Megan Garza Reyna was crowned queen of the 74th annual Delano Harvest Holidays.
The queen received a $1,000 scholarship, and Miss Talent and Scholastic Achievement Award winners were announced, earning $300 for both.
Susana Maria Gonzalez, a student at Robert F. Kennedy High School, was the first princess and gained $700, as well as winning the Miss Interview portion of the show.
Second runner-up was Isabel Lara Garcia, a McFarland High senior, who gained the Top Fundraiser award and the Miss Congeniality title.
Other contestants were Tiffany Caridad Zamora, a Delano High senior who won the Miss Photogenic title, and Kennedy student Ithzel Duran Nunez.
The five-member court will appear in the Oct. 4 Kiddie Parade and Oct. 5 Grand Parade and then be honored along with the Grand Marshals at the Oct. 5 annual Queen’s/Grand Marshal barbecue at Memorial Park. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the event.
°°°
Nov. 1 is the target date for Delano Regional Medical Center to receive word from the state to affiliate to Adventist Health.
After that approval, the local hospital will have to await approval of the California Department of Public Health to approve a name change from DRMC to Adventist Health Delano.
During the spring, directors of the local hospital district agreed with a consultant’s recommendation that affiliation was the best path for DRMC.
The affiliation will allow the local hospital facility to provide additional services to the community, said Matthew Cauthron, marketing director for DRMC.
One of the additional services will be to provide free appointment transportation within the city limits through partnership with Delano Area Rapid Transit to pick up and return home patients.
Cauthron reported that DRMC is sponsoring a breast cancer awareness event Oct. 12 at the corner of Jefferson Street and 12th Avenue.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a free farmers’ market, different organizations which provide community resources and an opportunity for a free mammogram for uninsured residents.
°°°
The next meeting of the Delano Community Alliance organization is planned for Oct. 1.
The meeting at the Delano College Center of Bakersfield College is sponsored by BC.
°°°
Upon the start of the new fiscal year in July, Matt Cauthron, as chairman of the Delano Chamber of Commerce, was succeeded by Sylvia Soto. Cauthron is now the immediate past chairman.
°°°
Seniors at local high schools may complete at enf.elks.org/mvs an application for the Most Valuable Student Scholarship sponsored by the Elks National Foundation.
The deadline to apply, according to Delano Elks Lodge secretary and lodge scholarship chairman Anthony (Tonky) Zaninovich, is Nov. 5.
Delano Elks in mid-December will again sponsor the Hoop Shoot for local youngsters. Winners from Delano-area schools will compete in the following age groups: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 for both boys and girls.
The basketball free throw shooting will take place in the Delano High School north gym.
Brian Franks is chairman of the event
°°°
The 11th annual Delano High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction and dinner has been slated for June 13, 2020, at Delano High.
Later this fall the Hall of Fame committee will unveil its list of future inductees.
°°°
A Celebration of Life service for the late Lowell Syers has been planned for 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the First Assembly of God Church at 2222 9th Ave. in Delano.
Syers, who grew up in Delano and competed in athletics at Delano High School, was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in June but could not be present for the event due to a medical condition that claimed his life in July.
°°°
Even though a Delano High School reunion on Oct. 19 at the DoubleTree in Bakersfield is listed for graduates of 1956, 1957, 1958 and 1959, any other classmates who wish to attend are also beckoned to the event.
Even though the Sept. 15 deadline for RSVP has passed, those who wish to attend are requested to call Mike Turner, cell 661-33-0145, or home, 661-587-3919, as soon as possible.
The DoubleTree is located at 3100 Camino Del Rio in Bakersfield, phone 661-323-7111.
Classes will be welcome at the Hospitality Room from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. On Oct. 19, registration is from 5:30 to 6 p.m., a photo booth is set for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., a meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Dancing to the Rhythm Kings is slated 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The cost for the reunion night is $85.
°°°
The Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation is still seeking members for 2019. Those who mail in a $25 annual membership before Dec. 15 will be listed in the printed program for the mid-winter annual Sports Dinner at the Delano Elks Club.
Checks to Delano Youth Foundation may be mailed to Delano Youth Foundation, PO Box 135, Delano, CA 93215.
Foundation directors at the September board meeting voted a donation to Delano High cheerleader Britzenia Reyes to represent her school and community in the United Spirit Association participation in the Rome New Year’s parade.
Directors recommended a date for the event and are awaiting word if the Elks Lodge and chefs are available that day.
The speaker will be Mario Millan, who during the day is superintendent of the Richgrove School District and afternoons/evenings is head football coach at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
Directors are seeking sponsors of the 56th annual Sports Dinner who each pay $150 to have a sign posted at the Elks Club dinner and receive four free tickets to the dinner. Advertisements in the printed program vary from $25 to $100.
Stu and Joan Collins are contacting past sponsors and many of the advertisers. The remainder of advertisers and donors of raffle prizes are being contacted by other directors who include president David Amaya, Roy Bonita, David Turnipseed, Louis Pandol, Gilbert Martinez Jr., Eddie Espitia, Ginda Adkins, Jerva Winn, Richard Torrez, Lucio Gonzales, Matthew Cauthron, Gina Lopez, Jay Tamsi, Gary Girard and Linda Muldrow.
Directors at the next meeting will also vote for the Person(s) of the Year to be revealed at the annual dinner.
°°°
The registration deadline is Oct. 4 for teams entered in the adult women’s fall volleyball league. The $200 league fee is due upon registration. Teams are guaranteed eight games.
The league begins play Oct. 30.
