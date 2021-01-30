Delano High School’s Class of 1965 is the latest group to be affected by COVID-19 as the class postponed its scheduled April class reunion until Oct. 16.
Although a vaccine for the virus is being distributed in the coming months, there is uncertainty that still exists and is affecting other class reunions in Delano plus community events such as the Distinguished Young Women’s scholarship program, the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, Delano’s Relay for Life, Delano Youth Foundation’s takeout barbecue that is replacing February’s annual Sports Dinner, and a myriad of other events.
I am certain that high schools and middle schools are also in the wait-and-see situation regarding spring events and graduations.
The Class of 1965 is one which I am familiar with because I had many of its members when I taught high school English in Delano and before that taught many of them as seventh graders at Delano’s Cecil Avenue School before I was drafted at the close of the 1959-60 school year.
Cheryl Brunk Bird may be reached at pates1@sbcglobal.net, or call her at 559-224-6969 or write her at 4290 N 5th Street, Fresno, CA 93726. Apparently she has taken on the thankless job of leading class reunion plans.
Because she was not aware of my email address, she sent me a list of members of her class who have died and a list about twice that in length of “lost” class members.
In Ramblings I will pass along in coming issues some of the “lost” class members with hopes that a class member or friend will know of their whereabouts and pass on to Cheryl needed information.
Some class members who are “lost” are Jim Abbott, Benjamin Agcaoili, Fidenzio Alonzo, Lily Alvarez, Richard Anderson, Henry Ayon, Tessie Ayson, Ginger Barnard, James Bicknell, Lealga Bonner, Michael Branscum, Gail Brewer, Joe Cambosa, Glen Cantrell, John Cato, Richard Chanley, Carolyn Clark, Bob Crochram, Jeanette Daniels, Kay Dodson, Priscilla Domingo, Sheran Kaye Dunn, Tommy Escobia and Joyce Eskew.
°°°
Monte Marshal is a good friend of mine who graduated from Delano High in 1952 and preceded me as editor-in-chief of the high school Live Wire newspaper. He later coached the Delano Rotary Club Little League team with me and heads the Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame committee, which I hosted monthly until the pandemic set in. Monte is a graduate of the USC School of Pharmacy and for many years attended all USC football home games.
I had requested through Hall of Fame committeeman Jerva Winn that I be supplied with information on Johnny White, a 1960 Delano High graduate who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. Jerva called Monte who has an imposing list of contacts made through the Hall of Fame committee.
Monte informed me that he had a note on his long list of candidates that White had died. I had informed my Athletic Hall of Fame friend Ron Suggs, now living in Kansas, that I had three former DHS graduates as “possible” to address the Delano Sports Dinner, since White must have gone through some racism during his time as a star DHS athlete, then at UCLA, and maybe on the “route” to his earning a doctorate degree and becoming superintendent of the Mullholland School District in Los Angeles.
Suggs told me that White was the most articulate of my suggested persons and would be a great speaker. Suggs had heard him speak at the funeral of the late Lorene Hill. I am unsure if Ron was a classmate of Lorene’s or just knew her husband, Ruben (Ruby) Hill, former DHS athletic star, retired city fireman and longtime Delano councilman. It may be that Hill and Suggs as sprint stars had overlapped in their years at Delano High. Anyway, if Ruben hears about this, give me a call at 725-8803 to verify about White because Ron was unaware of White’s passing.
White graduated the spring that I left for the military, but I do recall that he moved from halfback to quarterback in one week and led DHS to its only victory in school history over Bakersfield High in football. White once held the DHS record of 14.5 in the high hurdles, starred in other track events and started on the basketball team.
I don’t recall him being very big, but he went on to play running back for UCLA. From there I lost track of him.
Now back to Monte Marshal! He gave ma a two-page sheet years back titled “A Salute to a Delano Military Hero.” He was describing Delano High 1963 graduate Richard Dunn, whose parents were welder Oscar and Pearl Dunn of Delano. Richard was adopted at birth in 1945 and went on to Delano High, where he took part in football and baseball.
Dunn’s “collection” of decorations from the military include two distinguished flying crosses, three purple hearts, a silver star, two bronze stars and 63 battle ribbons — and there are more, Monte related.
Most were earned during a year and a half of duty in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. After 13 years in the military, he retired and now resides in Alabama, said Monte.
Monte said Dunn invited him to a summer reunion of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association in San Diego in 2010 and that Major Dunn was the center of attention as one of the group commanders of Charlie Company, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. Monte said that Dunn’s Huey was shot down five times and on his second tour two Cobra attack helicopters were shot down. Each time Dunn was able to maneuver his helicopter back to safety without casualties.
Said Monte, “The reminiscing, war stories, tall tales and mock derision these veteran pilots engaged in was very stimulating and stirred up great memories of military banter and humor during my own military service.” Monte, by the way, worked as a pharmacist under his late father, Harold, and worked at many pharmacies in Delano and Bakersfield before his retirement. Monte after high school served in the paratroopers and even after his service went with a group of retired paratroopers on “jumps” over a different part of the world each year.
Monte related that when a new commander had taken over Dunn’s unit, it was early in Dunn’s first Vietnam deployment and that the new commander wanted to go out as Dunn’s co-pilot on his first day on the job. Taking intense enemy ground fire, Dunn’s UH-1 Huey was hit, and the major was wounded and later died. The event weighed heavily on Dunn’s mind and at first he did not want to pilot a helicopter again, but he was ordered by his exec officer to go right back out on another mission.
The major who had died had a very young daughter back in the U.S., but her mother re-married and rarely mentioned her father. In later years the daughter became a mother of daughters of her own and became more curious about her father, who she only knew had died in Vietnam. On the computer she found information on the helicopter unit her dad was to have commanded.
About three years later Dunn began to correspond with the woman, and she was urged to attend the San Diego reunion, which she did and was the center of attention. “It was touching to see the interaction between these crusty Vietnam pilots and the daughter of their short-term commander. She informed me (said Dunn) that this event was very meaningful and was helping her emotional healing. She seemed to interact with these men as if they were her surrogate father figures.”
When he returned to Fort Lewis, Wash., after his second Vietnam tour of duty in 1971, Dunn was the most decorated soldier on that post of about 40,000 troops.
Monte visited Dunn at Fort Lewis, and once when Dunn left the room, his wingman from Lindberg Field told Monte that pilots who flew as Dunn’s wingmen probably owed their lives to his leadership and courage under fire. The friend, named Lach, said Dunn was the most utterly fearless flight leader he had ever served under and exhibited superb courage and optimism on every mission.
Monte, by the way, said he would like to visit Dunn again in Alabama where he had visited once before.
°°°
Don Elkins, a 1950 Delano High graduate and 2011 inductee into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, has died, reports my friend, Jerva Winn.
Don played blocking back on Ray Frederick’s single-wing teams. After serving in the Air Force, he returned to Delano and Jerva and I even recall Don engaging in contact drills with the Delano football team to get in shape for playing at Porterville College for two seasons.
Don was also a basketball player for DHS and played baseball. Years later he was a member of Tom Hocking’s “Hocking’s Heroes” softball team, still playing an infield position.
In lieu of flowers, persons may give to their favorite charity. One could be the Delano Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
