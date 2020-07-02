The graduation procedures for the three comprehensive high schools of the Delano Joint Union High School District have had the format changed.
The schools held virtual commencements June 3, 4 and 5. The school board voted 3-2 to have graduates with two persons each on their stadium floors for in-person graduations July 8 through 10.
The in-person plan has now been changed to a drive-thru for each high school — Robert F. Kennedy on July 8, Cesar E. Chavez on July 9 and Delano High on July 10.
The Delano High plan is for seniors to be notified of a time slot with the overall plan for some 330 graduates to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vehicles will enter the driveway on Norwalk Street and drive into the school stadium at the south end players’ entrance and stop under the scoreboard. There the senior at a mock stage area will receive a diploma and have pictures taken before continuing on the sidewalk and then exiting on Princeton Street.
Plans will be similar at Kennedy where the school’s parking lot in front of the administration building will be used, and at Chavez where the drive-thru will be in front of the cafeteria and auditorium buildings.
Delano City Council reviewed a city staff presentation in early June that outlined revisions for the city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. Steps are to be taken to close the gap between income and expenditures, and in January the Council will take another look at projections.
The city report on the “economic outlook” for the state showed that the governor’s May budget revision indicates a $54 billion budget deficit, 4.5 million unemployment claims,and an unemployment rate reaching 25 percent.
For the city of Delano the estimate is a revenue shortfall of $4.6 million. The April unemployment rate was 37.2 percent.
For the local economy, the city report declared that the economy was entering into a recession even prior to the impacts of COVID-19, and with that in mind, the city council approved a biennial budget. The pandemic has and will continue to significantly impact the economy for the next 12 to 18 months, related to the economy outlook in the packet provided the council.
In reducing the budget, council was guided by the principles of “keeping Delano safe, keeping Delano fiscally stable, and keeping Delano’s economy strong.”
The COVID-19 general fund impact is expected to be a revenue shortfall of about 13 percent with sales tax declining $2 million as the main effect. For the gas tax fund there is an anticipated shortfall of $219,627 or 9 percent.
Gov. Newsom’s May revised budget, which releases some inmates to mitigate the risk of spreading the disease within the facilities, will be a revenue loss of about $2.5 million or 22 percent for the Delano prison. The plan also would close Delano’s MCCF in June 2022.
Delano’s budget shortfall before recommended changes would be a $4.6 million deficit between projected revenues and projected expenditures.
To save slightly more than $1 million, the city will cut or reduce travel conference and training, limit overtime and make cuts in employee relations, community and downtown holiday promotions, professional technical, co-sponsorships, advertising, legal costs, dues and subscriptions, reserve police program, computer supplies, capital outlay, general supplies, repairs of maintenance, engineering services and IT support.
The personnel budget cuts will total about $618,000 and include positions in community service officers, recreation, planning and seasonal workers.
A hiring freeze projects a savings of $669,665. The city also expects to save on electricity costs by having facilities closed on Fridays, reducing overtime costs and gas emissions and providing extended hours to the public Monday through Thursday.
Even after implementing changes, the city would face a $2.7 million deficit. After six months of changes in the MCCF, there would be a $1.4 million deficit.
The city will continue to monitor city priorities, delay additional spending beyond the current budget, evaluate reserve levels and analyze revenue sources, and in January 2021 reassess the city’s financial position.
Girls residing in the Delano and McFarland high school districts who have a 2.5 or better grade average are eligible to take part in the fall Delano Harvest Holidays Queen scholarship program, but only the first dozen girls to notify the chairperson will be allowed to enter. If the “field” still needs candidates, the final day to enter is July 10.
Interested girls should email chairperson magarza1d@gmail.com.
A knock on the door was from neighbor Tere Vasquez, and I thanked her for giving me a bag of delicious fruit.
As I talked with her, I learned that her granddaughter, a senior at Cesar Chavez High in the fall, was among those contestants taking part in a virtual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program. The program was postponed from its in-person April 25 scheduled program.
I will have to check with two of my past Delano High newspaper editors, Liz (Velasco) Ramirez and Nicole (Villaruz) Ramirez, who are directors of the program.
They may give me information or more likely will supply The Record with full coverage.
By mail I received notification that Ricardo and Sumeet (Batth) Chavez are announcing the birth of their first child, Elyse Chavez, who was born May 9 and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.
Sumeet is currently Delano’s recreation department director and Ricardo is the city clerk.
In 1997, Sumeet was Delano’s Harvest Holidays Queen. I knew her as editor of the school newspaper I advised. She was also student body president and after a time attending UCLA, she enrolled at Bakersfield College where she was student body president.
Ricardo is also a Delano High graduate and a former Delano City Councilman. He initiated the mock trial program at Robert F. Kennedy High School, and the team has been very successful each year.
Congratulations to both parents, and I hope they are able to get some sleep in the coming weeks!
Speaking of sleep, I ran into former English student of mine, Angel Villalobos, on my return to a barber shop after three months. I was fortunate that my grandson handled barber duties for me in between the start of the pandemic and my return to my regular shop.
Angel reported that he and his wife, Jessica (Dinsing), are expecting twins in September. Jessica was in my school newspaper class and was the 2001 Harvest Holidays Queen. She was also a standout three-sport athlete at Delano High, and she and Angel both teach at Kennedy.
Jessica’s mom, the former Alex Gomez, was a freshman English student of mine several years back. Jessica’s dad, Rudy Dinsing, was a star wrestler for Delano and a top defensive end whose finest game may have been charging into Mt. Whitney’s star quarterback Bobby Daniels for sack after sack in Delano’s 32-8 upset of Whitney in 1976.
Though Angel, a former freshman English student of mine, probably favored soccer as a sport, his best memory may have been his 50-yard touchdown run with a minute left in the game that earned Delano a 28-21 win over Granite Hills to decide the league championship in 2003.
I have been asked often about Popeye’s opening at the corner of Cecil Avenue and Princeton Street, and my last phone call from Henry Mendez reported it was a “go.”
About once a month I used to stock up on Kong’s vegetable chow mein and rice and shrimp, devouring that menu for a week. But a sign on Kong’s door indicates it’s closed, and a few weeks back someone told me that Kong’s was closing for good and that another business wanted to renovate the building and open a steakhouse.
I have not, however, learned of any verification of that story that I was told.
All over town I see people either walking or jogging to stay in shape. It used to be that many took advantage of the facilities at local middle schools, but those grounds remain closed.
For those who enjoy playing tennis, the lock on the gate keeps those from playing on the three city courts on Jefferson Street. Of the high schools, only Delano High’s courts have been opened in the past, but they remain closed, so aspiring high school tennis players and those who have graduated and moved on still have no chance to keep in shape on the courts. Golf is “open” to the public, and tennis is just a little less of a danger in this pandemic.
My neighbor, Mario Vasquez, truly must have a good heart. About a month ago as we talked using social distancing, he told me of the names of his two dogs. One’s name is “Alley,” and he asked me if I knew why he gave the dog that name. I had no idea. He said his yard man a long time ago had found the dog abandoned in the alley, and Mario made the adoption!
Gov. Newsom’s suggestion that classrooms can open by spacing students six feet apart and potentially following a practice of one student group attending two days, the other students attending two days, and Friday being virtual for all students, must mean he has not been in a classroom in a long time!
During my subbing at Delano High and conversations with other teachers, including my sixth grade teaching daughter, the average class was about 36 students, sitting at individual desks or at tables for two.
I don’t believe that splitting in half 36 students would come close to achieving acceptable social distancing. Delano High has an additional problem as the school with the most students riding buses to and from campus. With three students in a seat, that would take three bus trips to have just one student in a seat, and that does not take care of the problem of students being too close even with one in a seat.
Another of Newsom’s suggestions was to stagger classes. I have no knowledge of how that would or could work.
I also wonder: what if a student riding a bus to school two days a week had a class that was offered during a certain time period that the student also had to attend that class on a different two days of the week. If the student was a bus rider, the day the student was present for just one class would mean the student would have to find sanctuary for the rest of that day before the student could ride the bus home.
Maybe I should correspond with the governor to determine if he has an answer to that problem!
My guestimate is that unless a full opening is allowed, then it is likely that all classes will be “virtual” in the fall.
