Ronk, and volunteers Daniel Ronk, Andrew Veloria, Raul Alvizo, James Gorospe and Michael Cervantes.
For JV football, Tony Zarate is head coach with Rene Chavez an assistant and Manuel Huerta, Michael Walker,and Jayson Grijalva are all volunteer assistants.
Bryan Gonzalez is head frosh football coach with Jesse Hernandez a volunteer assistant.
Elden Ramos is head varsity volleyball coach, Maribel Etrata is the head JV volleyball and Selena Baldoz is frosh volleyball coach. George Mateo is a volunteer for volleyball.
Vanessa Hernandez is head cross country coach. Davina Avelar is cheer advisor and Claudia Tavarez the volunteer cheer advisor.
Eva Arambula of Earlimart, age 100, has passed away, it was announced at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church drive-up Mass.
For years I have seen her in her front seat at Mass before the pandemic. Her daughter, who cared for her for many years is Anita Elkins, who a few years back was a top student in a sophomore English class I taught at Delano High.
It’s been a couple of months but not too long since the Bakersfield Life magazine recognized many of Kern County’s top leaders/citizens under the age of 40.
A local person who was lauded, and deservedly so, was Abel Guzman, 33, the executive director of rural initiatives at Bakersfield College. I think that also includes heading the Delano College Center.
Before becoming executive director of rural initiatives at BC, Guzman, a Delano native and Delano High alumnus, was a part of Youth 2 Leaders, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring next-generation students have the opportunity to go to college.
Guzman attended UC Santa Barbara to study political science but after being part of an outreach event to introduce high school students to the UCSB campus, he said he felt inspired and wanted to bring outreach programs to Kern County.
Guzman worked four years at Cal State Bakersfield as an adviser and obtained his master’s degree in public administration. Then he started working as a program manager for adult education at BC.
Through his leadership efforts, BC has arranged for many classes in outlying Kern communities at the secondary level. The dual enrollment has especially blossomed at Delano’s Wonderful Prep Academy and in the three other high schools in Delano.
For a recent blood test I needed for my doctor to study my physical situation, I ran across in the office Takashi Kono, Delano High School Class of 1953, who I had not seen in years.
I recall that at DHS when I had questions about math or chemistry or physics that I would go searching for Takashi during the lunch period to gain knowledge from him on the subject.
His presence also brings to mind the late Jeannie Yonaki. Jeanne for years had been a “regular” attending the annual February Delano Sports Dinner.
One of some 50 sponsors of the dinner was Japanese Community of Delano, an organization that came to an end when Takashi and Jeannie were the only remaining members of the JCs.
The Delano history book reported the group sponsored an annual scholarship, helped sponsor the Delano Sports Dinner, supported a Little League team, donated a time clock for swimming and baseball dugouts to Delano High, co-sponsored the Delano Centennial Japanese Heritage program and hosted the Japanese wrestling team’s appearance in Delano.
