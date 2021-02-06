“On hold.” “Until further notice.”
Those phrases have become commonplace in our language over the past 10 months.
Delano Elks Lodge, No. 1761, is one of the organizations much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income to keep the Elks Club “going” comes from events such as family gatherings, parties and so on, plus Elks fundraising lunches, but all that has come to a halt in recent months.
The economic survival of the lodge is very dependent upon what happens in the near future. Thanks to Anthony (Tonky) Zaninovich, the Lodge secretary, and Barbara Lingenfelter, who takes care of the lodge calendar of events, I was mailed a copy of “Tonky’s narrative for January/February 2021.”
The only lodge activity in December was a $250 donation from the group’s bingo fund to help with the Toys for Tots and Shop with a Cop programs. Tonky said the Elks hoped to get back to serving take-out meals in January, but I don’t think that was allowed to happen.
Tonky encouraged 36 members on the delinquent list to mail in their dues. He reported that the lodge's Feb. 10 meeting is very important because it will include nomination of officers for the 2021-2022 lodge year and election of officers Feb. 24.
The trustee meeting at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. are scheduled Feb. 10, but persons may wish to verify that by calling him at 661-858-8010 for an update on the schedule.
The mailing included a section titled “In Memory of Our Lost Brothers” and included Jerry Bravo, a four-year member; Robert W. Martin, 51 years; Jim Regan, 21 years; Dudley Steele, 69 years; and Robert E. Walker, 52 years, all passing away during 2020. A memorial service for the “lost brothers” was scheduled in December but was canceled due to COVID-19.
Several recent deaths have a local connection.
Beverly Rambo, Delano High School Class of 1961, died Jan. 18 in Tulare.
I did not personally know her, but I did know her late brother, Bill Rambo, who for years was a regular attendee of services at Delano’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In his later years I was told by a friend that he had moved his attendance to the Tipton church.
Other brothers to Beverly were Orman and Norman, who graduated in the early 1950s. On a visit to an aunt in Beverly Hills, I was told that at a Catholic church they were noticed by movie actress Loretta Young, who contacted both to be twins on a TV show she started at that time.
The twins were given the names Dirk and Dack for their careers in acting. One died in a fiery late-night crash on a Hollywood freeway, and the other returned to the family home near Earlimart and died while living there.
Mary Tabuyo was a Delano High School employee who I first saw working as the piano accompanist to famed DHS choir director Chester Hayden. In yearbooks I noticed her in the 1969 book listed as choir accompanist and clerk. In the 1983 annual she was working in the counseling office and in 1985 was in the attendance office. I also recall that for a short time she worked in the school print room.
Mary, always a soft-spoken woman and of a family of accomplished musicians, was age 90 when she passed away.
The obituary of Hall of Fame Dodgers pitcher Don Sutton appeared in the Jan. 20 newspapers.
I recall that he was once a speaker at the Delano Sports Dinner, and I found him listed as speaker for the 1977 Sports Dinner. That means he came to Delano at least once.
It was earlier in January that I noticed an obituary on the Dec. 24, 2020, death of Lynda Sue (Witherspoon) Finch in The Californian.
The fall of 1962 I began my 39 years of teaching at Delano High, and Lynda was head cheerleader and graduated in 1965. I checked my old yearbook and found her picture in the senior section, on the cheer squad, and on the executive council as head cheerleader. I never had her enrolled in a class I taught, but I did become involved as cheer adviser in 1982. I was newspaper advisor for 39 years starting the fall of 1962, and I found it surprising and interesting to read how she met her future husband.
I quote the obituary, “Lynda was an exceptionally cute girl and was known for her legs. In a Delano High School newspaper article, dated Dec. 20, 1963, and titled ‘Campus Query Reveals Qualities Students Look for in ‘Perfect Boy or Girl,’ one boy stated his perfect girl would have ‘legs like Lynda Witherspoon.’” I also noted in those yearbooks that Lynda was spelled Linda.
The obituary continued, “In high school Lynda was the head cheerleader for the Delano Tigers. This allowed her to attend many high school games. In 1965 a North High School Star point guard Tom Finch was pushed into the Delano Tiger cheerleader seats. That is where Tom and Lynda first set eyes on each other and to this day legend has it ‘the candle was lit.’”
It would be another year before they would formally meet in a class at Bakersfield College. “And, well, the rest is history.”
For more than 35 years I have sat behind cheerleaders in the stands in a supervisory capacity at volleyball and basketball, so now I am going to have to keep a closer eye on them and the players on the court!!
Christmas and New Year’s events were reportedly causes of the spike of the coronavirus. I wonder what effect the Super Bowl tomorrow will have on cases of the virus spreading.
Hopefully, viewers just stay home alone with their usual home family members present.
Of the many actions taken by newly inaugurated President Joe Biden, one was stopping the Keystone pipe line.
I had hoped that construction would continue. I realize that environmentalists favored stopping that project. I believe that if the pipeline was completed that gasoline prices would remain “in check,” even if not a gallon of fuel was sent down the pipeline.
I equate the presence of that pipeline to the fact that the USA has atomic bomb capabilities with the hope that those capabilities prevent a future war —just like that pipeline could stop sky-high gas prices in the future.
If I recall correctly, Fastrip’s regular gas price early in the pandemic jumped about four cents at the start, but ever since April it has stayed right around $2.73. I have never recalled a price that stayed that constant for so long. Within a week after the inauguration, the price had jumped 16 cents. Let’s check a year from now to see how the president’s energy policies affect the gas prices we must all live with.
I was not surprised but distressed when I read that Delano’s City Council had passed a requirement to wear a mask. I think that all good citizens will continue to do so, but I do think that violators will not be caught anyway. A more positive approach would be more effective, at least in my estimation.
I have always followed the city’s water use policy, but it has offended me to see the words “water conservation” on a vehicle driving slowly through my neighborhood. I used to always think “water police,” and now I can think “mask police.”
The ordinance was in effect for only a week, so I am curious about the results.
Way to stand up, Liz Morris! I’m with you!!!
Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is celebrated Friday, Feb. 12, St. Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 14, and George Washington’s birthday is observed on Monday, Feb. 15, which is President’s Day, even though Feb. 22 is the real Washington’s birthday.
Don’t forget about Wednesday, Feb. 17, which is Ash Wednesday.
