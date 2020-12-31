The Delano College Center will reopen on Monday, but services have been available during the two-week college break.
Abel Guzman, executive director of rural initiatives for the Kern Community College District, said that though the district enrollment was down slightly for the fall term, a "push” in many areas had upped enrollment for the second semester to about what it was last year.
HVAC — Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning — classes at the Delano Center were still running in hybrid fashion through early December.
For the new semester, classes will continue to be virtual and online. A list of courses and student services is “online and through the rural initiatives we can still give that personal touch,” Guzman reported.
To reach the college, email ruralinitiatives@bakersfieldcollege.edu or visit its Facebook page.
One means of attracting more enrollment, Guzman said, has been adding online classes that in some cases are only eight weeks in length.
A class in which Guzman (a Delano High School graduate) said he is also enrolled is a free class on public health contact tracing, a two-week class which includes learning how infectious diseases are spread.
Two such classes have already taken place with a third two-week, 18-hour class starting Monday.
Some of the new and shortened classes, said Guzman, are to provide resources to not only students but also the community. Most of the new shortened classes are free. The courses are fully online and self-paced.
°°°
Each high school in Delano and the city parks and recreation department have tennis courts, but the schools are not opening their courts to the public because of liability issues.
The only courts available to the public are the three located at Jefferson Park, which are open, according to what a city employee told me.
I would think that tennis along with golf would be the only really “safe” sports these days.
°°°
Seven local students were honored among the 47 entries received for Kiwanis Club of Delano’s Christmas Writing Contest on the theme “How My Family Celebrates Christmas.” A four-person panel judged the entries.
In the high school division, Jessica Beltran, a Delano High senior cheerleader and a past class president, won first place. No other places were awarded.
In the Middle School Division, Itzella Montano, a Pioneer School sixth grader in Mrs. Madrigal’s class, earned first place. Camila Fergoso of Terrace in Mrs. Ortiz’s sixth-grade class took second while Gabriel Cruz of Pioneer in Ms. Bravo’s eighth-grade class earned third.
For the elementary division, first went to Samantha Coronado, fourth grader in Mrs. Taylor’s class at Albany Park School. Olivia Trigo, fourth grader in Mrs. Ceja’s class at Nueva Vista Language Academy, placed second. Third was another Nueva Vista student, Adan Alfaro, a fourth grader in Mrs. Landa’s class.
First place earned winners $100 with $50 awarded for second and $25 for third.
Through activities like the writing contest, the Delano club provides opportunities for young people to display their talents and skills.
°°°
Fresno High is the latest high school in the San Joaquin Valley to be pressured into changing its mascot — well, not really changing the mascot — the Warriors — but only changing the logo. Fresno High students have been asked by the district trustees to come up with a new logo for the school.
Just a couple of years back, Tulare Union and Chowchilla High, along with a third valley high school I cannot recall, had to drop their “Redskin” nickname. Tulare decided upon the “Tribe.”
I am always surprised that the Monache High School Marauders of Porterville and Bakersfield College Renegades have not been forced to shed their longtime mascots since those two mascot names have really bad connotations.
°°°
Mr. Tadd Pobst, who had two children active in FFA and also top students graduate from Delano High, was one of the volunteers who helped decorate Delano’s Heritage Park, even supplying a ladder, some tools and some materials.
I learned from him that daughter Jocelyn, the 2013 Delano Harvest Holidays queen, had finished her college education and is now an agriculture department teacher at Hanford High School.
She was very active in the agriculture program and FFA during her high school days, and I am sure that she is taking that expertise and enthusiasm into her job.
°°°
Directors of the Delano Youth Foundation met Monday in my garage — spaced out.
Foundation president David Amaya said the directors had to determine if they wanted to schedule a barbecue on a weekday or a Saturday in early March. A decision on the menu and progress reports from directors on the sale of sponsors and memberships was also on the agenda.
The barbecue replaces the usual Delano Sports Dinner (because of the pandemic), which has taken place in the winter for more than 50 years. Funds from the dinner and annual memberships have added up to what the Foundation can make available in two scholarships at each local public high school and to other projects. In 2020 the Youth Foundation raised about $9,000 to go into projects.
To fund the same activities for the coming year, the foundation will have to increase its membership from about 70 in 2020 to 200 or more people for 2021, arrange for more than 30 barbecue sponsors, and sell at least 200 tickets to the barbecue event.
°°°
With the death of Willene Chase, a former student with me on the Delano High School newspaper staff, her son, George Chase III, was searching for someone who might want to take the old yearbooks of hers and her late husband.
Elaine (Ellebracht) Covington aided George in disposing of many items left behind and asked if I wanted the yearbooks. I told her that I often take yearbooks and sell them for $20 and turn the money over to the Delano High cheerleader fund.
The yearbooks given to me are for the years 1948, 1950, 1951, 1952 and 1953.
By the way, apparently local high schools are also preparing yearbooks for 2021 distribution, but it must be very difficult with few events and not having students present to be pictured at activities and sports.
