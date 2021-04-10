DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano golf course operates through pandemic, eyes future

One of the few recreational activities available to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic has been golf.
The Delano Public Golf Course, following restrictions outlined by the Kern County Public Health Department for all Kern County courses, continued operation with all guidelines followed closely.
Delano’s only tennis courts open to the public are at Delano High, which joined the other two high schools in locking gates. Three city courts at Jefferson Park have also been locked.
High school courts are used for high school practices this spring, but are closed after the practices.
With the three Delano schools and McFarland using the Delano Public Golf Course as home site for matches this spring — for both boys and girls teams — the Delano course is getting plenty of use.
Delano course managers Napoleon Madrid and Merlin Sorbito say they have and will continue to closely follow health department restrictions until those restrictions are lifted. Some other courses in Kern have loosened their restrictions.
It has been a challenge, Madrid noted, seeing that health department mandates are followed and at the same time reminding golfers of the course rules and golf etiquette.
It has been especially difficult explaining to new players that health restrictions and course rules must be followed and that golf, although fun, should not be an activity that becomes a social event for a group of players.
Madrid noted that the Delano course is only a nine-hole course. “We cater to recreational golfers who want to enjoy golf without spending all day. We want them to know the basics and the correct approach when they go to an 18-hole course — that they are prepared for the challenge.
Madrid, Sorbito and golfers look forward to the lifting of restrictions and the return of some of the golf tournaments that were traditionally held in the past.
Madrid says he looks forward to the return of tournaments and hopes the first one can be the St. Mary’s Church fundraiser for the church’s 100-year anniversary, originally set in April of 2020 but canceled when the pandemic began.
In the meantime, the course is still open to the public with reminders that golf rules and etiquette and restrictions of the health department remain in place.
°°°
Do you really enjoy cooking?
If the answer is NO, take advantage of what the Elks Lodge and Delano Lions Club are offering.
The Elks began in March and plan to continue meal takeouts during the week.
To check on dates and meal types of the Elks, call Anthony (Tonky) Zaninovich, 858-8010; Joan Collins, 725-1549; or Barbara Lingenfelter, 725-8523.
Delano Elks Lodge for $30 is selling a big chunk of tri-tip and large pan of rice pilaf. To reserve yours, call Pearl Rivera, 725-5750, or Henrietta Ruiz, 720-9269.
°°°
Now that Easter is past, Harvest Holidays is expected to launch plans for the fall 2021 event in Delano under the leadership of president Claribel Gutierrez.
A core of six women handled almost all pre-planning last fall, so anyone wishing to lend a hand is encouraged to take part. Contact Claribel, Barbara Mejia, or Annette Salim, or call me (Gary Girard) at 725-8803.
Before the close of the current school year, current junior girls wishing to take part in the summer practices leading up to the fall Harvest Holidays queen show should notify of their interest any director as soon as possible.
°°°
Board members of the Delano Joint Union High School District are waiting for clearance from health officials before making a decision on whether to return students to the classrooms before the close of the school year.
Some at-risk students can return to the classroom. Next up would be seniors who could be prepared for completion of requirements for graduation.
The district is considering a plan to bring back half the seniors in the morning and half in the afternoon. Students needing bus transportation would be brought to the campuses in “shifts,” and that’s why the first morning classes would not start until well after 9 a.m.
The district is also considering an in-person graduation with each senior allowed two guests and the three persons — the grad and guests — in pods spread out on the field. Nobody would be seated in the stands.
If the above plan is not followed, then a drive-thru graduation as followed last year would be in place.
°°°
Individuals, organizations and businesses that might wish to fund scholarships for deserving Delano High School seniors are being sought.
Head DHS counselor Sandra Oropeza said that anyone interested may call her at 720-4133. She needs to finish by May 1 assembling scholarship donors so deserving seniors can be recognized at the senior awards assembly in May.
°°°
Over the last month I have had the opportunity to speak to several people with Delano High ties.
I had a long conversation with Nicole Villaruz-Ramirez, starting with plans for the Distinguished Young Women program in Delano, which she is co-chair with Elizabeth Velasco-Ramirez. Both were editors-in-chief of the Delano High Live Wire during their prep days when I was advisor.
Jay Tamsi, long ago a freshman English student of mine, called one afternoon as he was on the road in another busy day. He is co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber.
He described a “normal” day of travel and meetings in coordinating tons of activities of both groups. I have been keeping him up to date on activities of the Delano Youth Foundation, handing notes most Sunday mornings to his dad, Jim, at Mass services so that Jay can keep up with the Youth Foundation of which he is also a director.
The real focus of his call, said Jay, was to inform me that soon he and other leaders of Philippine Weekend will gather to determine if there will be such a celebration in mid- or late October and if so, how it will be modified from the summer celebrations of past years.
°°°
The Youth Foundation after its April 9 noon takeout meal fundraiser will have its next regular directors meeting on Monday, April 19.
At that time directors will learn from co-treasurers Brenda Perry-Reed and Ginda Adkins who were the final sponsors for the takeout and how the group’s treasury stands so that a 2021 budget can be adopted, leading off with two scholarships at each of the three Delano public high schools.
°°°
Even though I have been retired from the Delano High teaching staff for 20 years, I still receive requests from some cheerleaders (a program which I assist with some fundraisers) to provide a letter of recommendation.
A request recently came from Jessica Beltran, who was a freshman cheerleader and selected for this school year as well but never had an opportunity to cheer.
She is applying for University of Alaska, which she says will be a good fit for her. She also has relatives in that state.
Jessica has raised her grades in the last two years and in December won the high school division of the Delano Kiwanis Club essay contest.
