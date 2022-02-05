DELANO RAMBLINGS: Decision on Music Memorial Association auditions, concert still to come

The Delano Music Memorial Association at last report was still determining how and where to offer its music auditions and scholarships in the annual winter program.
Normally the auditions and a concert take place in late February. It appears that if approval is given by the First Assembly of God Church, auditions will take place later this month or in March, but no concert seems likely. The last Music Memorial concert in 2020 was the last concert to take place in Delano.
In the categories of instrumental, piano and vocal, there are auditions for separate high school and middle school divisions.
A winner in a category cannot compete the following year in the same category but could take part in a different category or by moving from middle school to high school in the same category.
Suzanne Villaruz is president of Music Memorial, with Alma Sealund, vice-president; Sylvia Mendoza, recording secretary; Christina Luna, treasurer; and Arnold Morrison, faculty advisor.
Delano Kiwanis Club reportedly has made no final decision on how its usual “Easter Egg Hunt” will take place in April, but it is likely to follow the same plan as last year.
Pre-school through fourth graders were able to receive candy bags at Memorial Park, where vehicles entered and exited the park and more than 1,000 bags were distributed.
The Easter Egg hunts of the past had taken place in the Delano High football stadium with different grade levels in separate events.
No answer to a phone call to Bobby Garcia, longtime president of the Delano Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The organization for years had a barbecue, carnival at Memorial Park and a downtown parade, but last year those events could not take place due to the pandemic.
It seems that the situation will again be the same this coming May, but we will try to again check back with Mr. Garcia.
In a call to Natalie (Hernandez) Fragoso, counselor and cheerleader coach/advisor at Robert F. Kennedy High School, I requested she arrange three judges for the Feb. 12 Delano High cheer tryouts.
I can still recall Natalie’s older sister, Bernadette, as a freshman English student of mine and head cheerleader at Delano High. Natalie showed up at a football game wearing her own uniform when she was maybe 5 years old, and she followed in the footsteps of her sister as a freshman English student of mine, head cheerleader, and in later years as coach of Delano High cheerleaders before joining the Kennedy staff when the school opened.
She said a tentative cheer fundraiser for RFK was to be a sale of Hodel’s cinnamon rolls. Tryouts for Kennedy cheer will take place tentatively in March, she said, but whether that will be in-person or virtual is still to be determined.
She said that a ring ceremony was planned in late January for members of last spring’s Division VI valley champion baseball team coached by her husband, Jason.
Kennedy will return seven of the nine starters, so they figure to be strong again this spring in baseball.
Monday, Feb. 14, is a special day for local students.
The Delano Union School District either last year or before agreed to have the Monday after the Super Bowl as a district holiday.
It so happens that this year the Feb. 14 date follows the day after the Super Bowl and is also the Lincoln birthday and Valentine’s Day.
If Harvest Holidays does not change dates, Feb. 14 is also the date of the next Harvest meeting of directors.
Delano Joint Union High School District trustees have approved hiring Joshua Jason Fredrick Barr as the new music teacher for Cesar E. Chavez High School. Cynthia Rivera resigned that position in the fall.
The board gave approval to accept donations of $2,190.24 each to the Delano High School athletic department, the Cesar Chavez Football Grid Iron Club and to Robert F. Kennedy High School.
The board accepted a WorkAbility I program grant for $80,025 and $533 from Delano Elks Lodge to the Kennedy special education department in the form of two milk frothers, a Keurig and a cart.
Coaches approved at Delano High were Sergio Barajas, freshman basketball; Rita Banks, assistant track; Claudia Tavarez, head swimming; Cristiian Rubio, head JV baseball; Maklen Escarcega, head frosh baseball; Rudy Arellano, assistant varsity baseball; and Andrea Popoy, head JV softball.
The Delano City Council at a January meeting gave approval to special projects costing more than $2 million.
They were to award a contract for Test Well #452 to Zim Industries Inc. for Bakersfield Well and Pump Co. for $1,434,544. The council was also to approve a purchase order from Badger Meter for 1,000 water meters for $502,063.50 and for a purchase order from Ferguson for fittings needed to install 1,000 water meters at a cost of $355,694.91. The council was also to award a contract for 2022 10th Avenue, Princeton, Thomas Way for a sewer and water replacement project to JM Pipeline for $583,945.
The agenda item discussion of an ordinance to allow cannabis uses in Delano was delayed to allow staff to gather more information at the request of the council.
Pastor David Vivas and other local ministers have already come out in opposition to the ordinance.
A phone message reached me, and I returned a call to Ron Cameron of Kingsburg. He told me that he was somehow related to Calvin Bell (Delano High athletic star in the late 1940s who went on to captain Fresno State’s football team and to become a teacher and coach at Visalia’s Redwood High School) and Harold Olson (Delano High principal and superintendent in the 1930s into the mid-1950s).
Cameron said that Bell once showed him a picture of Bell on the basketball court and Cameron and his grandmother in the stands in the background. Did I have that photo?
I had no idea where to find such a photo but tried to check at Delano High’s “vault” for a 1948 yearbook. There were annuals on both sides of the 1948 position, but NO 1948 annual. I also checked the Delano Record bound copies, but there were no 1948 action pictures except at the end of basketball season, with one Nick Dailey action photo. If anybody has a 1948 annual and sees a picture with Bell on the court, please call me at 661-725-8803, and maybe you can send me a copy.
By the way, that 1948 Delano High hoops team is the only one ever to win a valley championship in basketball — playing in the then “San Joaquin Valley League.”
Stars of the team were all-league selections Jack Zaninovich and Angelo Kouklis with George Zaninovich on the second all-league team.
Some of the other players were Leon Ingram, Bill Fernando, Eugene Hooks, Bill Higgins, Bell, Stewart and Osborne.
There were 1,150 packed in the “old” Delano High gym to watch Delano beat Kingsburg 35-29 in the finals. Meanwhile, others sat in Delano High’s auditorium to hear a radio broadcast of the valley finals.
Somehow I came across a listing of Delano High baseball records from 1927 to 1992, but I don’t have the records after 1992. The Tigers' 1948 baseball team, which was upset by Dinuba in the first game of Delano’s baseball tournament but went on to gain the consolation title, finished the season with 22 wins and 4 losses and gained the fifth straight championship in baseball for Ray Frederick’s Tigers. The 1949 team was 23-4, gained the title and beat Fresno High in the valley finals.
