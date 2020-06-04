Delano’s City Council, like government entities and other groups throughout the nation, are facing a multitude of problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Delano Council has a special meeting today scheduled with city staff to consider possible cutbacks in various areas.
City income has been affected by a major drop in sales tax revenue. The gas tax and other revenue areas have also been affected, and the property tax payment has been delayed by Kern County.
City Councilwoman Grace Vallejo, who contacted me on another city matter, said the city still has to make payroll, provide services and must take a long look at city revenues and staff recommendations.
Vallejo had called in regard to a recent Ramblings item that the city had purchased the old First United Methodist Church property.
“Not so,” said Vallejo. The city was approached by owners in regard to the property, but that was prior to the pandemic. She said the city, when approached, had considered the purchase to preserve the city landmark and to use some of the building for offices.
The present church at 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street was built in 1926, and an education building behind the church was added in 1953.
Now the city will either scrap plans to consider purchase of the property or delay it.
“Under present conditions, I could not support a purchase,” said Vallejo. The city manager with staff input will give a report related to the property.
Another problem the city faces is with three private prisons — in Delano, Shafter, and Taft — which under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s position should all be closed within the next two or three years.
Vallejo reported that the city of Delano is currently losing about $100,000 a month on the Delano MCCF, which is being covered from its general fund.
Because the governor has determined that some prisoners can be released early, the city has a shortfall because it receives a certain amount of money for each individual housed at the prison.
The California Department of Corrections has a contract with the city that requires that the number of staff members at the prison must remain the same, regardless of the number of prisoners housed.
When, or if, the prison closes, there will be a loss of approximately 80 jobs.
The city, like all Kern County cities, is working closely with Kern County officials. Through the CARES Act, the federal government is providing funds to counties, which for Delano means a $1.8 million allocation.
“But to receive the funds,” said Vallejo, “we must submit our expenses affected by the coronavirus under the guidelines established by the federal government.”
She reported that Delano, among many cities, is going to request from the state direct financial help because of the effects of the pandemic. “We hope to get some direct funding for our loss of revenues.”
The city is about a month behind the usual plan of reviewing the city budget and considering changes, taking into account all the effects of the pandemic.
Delano’s City Hall, which has been closed to the public while employees continue to work, has put into effect a Monday through Thursday opening from noon to 5 p.m. The full schedule and added instructions are posted on the City Hall doors. The public is requested to wear masks upon entering the building.
On the “good” side, Vallejo said that the mayor, city manager and herself had been invited by Max Bacerra, a representative for the new owner of the old Stardust Lanes on Ellington Street, to meet him via zoom.
The new owner, who has businesses in several cities, told city leaders that he plans to remodel the building and to rent spaces in the facility. A sign on the building for months has indicated that a grocery store will be a part of the tenants.
“Our city was grateful that he wanted to invest in our community,” said Vallejo.
°°°
With the Delano Joint Union High School District trustees voting to allow an in-person graduation at the three public high schools, the three principals and their staffs have had to develop a plan for the graduates and their two guests.
Delano High Principal Rene Ayon and his staff may have the biggest challenge since the parking space outside the school stadium is much smaller than that at Cesar E. Chavez High School, where Uriel Robles is principal, and Robert F. Kennedy High, where Dolores Rodriguez is principal.
Staff members must determine the actual day of the event, the start time, when gates will be opened, if seating will be assigned or on a first-come basis, and how to keep graduates and attendees six feet apart from others.
°°°
In the United States, there have been many protests about closures of businesses and many restrictions. My grandson, Connor Carson, who has a semester left to complete his studies at USC, had two interesting communications in the last month with students from European nations.
One friend from Germany noted that on Easter Sunday, his family had two outside guests — not sure if relatives or friends — and because neighbors were “whistleblowers,” the police entered the residence, found the pair who did not reside there and fined each $1,000.
Another friend was in his native Spain and often frequented the local grocery store. One day, he took a different route home and was stopped by police and fined $1,000 for not using the shortest route home.
I don’t know how Americans would respond to such tight restrictions, but I guess that countries with tight restrictions in place will be more likely to quickly be back to normal than the United States where a large share of the public is unwilling to follow tight rules.
°°°
One Delano High class of 2021 senior has notified me of her intention to take part in the virtual Delano Harvest Holidays queen show. Any other girl within the boundaries of the Delano Joint Union High and McFarland Unified school districts may call me at 725-8803.
There is also a plan to possibly have a Grand Marshal, possibly a Grand Marshal/Queen take-out barbecue, and some type of “virtual” parade in the fall. I am awaiting more details from queen show chair Maizy Garza and Harvest Holidays President Claribel Gutierrez.
°°°
From Joan Collins I received a call that she and husband Stuart had played gin the night before, and I told her after her call I was getting back to the computer to continue my solitaire games.
°°°
From Valeria Rodarte, athletic director at Robert F. Kennedy High, I gained the list of winter sports award winners for RFK.
For boys basketball, the varsity MVP was Manuel Batista, and Jose Cota named Offensive Player of the Year, Kevin Medina named Defensive Player of the Year, and Dominic Flores received the Coach’s Award. Batista was named to the SSL second-team all-league.
Honored for JV basketball were Santos Rodriguez as Offensive Player of the Year; Darrion Smith as Defensive Player of the Year; Joel Molina received Most Improved; and Antonio Venegas received the Coach’s Award.
Freshman boys honored were Jaikel De Leon as Offensive Player of the Year; RJ Quismorio as Defensive Player of the Year; Joel Aburto as Most Improved; and Ahmed Abubaker as Most Improved.
For girls basketball, first-team all-SSL was Jazmin Ruiz, also chosen as Most Valuable; Crystal Pimentel as Defensive Player of the Year; and Alexia Marin as Most Improved. Precious Ramos was second-team all-league.
For JV girls basketball, Mary Jane Ferrer was Most Valuable; Diana Jeronimo was Most Improved; and Sabrina Gonzalez received the Coach’s Award. Edna Rios was Most Improved, and Alyssa Mendoza and Ariana Sanchez both received Thunderbird Awards.
For boys soccer, Lisandro Ceja was Most Valuable; Brian Moran received the co-MVP; Antonio Meza was Offensive Player of the Year; Estevan Ruiz and George Sandoval receive Most Improved; Ronaldo Monroy was the Defensive Player of the Year; and David Perez received the Thunderbird Award.
Daniel Guzman was Most Valuable for JV boys soccer; Mario Torrez was Most Improved; Chris Baez was Defensive Player of the Year; and Alfredo Rios received the Thunderbird Award.
Ashley Ramirez was the Most Valuable player for varsity girls soccer. Alondra Torres won the Thunderbird Award; Angela Carranza was named Defensive Player of the Year; Hannah Bautista was named Offensive Player of the Year; and Yvonne Araujo and Kaprisha Smith were winners of the Golden Boot.
Juan Alonso and Daisy Valdez were named Most Valuable wrestlers. Avian Pesina and Dezirae Alejandro won Outstanding Upper Weight honors; Eric Esquivel was Outstanding Lower Weight wrestler; and Isaiah Avalos was Most Improved wrestler.
SSL wrestling champions were Avian Pesina at 160 pounds; Xavier Enciso at 170 pounds; and Juan Alonso at 182 pounds.
