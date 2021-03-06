DELANO RAMBLINGS: Daylight saving time nears; old Harvest Holidays programs available

Only a week away is the start of daylight saving time on Sunday morning, March 14.
That means setting the clock ahead one hour — OR LOSING one hour of sleep.
Is anyone interested in the Harvest Holidays souvenir programs of 1992, 1991, 1995, 2004 and varied other years as well?
IF SO, call me at 725-8803.
Just recently Harvest leaders “dumped” off 10 boxes of old festival files for me to look over and determine what to throw away!
The first semester Cesar Chavez High School 4.0 and above grade point average scholars numbered 237 students.
The honor list includes Madison Evans, Alan Menchaca Caldera, Isaac Macias, Sam Hassan, Yaqoob Obeid, Ryan Reyes, Karanbir Sunner, Gumoor Bhatti, Ruben Rodrigo Cortez Fernandez, Nikhil Datta, Aubrey Ruanto, Fatima Alvarado Murrillo, Alexis Arellano, Tirsa Godinez Sandoval, Marc Jaden Ramos, Loise Ysabella Rosales, Daisy Silva, Alnawwar Alhassan, Destinee Arvizu, Katherine Cardenas, Rachel Joy Cubangbang, Morrison Dubere, Wilfredo Francisco III, Adalia Gonzalez, Ezekiel Ignacio, Samara Janae King, Emily Melero, Gabriella Mendoza, Yly Paraiso, Calvin Uclaray, Andre Calibuso, Alyssa Guerra, Isaac Soria, Matthew Garay, Maleny Gonzalez, Rick Jaden Ecijan, Celste Hernandez-Azanza, Kevin Lopez, Katelin Macario, Daniella Suarez, Hannah Villaruz, Jessa Fate Bayudan, Delianary Cortes, Arthur Hernandez, Alyssa Iem, Chrisopher Ines, Mikaela Ortega, Nathan Ornelas, Julian Rodriguez, Sarahi Guadalupe Velazco, Rachel Arellano Dumlao, Arianna Contreras, Ryan Gamez, Jullienne Herrera, Natalie Hernandez, Ignacio Perez, Jasmin Perez, Maura Andrade, Kimberly Aniel, Brianna Arellano, Johanna Arreola, Tatyana Azua, Araceli Benavides Charlene Faye Cubangbang, Elyssabella De Leon, Hannah Dunham, Jose Gallardo Martinez, Jocelyn Gandarilla, Jaden Gutierrez, Charlene Kate Iraola, Mya Kates, Marissa Luna, Krystal Martinez and Daisy Medina.
Other Chavez scholars with a 4.0 or higher GPA for the first semester are Mariana Moreno Sthultz, Adan Munoz, Felipe Parra, Riley Anne Ramos, Esmeralda Reyes, Isabel Robles, Lorence Salango, Ashley Sevier, Karla Alaniz Jimenez, John Louie Capalac, Belen Garcia, Elisa Lopez, Samuel Macias, Santos Maldonado, Jonathan Medel-Perez, Oliver Mendoza, Issai Mojarro, Katia Navarro, Sebastian Orozco, Fernando Sanchez, Adriana Rivera Medina, Jason Rocha, Aaron Rodriguez, Sarah Rosales Perez, Adrian Uribe, Rienald Viduya, Jacqueline Avalos, Julian Avila, Exeira Ayon, Mariah Bautista, Gianna Bumatay, Diomark Calasin, Allen Carino, Ximena Carreon, Andrew Celao, Dave Datugan, Amber Joy Dela Cruz, Domonique Diaz, Daphnay Alijah Fontanilla, Mailee Francisco, Daniela Franco, Jhymmuel Garcia, Matthew Garza, Beatriz Guinto, Annie Hirakawa, KC Layam, Kaitlyn Moreno, Carlos Navarro, Naomi Noriega, Ivan Ocegueda, Natalie Padilla, Yeiry Perez Perez, Shairella Queja, Ivanna Ramirez, Raul Rico, Emily Rodriguez and Marissa Ruiz.
More Chavez scholars are Angelie Semanero, Lucas Serda, Isabella Trevino, Luisa Urritia Avila, Reinaldo Valdez Sanchez, Tyler Valdez, Mia Veloria, Lisandra Villagomez, Rebekah Zavala, Julissa Acevedo, Joseph Ari Quismundo, Leydi Estrellita Rocha Alvarez, Efrain Arredondo Trevino, Emily Avalos, Alyanna Cooper, Andrea Espinoza, Patrick Fontanilla, Carolina Guerrero, Josuany Herrera, Evelyn Jaime, Tiffani Mata, Lucero Valencia, Gisselle Castro Lopez, Fegimar Pinoliar, Justin Arellano, Joanna Cruz, Carlos Gamboa, Monserrat Garibay, Jacqueline Herrera, Angelina Rodriguez, Keilin Arrieta-Raya, Jillyenne De Guia, Oscar Guerro, Wendy Hernandez Maravilla, Karyme Mariscal, Leonardo Abad Sanchez, Annalia Castrejon Felix, Jennifer Ceja, Brianna Cervantes, Noemi De Anda Moreno, Liane Domingo, Mayala Espiritu, Nicole Tiffany Fontanilla, Brendoli Garcia, Lucinda Hernandez, Randi Paige Joaquino, Enrique Mojarro, Christina Pabalate, Gavin Robles, Caitlin Tinajero, Justin Jay Tumbaga, Hannah Valdez, Bryan Avelar, Osvaldo Guadalupe Beltran, Jorge Flores, Jetzabel Hernandez, Michelle Orrego, Julissa Sanchez, Trisha Silva and Maritza Valdez Sanchez.
Next week’s Ramblings will list the remaining 4.0 students from Cesar Chavez High School.
Previously listed in this column were seniors and juniors of Delano High who had achieved a 4.0 or higher GPA for the semester.
The sophomore list includes Jonard Albano, Gladys Alejo, Ashley Almendares, Ali Alrahimi, Lisbeidi Ambriz, Maria Andrade, Jayvin Andres, Jonathan Aricheta, Emily Ayon, Andres Ayon-Munoz, Thania Barahona-Bustos, Paulina Barajas Chavez, Gian Francis Cabotaje, Eric Camargo-Gomez, Ruby Canul Otero, Julia Carranza, Angel Casabar, Monserrat Castillo-Jaques, Cristian Cerda, Diana Chavez, Amaiyah Cortez, Francis Dapito, Rachell Deliguin, Frances Donato, Andres Dorantes, Angelina Duran, Bella Duran, Grace Elliott, Giselle Etrata, Cis Garcia, Edwin Gomez, Carlos Gutierrez, Julian Hernandez, Ulises Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez Ibarra, Stefhany Herrera, Miguel Juarez Garcia, Emiliano Lucas Chavez, Melanie Magana Sanchez, Jasmin Martinez, Jesus Medina Serrano, Melanie Mendoza, Noel Mercado, Nevaeh Minel, Isabella Montes, Edith Ochoa, Makayla Olivera, Julisa Oropeza, Alexa Orozco, Makayla Patton, Athena Permejo, Rich Ann Prado, Gael Quinonez, Reinier Rasay, Cesar Reyes, Miguel Salmeron, Luis Santacruz S, Dayana Santiago Mercado, Erilyn Toralba, Kimberly Valdivias Romero, Diomedis Valle, Ernesto Vazquez, Shalie May Vicente, Julius Villalobos, Vicki Virgil, Aleiah Yoro and Jabriela Zeferino Morelos.
Freshmen on the above 4.0 list are Carl Vincent Abuyen, Aidee Acosta Machuca, Odalyss Acuna, Jayla Albano, Katherin Alcaraz Gonzalez, Joshua Alfaro, Freddy Ambriz, Jennifer Ambriz Hernandez, Isabella Andrade, Stephanie Baltazar, Julissa Bastidas, Destiny Calderon, Jose Chincoya, Denisse Cortez, Lean Cubeiro, Angel De Guzman, Jacquelyn Delgado-Caballero, Dania Esquivel, Clement Flores, Alexander Garcia, Dianely Gomez Infante, Nancy Guerrero, Dayanara Heredia, Ian Hernandez, Rafael Hernandez, Ally Herrera, Giovanni Izazaga, Kenia Landa Ortiz, Francisco Lara Beltran, Ulises Martinez, Diego Martinez Parra, Abel Montano Valle, Rheynalyn Obra, Mia Ochoa, Stephanie Ontiveros, Melissa Ontiveros Loera, Janie Pabros, Lawrence Ivan Paguio, Gustavo Partida Garcia, Mark Kevin Ragasa, Clalrissa Ramirez, Selene Ramirez Lugo, Alma Ramos Lizarraga, Princess Miah Rengquijo, Hailey Rodriguez Gil, Adamaris Santiago, Eduardo Silva, Juan Soto Esparza, Pedro Salvador Torres, Alanna Vellido, Luciana Vizcaino, Andrik Zamora Gallardo and Susana Zaragoza.
Some of the “missing” members of Delano High’s Class of 1965 are Clarence Moore, Olivia Moreno, Dianna Myers, Adam Nava, Charles Newcomb, Gloria Nielsen, Ricardo Nigos, Charles Oliver, Roberta Orozco, Michael Ortiz, Jerry Parker, Robert Peevyhouse, Elizabeth Radcleff, Judy Ray, Raymond Reyes, Roy Romines, Leonard Rossen, George and Helen Runtal, Robert Ryder Jr., and Evelyn and Mary Saldana.
Those with information on any of the above should call reunion chair Cheryl (Brunk) Bird, 559-224-6969.
To earn positions on the Delano High 2021-22 cheer squad, coach/advisor Sharena Gonder has scheduled tentatively March 15 through April 23 an instructional clinic, with tryouts Saturday, April 24.
The clinic and tryouts are both likely to be virtual. Candidates may also include current eighth graders who will attend Delano High in the fall.
Interested students may check the school website or reach the coach at sgonder@djuhsd.org.
Kiwanis Club of Delano, Delano Tiger Basketball and the Joe and Mary Serna Family are recent additions to sponsors of the upcoming Delano Youth Foundation takeout barbecue that replaces the annual Delano Sports Dinner.
New Foundation members are Gilbert and Jon Martinez, Steve and Cindy Kinsey, Kiwanis Club, Aaron Estrada, Christina Torrez, Anita Torrez, Eleanor Espinoza, Al Zaninovich, Delano Union School District, Henry Mendoza, Rachel Mendoza, Jaime Mendoza, Robert Mendoza, Randy Mendoza, and Linda and Jerva Winn. Memorial donations for Don Elkins to the foundation have been mailed in by Betty Kouklis , Elsie Petty, and Joe and Linda Martin.
Memberships for $25 may still be mailed to Delano Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
The greatest compliment that an educator can receive is from a past student who recognizes a contribution from that educator.
That was the case when I had a recent phone call from Steve Ornelas of Bakersfield who recalled that J. B. Teasley, a 94-year-old past teacher and counselor at Buttonwillow, Wasco, Delano High and evening Delano College Center classes, had touched the life of Ornelas in the mid 1950s by opening basketball courts on the weekend in Buttonwillow and playing with youth. “He really pushed me in the right direction, and I still remember him,” Ornelas said.
Teasley died early this year, and I’m sure the Ornelas story can be echoed by other past students of Mr. Teasley.
Delano Elks Lodge renewed its Saturday barbecues from the lodge parking lot on Feb. 20.
Be on the lookout for the March event. Call-in for orders can be to Tonky Zaninovich, 858-8010, or Joan Collins, 725-1549.
