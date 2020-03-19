Delano High School’s new head football coach, the 29th since the school began football in 1918, is Frank Gonzales. All three high schools' head football coaches have graduated from Delano High (Jesse Ortega at Cesar Chavez and Mario Millan at Robert F. Kennedy). Gonzales will be facing his fellow alumni during the fall 2020 non-league season.
Earlier this month he met for the first time with about 60 student athletes who will form the bulk of the fall’s varsity and JV teams.
Gonzales told the gathering that he had already met with coaches, including the zero period coaches, Mario Abundez and Sergio Barajas.
Abundez has been DHS’s head coach and Barajas had been head coach at Chavez previously and two years ago was defensive coordinator for Delano before taking last year off from coaching.
Gonzales told the gathering that he was born in Delano of a mom from Earlimart and a dad from Wasco.
The two-time all-league center for Delano, who also played defense for the Tigers, told the team that as a sophomore, his team was 0-10 but improved each year after that. He graduated from Delano High in 1986 and then played at Bakersfield College and finished his education at Cal State Bakersfield.
Originally he considered teaching, said Gonzales, but in 1995 he joined the Bakersfield Police Department and has moved up to the rank of sergeant.
“I started coaching kindergarten flag football with my son and then coached North of the River sixth, seventh and eighth graders, and then Golden Empire football for eight years.” He said he was offensive line coach for Garces Memorial High School from 2010 to 2013 and offensive line coach at Bakersfield College from 2014 to 2019.
Gonzales said that as he nears retirement from police work, he saw the opportunity at Delano High to be a head coach at his alma mater. He is undaunted despite the Tigers’ 16-game losing streak spanning a season and a half. “I’ve watched films of last year — you weren’t a bad team. It’s going to depend upon how you react to adversity.”
His father, Frank Sr., spent 10 to 15 years coaching Delano Patriots youth football, he said. The elder Gonzales in 1982 became an assistant coach at Delano High and was there for several years into the 1990s.
Gonzales has tabbed Barajas as defensive coordinator. Assistants will include his own brother, Jason, as an offensive assistant, Abundez, Michael Chavez, Raudel Rojas Jr., Chris Rivas and Gonzales Sr.
Aviel Menchaca, Ramon Marquez and Jose (Pino) Lopes will direct the JV team with the freshman coaches to return intact — Jesus Pulido, Tony Wright and Ramon and Giovanni Ayon.
“We will use a spread formation on offense with personnel groupings. We want to spread the field. How the game plays out will dictate the groupings as well as how much running and passing there will be,” he said.
“I’m into mental toughness,” he told the football prospects. “Success will be measured for your team when ten years from now you return to the campus and we see that you have become a good person who is well disciplined.”
Gonzales promised, “We will be the most prepared team, a physical team, and will smack people in the mouth. We will attack on offense, attack on defense and attack on special teams. We want to focus on getting better every single day. I have given the coaches the standards we want to achieve. We want to pursue excellence in everything we do. First and foremost, you are student athletes — note which word came first.”
“How prepared you are in the classroom, at practice and in film sessions is very important. Our culture is about accountability to yourself and to your teammates. There is going to be some adversity. I don’t like those who try something — just do it. To be a student athlete you got to do the work. Just control the controllables. My rules are simple: be on time which means at least five minutes early. You are only on time if you are early. Listen and work your tail off.”
Gonzales said he did not talk about goals but rather standards. For an offensive line to meet that standard, he said there should be no sacks, no penalties and at least 150 rushing yards.
The first step in learning the new offense and defense will be the two school weeks before Memorial Day, but he understands that the coronavirus situation may alter that plan.
As a final note he told the team, “My mantra this year is that we keep choppin’ wood to get that tree down.”
°°°
Senior Rodolfo Silva, physical education instructor and coach Shauna Gravelle have been announced as Student and Staff Member of the Month, respectively, at Delano High.
Silva has been president of Spanish Club two of his four years in the organization. He has played four years on the boys’ tennis team, which has won three straight league titles. A yearbook staffer for two years and the son of Rodolfo and Obdulia, Silva plans to study aviation at San Jose State.
Gravelle is the head girls’ basketball coach and girls’ golf coach for Delano High. Principal Rene Ayon lauded her for innovation and technology she has used in the physical education program. She recently involved students in her classes in a dance performance as an assembly for students.
°°°
Senior Laura Arciga was named Most Outstanding Contributor for the Delano High varsity girls’ basketball team. Junior Mia Madrigal gained the Tiger Leadership Award and junior Natalie Padron received the Most Improved Award for the Lady Tigers.
Coach Shauna Gravelle dubbed each squad member with a title. Recognized were Arciga, most dedicated; Jasmine Contreras, sparkplug award; Nicole Bonifacio, most exciting; Dulce Ortiz, practice how you play; Kaitlyn Grijalva, diabolical defender award; Padron, best attitude; Mya Garcia, most mighty; Yaninn Garcia, team player; Madrigal, most complete; Maritza Perez, most determined; and Alondra Carrasco, most motivated.
Arciga and Madrigal were both chosen second-team all-league.
For Delano JV girls, Lorena Nunez was named most improved, Rosalynn Cantorna the leadership award recipient, and Sadie Villarreal, most committed.
Athena Permejo was most committed for the freshman girls and Angelina Duran the most improved.
°°°
The Delano Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees approved Stacey Grounds as a science teacher at Robert F. Kennedy and Katrina Badilla as an English teacher at Kennedy, both for the 2020-21 school year.
The board accepted the resignation of Deanne Sanchez as director of special education.
The board accepted several donations from Wonderful Giving, including $500 each to the Cesar Chavez Titan band account, the Chavez Titan boys tennis club, the Chavez Titan baseball account and Bianka Rios’ special education class. An additional $1,000 was approved for the Titan projects fund.
Delano High received a $500 donation from Styrotek Inc. to the Delano High baseball program and from STRR a $500 donation to the baseball team.
The board also approved the new district school calendar for the coming school year.
