The ninth annual Delano Crab Feed is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 in the multipurpose room located at Randolph Street and 20th Avenue.
The $60 entry fee includes “all you can eat,” which includes crab, chicken, pasta, rice, salad and bread. Tickets are available from directors of the Delano Chamber of Commerce or at the Chamber of Commerce office on High Street.
Ross Hampton and Cris Wright will be “cake” auctioneers, selling the 12 to 15 cakes which will be prepared by Explorer members. “We average about $800 for the auction,” said Explorer advisor Sgt. Mario Nunez.
Chamber chairman Matt Cauthron reported on Jan. 11 the ticket cost will go up to $65. He said the event always sells out about 350 people and urged businesses to contact the Chamber to donate items for the silent auction.
°°°
Two signs of “old age” came to me in early December. At a Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame meeting, I mentioned that my left arm was “killing me” and that I could not raise that arm.
To my declaration, committee member and 1954 Delano High classmate Jerva Winn responded that he knew exactly what that was called. Wanting to let my doctor know what Jerva had diagnosed as the problem, I quickly asked Jerva for the name.
“Old age!” he declared.
Then just before the winter break started for the local high schools, I came home one evening to see that my refrigerator had “gone out.” I called a local repairman who asked how old the fridge was. At first he thought that I said “four years.” But I clarified that it was more like 40 years, and I had no idea why the fridge would no longer work.
In the “good old days,” all that I would have to do would be call Sears and have a new one delivered and installed. But with Sears stores going out of business — and Kmart also going out of business and having little selection — I had no idea what my next step would be. Fortunately, my daughter, Renee, always steps up and she went online and said if there were a need to haul it in or move the old one, she would send my grandsons Connor and Cole to do the job.
°°°
Delano’s annual Christmas parade was likely the largest in the community’s history, drawing 67 entries, according to Delilah Mascarinas, parade chairman for the Delano Chamber of Commerce.
In the floats, youth, non-profit, civic category, La Mission de Jesus gained first place, followed by the Delano Ag 4-H and the Cesar Chavez High cheerleaders.
In the band division, the Cecil Avenue Middle School placed first, the Earlimart Middle School second and the Pioneer Trailblazer band third.
For decorated cars and trucks, first place went to SA, second to Central Valley Truck and third to Tony Reyna “the Grinch.”
In the special category, Delano Regional Medical Center was first, ahead of the Delano Life House Church and the Delano Stallion cheer.
In the commercial floats division, Kern Valley State Prison placed first, Metrocom second and Delilah’s Hair and Nails third.
In the dance, walking, marching category, Precision Dance was first, Albany Park Dance Club second and Delano Union School District Power Program third.
The Delano Joint Union High School massed band earned “Special Recognition.”
°°°
Delano High School special education instructor Mario Abundez has resigned as head coach of the Delano High varsity football team after two years.
The school has opened applications to district staff members for 10 working days that extend into January. If a qualified candidate is not determined from in-house applicants, then the school may go “outside” to find candidates.
Abundez played high school football for Delano High and then started at Bakersfield College and Fort Hays State as an offensive guard.
His 2017 Tiger team posted a 6-5 record, including three victories in the East Yosemite League and a playoff victory over Wasco before falling to Central Valley Christian in the second round of the playoffs.
The past fall the Tigers were plagued by injuries and dropped to 3-7 for the season, without a victory in the East Yosemite League.
The next Delano coach will be the 27th varsity head coach for Delano which next fall will begin its 100th year of football for the Tigers.
°°°
Lionel Reyna has been elected president and Art Armendariz the clerk of the board of the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Reyna, Armendariz, and Eloise Carrillo were sworn in as board members at the Dec. 11 meeting. There was not even an election because no candidates challenged the incumbents.
For the current school year at Delano High, volunteer coaches were approved, Fred Valov for varsity wrestling, Juan Jose Madrigal for boys’ varsity soccer and Casimiro Jasso for varsity baseball. Karlie Angkahan and Melanie Juan were approved as assistant coaches for varsity track, and Raul Tavarez was reassigned as head coach for varsity softball after previously being named for the JV level.
At Cesar E. Chavez High the approved coaches include Jim Price, varsity softball assistant; Vincent Escobedo, volunteer wrestling; John Jiles III, volunteer assistant baseball; Troy Thomas, volunteer assistant for wrestling and track; James Gorospe, assistant frosh football; and Albert Soto, head varsity softball.
The school board accepted the resignation of Jonathan Beecher, special education teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High, effective Jan. 7, and approved Joshua Mendoza as special education teacher on an internship credential at Robert F. Kennedy High, effective Dec. 12.
Coaches ratified at Kennedy High were Adrian Rodriguez, assistant varsity softball; Jerry Angkahan, assistant track and field; and Kathy Torres, volunteer track and field.
The board also approved the Raptor System with alert monitoring service and annual software access for Delano High. Raptor is a visitor management system that will assist in screening visitors and responding to emergency situations. It is the same program that has been implemented in the elementary school district.
A $14,100.88 consultant agreement with Thinking Maps, Inc., was approved for one-day training and materials for Cesar E. Chavez High. Thinking Maps professional development materials and training will allow teachers to learn and use a set of graphic organizer techniques in the classroom.
Trustees accepted the California Partnership Academies Program grant award of $74,970 for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years for the Delano High Academy of Medical Sciences.
Donations approved by the board were $500 from the Wonderful Giving Program for Delano High, $1,000 from Ayala High School Band and Color Guard Boosters to the Cesar E. Chavez High Titan band, $500 from Dr. Greg Hirokawa to the Cesar E. Chavez High cheer account and $500 from Kern Valley State Prison to Robert F. Kennedy High.
The school board also approved a resolution for the Electric School Bus Incentive Program which provides monetary incentives of up to $400,000 for the replacement of existing diesel yellow school buses that transport public school children to and from school with all-electric school buses.
°°°
The 2019 Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner/ceremonies are planned for June 15 in the Delano High cafeteria.
Football selections from the 1980s and early 1990s are Armenio Camat, Osbaldo Orozco, Brandon Holthaus, Jason Morales, Lowell Syers, Benny Farinas, John Orozco and Shade Staples.
For other sports, selections start with graduates from 1970 through 1973. Those honored are Louie Perez-Leon, Steve Audap, Ed Fruta, Jeff Beck, Clifford Dunn, Gary Jenkins, Pete Nebre, Julio Morales, Mike Peevyhouse, Alvin Shirley, Mark Fernando, Gus Ortiz and Jim Regan.
All those to be inducted are requested to contact Hall of Fame committee members Monte Marshall, 661-725-7541, or Jerva Winn, 661-565-5609 or 661-725-2355.
Outstanding Delano athletes from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s who have been named “Charter” members of the Athletic Hall of Fame will be automatic choices. If they or family members or Charter members from any sport wish to be recognized at the dinner/ceremonies, they are asked to call Marshall or Winn.
For baseball the Charter members are Forrest Main, Jay Gregory, Don Cupp, John Eastridge, Elmer Kessler, Phil Briggs, Jr., Bill Briggs, Sam Barton, George Fayle, Richard Dixon, Leon Ingram, Don Riley, Chester Bryant, Jim Escalle, Bob Escalle, Manuel Rodriguez, Angelo Kouklis, Ted Sand, Bill Fernando, Bob Fernando, David Snow, Jack Zaninovich, Eli Lopez, Manuel Kouklis, Mel Cannon, Manuel Fierro, Frank Rostain, George Zaninovich, Harold Gregory, Don Elkins, Dave Frederick, Paul Burgan, Tom Denby, Nolan Shaffer, Jim Washam, Robert Aguilar, Casey Rodriguez, Lester Scott, Abe Morales, Frank Cortez, Jim Dempsey, Foy Eskew, Jim Garrett, Paul Espitia, Ken Eagleman, Barney Wade, Manuel Lopez, Alfred Chavez, George Chavez, Ruben Rodriguez, Phil Amaya, Jim Littlejohn, Ben Nava, Pete Reyes, Claude Peachey, Paul Franklin, Pat Shaffer, Lorenzo Morales, Louie Lucas, Larry Valero, Ron Brock, Lupe Saldana, Henry Rodriguez, Mike Beyer, Sergio Castillo, Ron Jaussaud, Buddy Dixon, Victor Manzano, Jim Abbott, Art Conception, Jerry Whitten, Andrew Gabaldon, Mickey Carter, Bobby Hernandez, Ron St. Clair, David Wood, Dwayne Gross, Derrick Snider, Ernie Romero and Rock Rowland.
