DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming

DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well.
There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined by two male contestants, in the show 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Delano High School auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Girls taking part are Nevaeh Faith Minel and Kaelynn Hernandez, both of Delano High; Esmeralda Rodriguez and Arianna Miranda, both of Robert F. Kennedy High; Jadyn Lopez and Alexis Lou Manangen, both of Cesar Chavez High; and Analyssa Alonzo and Megan Hankins, both of Wonderful Prep Academy.
Boys taking part are Elijah Guzman of Cesar Chavez High and Julian Hernandez of McFarland High.
Candidate photos will be displayed at Leslie’s Flower Shop.
Show leaders are Liz Morris, Delisa Gallego and Octavio Nunez with several other local people assisting in particular areas. At a festival meeting, Morris said that committee plaques, flowers and sashes have been donated.
Tickets will be on sale for $10 both at the door and at the Chamber of Commerce in advance until Thursday.
The first official event of the festival is the Tiny Tots event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Park.
Chairperson April Gonzales says there are 22 contestants who will have a run-through the day prior to the event. Admission at the gate will be $5 on the day of the event.
Luis Pulido of All State Insurance is funding the purchase of crowns and sashes.
Sevier’s Auto Supply is a Gold sponsor of the event with a $1,000 donation, and Hall Ambulance Service is a Bronze sponsor that gave a $500 donation.
Claribel Gutierrez, the Harvest Festival president, announced that Lori Guzman will be co-chair of the “pop up” and that Scott Mejia of the Delano Elks will prepare chicken and chili beans for the Royalty and Grand Marshal barbecue scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Memorial Park entrance area.
A directors’ meeting was planned Sept. 7 immediately after the Delano City Council meeting, at which festival directors were to ask the council for a co-sponsorship of the Oct. 8 festival parade set to start at 10 a.m. downtown at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets.
A handful of directors met with a Police Department official who said PD records indicated that Harvest has never paid for police duty at the Harvest Grand Parade.
Because of that information, directors decided not to approach the City Council. The city, however, has proposed a fee for a permit for more than $1,000, which Harvest directors say is greater than the $75 they say was declared for the parade before the pandemic.
•••
Several major expenditures were expected to be approved at the Sept. 6 City Council meeting.
The council was expected to award $1,062,920 to Bowman Asphalt Inc. for street pavement resurfacing and rehabilitation.
Awarding was also expected to Electric Motor Shop Inc. of Visalia for $53,559.28 for a facility lighting retrofit project.
The Delano City Council also was expected to act on establishing a “no truck parking at any time” zone for both sides of Albany Street from 1,400 feet south of its intersection with Woollomes Avenue north to its intersection with County Line Road.
Recommended was approval of purchase of two vacant lots from Presidio JJR Quail Run for $230,000 for city use as a water treatment plant site for Well 12. A consultant service agreement with Provost and Pritchard for engineering services for $397,000 was expected to gain council approval. Another contract for $166,224 for various street pavement application of rejuvenating seal project to Talley Oil Inc. was also expected to gain approval.
•••
Delano Elks Lodge on Sept. 12 was to launch its Monday Night football gatherings.
For Elks children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren there is a scholarship available and open starting this month.
Though the Elks Dallas Night on Oct. 1 is sold out, there's a waiting list for those interested, in case a ticket becomes available.
The next Elks bingo night is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The Elks continue to look for sponsors for several nights. Persons may call the lodge office, 661-725-8523, or Louis Pandol for more information.
•••
The Delano City Council is inviting community residents who have an interest in city government to apply and serve on the planning commission, retirement committee, citizen review committee, board of appeals and police liaison board subject to any vacancies.
Applications are available online at www.cityofdelano.org under the City Clerk tab. People may also call 661-721-3300 for more information.
•••
Delano High’s football game at Bakersfield’s North High brought many memories of the community’s past.
Former Record and Californian writer Alex Edillor, who once edited the Delano High newspaper I advised, was there to watch and spoke with many of the officials whom he knew from his officiating days.
Driving a golf cart to the DHS side of the field to speak with DHS athletic director Albino Duran and hoops coach Aaron Estrada was Ruby Hill IV. His late dad was a star athlete at DHS and Ruby IV also played sports for DHS one season.
He says he is now the North trainer and co-head basketball coach for boys. His grandpa, longtime Delano Councilman and fireman Ruben (Ruby) Hill, is known to numerous Delanoans; on this night, Delano’s George (JJ) Inguito returned kickoffs 89 and 90 yards for touchdowns. I mention this because I believe Ruben has a school record 98-yard kickoff return.
Also viewing the action was former Delanoan and footballer Ron Carter, now residing in Bakersfield but for many years a follower of the Tigers, and Nick Guzman, head basketball coach at Cesar E. Chavez High School.
•••
Mailing of Delano water bills was accompanied by a listing of 2022 fall activities of the city's recreation department.
Movie Night on Friday is “Lightyear” with “Minions Rise” on Oct. 21 and “Sea Beast” on Nov. 18. The movies will be shown at the 11th Avenue Community Center at 200 W. 11th Ave. with no charge.
Trunk or Treat is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at 1015 11th Ave. in front of City Hall. There is no charge.
Winter camp for a $50 fee will take place Dec. 12-22 at the 11th Avenue Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tennis lessons instructed by Marah Pinquian and Sara Vargas are offered Saturdays at no charge at the Jefferson Tennis Courts, 436 Jefferson St. Ages 8-12 are taught at 8 a.m., ages 13-17 at 9 a.m., and ages 18 and older at 10 a.m.
There is open gym youth basketball for ages 13-17 Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the 11th Avenue Community Center. Play is free.
•••
Cesar Chavez High girls tennis coach Frank Garay reported to me on a 7-2 girls’ win over Shafter and a 9-0 victory over McFarland as the girls seek to repeat last fall’s South Sequoia League championship.
In singles, Mailee Francisco, Kavanpreet Kaur, Liauni Ando, Samantha Valdez and Clarissa Castrejon were all winners for CC.
